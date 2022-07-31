Roanoke man charged with murder in fatal shooting of brother and 2 dogs

From Roanoke City Fire& EMS: On Tuesday, August 2, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched for reports of a structure fire on the 1500 block of Roanoke Ave SW. Arriving units found a small fire in the kitchen of the home. Fire-EMS personnel quickly extinguished the fire. The occupant of the home suffered non-life threatening injuries. Upon investigation, the fire was determined to be an accidental grease fire. Damages to the home and contents are estimated to be approximately $4,500. Roanoke Fire-EMS reminds the public to keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts in a pan, smother the flames by sliding the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Do not move the pan. To keep the fire from restarting, leave the lid on until the pan has cooled completely.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO