Roanoke man charged with murder in fatal shooting of brother and 2 dogs

wset.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AEP warns of a possible rise in the Roanoke River and New RiverCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Brews and Bubbles event will benefit The Roanoke Higher Education Center FoundationCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Robin Thicke to perform at the Henry Street Heritage FestivalCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Blue Ridge Parkway over the Roanoke River has reopenedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local Office on Aging opens new Wellness Center in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Man pleads guilty, faces prison for hitting boy getting off school bus
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man accused of hitting a boy who had just gotten off a school bus in Henry County has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to two years, eight months behind bars. David Walker was sentenced Wednesday. The Martinsville man was arrested for the hit-and-run of...
WSLS
Pittsylvania County man arrested on drug, firearm charges
GRETNA, Va. – A Pittsylvania County man has been arrested on drug and firearm charges. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said that Joseph Childress was arrested after their Special Investigative Division conducted a narcotics search warrant at his home on Monday. Authorities said that investigators found methamphetamines, money,...
WSLS
Man to serve 8 years for DUI crash that left Bedford County couple and their newborn baby hurt
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man will serve 8 years in prison in connection to a DUI crash that left a Bedford County couple and their newborn baby hurt. The incident happened back in November 2021 on Route 122 just north of Joppa Mill Road. In the crash, Nathan...
wfxrtv.com
Man sentenced to 8 years after Bedford Co. crash injures Virginia firefighter, wife, newborn
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Nearly nine months after a Bedford County crash sent a Virginia volunteer firefighter, his wife, and their baby to the hospital, a man was sentenced for multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated. According to Virginia State Police, the wreck took place at approximately 9:38...
WXII 12
Rockingham deputies search for wanted man in connection with a shooting
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies ask for the public's help in locating a wanted man. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted person. Dequreion Dayshaun Hariston, 18, has an outstanding arrest warrant in...
Drugs seized from Pittsylvania Co. home; man in custody
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man is facing multiple charges after authorities discovered drugs and a gun in a Pittsylvania County home on Wednesday. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says its Special Investigative Division “executed a narcotics search warrant” on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at a home in the 800 block of Gallows Road in […]
wfirnews.com
One person injured during Roanoke house fire
From Roanoke City Fire& EMS: On Tuesday, August 2, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched for reports of a structure fire on the 1500 block of Roanoke Ave SW. Arriving units found a small fire in the kitchen of the home. Fire-EMS personnel quickly extinguished the fire. The occupant of the home suffered non-life threatening injuries. Upon investigation, the fire was determined to be an accidental grease fire. Damages to the home and contents are estimated to be approximately $4,500. Roanoke Fire-EMS reminds the public to keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts in a pan, smother the flames by sliding the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Do not move the pan. To keep the fire from restarting, leave the lid on until the pan has cooled completely.
wfxrtv.com
Large police presence; Riverland Rd. and Garden City Blvd. closed in SE Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There is a large police presence on the southeast side of Roanoke on Thursday morning. WFXR News has learned that Riverland Road and Garden City Boulevard are closed to 9th Street on Thursday, Aug. 4. This is a developing story.
WDBJ7.com
One injured in Roanoke Avenue fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person sustained non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening in a kitchen fire in the 1500 block of Roanoke Ave SW, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Roanoke Fire-EMS says the fire was an accidental grease fire. Crews estimated the damage to the property and contents to be around $4,500.
WSLS
76-year-old Roanoke man dies after crashing in Charlotte County
ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating after a 76-year-old man lost his life after crashing in Charlotte County on July 24. Authorities say that shortly after 7 a.m., they were called to Drakes Main St. for a report of the single-vehicle crash. We’re told 76-year-old Willis M....
WXII 12
Danville 19-year-old killed in overnight shooting, another person injured
DANVILLE, Va. — Danville police are investigating an overnight shooting that took the life of one person and injured another. According to a news release, shortly after 3:45 a.m. police were called to the 700 block of Stokes regarding a person being shot in what appeared to be a targeted incident and not a random act.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man identified as victim in Charlotte County crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been identified as the victim in a crash in Charlotte County. Willis M. Muska, 76, died after being taken to a hospital. The morning of July 24, Virginia State Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Drakes Main Street. a mile south of Westpoint Stevens Road.
wfxrtv.com
Man, two dogs dead from NW Roanoke shooting; person in custody
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say a man and two dogs are dead after being shot in a northwest Roanoke home on Saturday. At approximately 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, the Roanoke Police Department says word came in about a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Hershberger Road NW.
wfirnews.com
Suspect in custody for killing brother, two dogs
UPDATE From Roanoke City Police: The victim in this case has been identified as John Q. Harris, 43 years of age from Asheville, NC. The Offender in this case has been identified as Lloyd A. Harris, 40 years of age from Roanoke, VA. He has been charged with second degree murder and arrested.
chathamstartribune.com
Former administrator files assault, battery charge
Former Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman has filed an assault and battery charge against the manager of The Dock at Smith Mountain Lake in Pittsylvania County General District Court. The incident involved Smitherman losing his hat. To read more, pick up a copy of the Chatham Star-Tribune on Wednesday.
wfxrtv.com
Grease fire breaks out in SW Roanoke home, leaves one injured
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — First responders issued a reminder to community members about the importance of keeping a lid nearby while cooking following a southwest Roanoke house fire on Tuesday. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, crews were dispatched to reports of a structure fire in the 1500 block of Roanoke...
wfirnews.com
Fallen tree blamed for motorcyclist’s death on Blue Ridge Parkway
While en route, NPS law enforcement rangers, along with first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department, were advised that CPR was in progress on the single motorcycle operator, William Dashiell, 71 years old, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Dashiell died on scene as a result to his injuries. Witnesses from Dashiell’s riding...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for shooting death of Roanoke woman
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for the murder of a Roanoke woman, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say 26-year-old Richard Quarles has been charged with the second-degree murder of 37-year-old Leeann Haun. Haun was found shot to death in the early hours of July...
Property dispute leads to one man being shot and killed in Summers County
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One man is dead after an altercation occurred over a property dispute in Summers County. According to Summers County Sheriff Justin Faris, at around 6 pm on Friday, a shots fired call was reported at the intersection of Route 3 and 12 and Eagle Branch Road.
WSET
Radford City PD to conduct training at high school
RADFORD CITY, Va. (WSET) — The Radford City Police Department took to Facebook to remind the community of heightened police presence due to training. Every evening for the rest of the week the Radford City High School will be the location for the training from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
