Vanilla Ice plans to open brewery in South Florida

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
New venture: Vanilla Ice plans to open a brewery that will include a museum, a rooftop bar and a speakeasy in the basement. (Ryan Emberley/Getty Images for Joyburst)

Vanilla Ice is making a comeback. Only this time, the rapper is singing the praises of beer.

The “Ice Ice Baby” singer, 54, wants to open a brewery in South Florida, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

“The Ice-Man is back at it like a jackrabbit,” Vanilla Ice said in a video he posted on Facebook earlier this month.

The Grammy Award-nominated singer, born Robert Van Winkle, said the three-story, former Masonic building built in 1922 in downtown Lake Worth Beach needs some work.

“You can see behind me it’s all a mess, but we’re about to be like ants on a candy bar: We’re going to get it done in six months,” Vanilla Ice said in his video.

The rapper’s career moved from music to reality television when he hosted “The Vanilla Ice Project,” where he showcased his real estate expertise and house-flipping skills. The show premiered in 2010 on the DIY Network. and ran through 2018, according to IMDb.com.

“I know how to do it through my real-estate construction (experience),” Vanilla Ice said in his video.

He is proposing a brewery, a second-floor museum, a basement speakeasy and a rooftop bar, the Sun-Sentinel reported. It is unclear when the facility will open, according to the newspaper.

The brewery, located on the first floor, would include a bar and 15 brands of celebrity-themed beers.

The second-floor museum will feature pop culture and displays of “everything from Muhammad Ali to the movies to Vanilla Ice to ‘90210,’” Vanilla Ice said in his video.

The rooftop bar will have an ocean view.

Vanilla Ice, who lives in nearby Wellington, was called a “champion” by Michelle Hillery, deputy film commissioner for the Palm Beach County Film Commission.

“He’s obviously a very talented guy and certainly knows how to put it all together,” Hillery told the Sun-Sentinel. “He loves this community, so it’s not surprising that he wants to put some investment into it.”

“It’ll be a lot of fun,” Vanilla Ice said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

#Ice Ice Baby#Brewery#Celebrity#Celebrities
