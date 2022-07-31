ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy Pelosi's itinerary for her Asia tour does not mention a Taiwan stopover

By Bethany Dawson
Business Insider
 4 days ago

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill on June 16, 2022.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • The Speaker's office has said House Speaker Pelosi will visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan.
  • The itinerary does not include Taiwan. Chinese officials repeatedly warned her against visiting the island.
  • A leading propagandist for China said its military could attack her plane if she did visit Taiwan.

A press release from the Speaker's office says that she will be visiting Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan on her trip to Asia, with no mention of Taiwan.

The statement made by the Speaker says the trip will focus on "mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region."

The news comes after China repeatedly warned Pelosi against visiting the island, as the state saw it as a breach of the One China rule.

A leading propagandist for the Chinese government warned that China's military could attack the plane carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she is escorted by US fighter planes to Taiwan.

In addition, top military experts on China have warned that a visit to Taiwan by Pelosi could heighten the risk of an "accident" that could spark a crisis in the region.

In the lead-up to her trip, Pelosi's office has never confirmed or denied if the Speaker would visit Taiwan.

Reports indicate the Pentagon planned to call upon US warplanes and ships to provide additional security near Taiwan if a visit went ahead.

Tensions between China and Taiwan have been high for decades, with China considering the island its territory. Taiwan, an island democracy of 23 million that broke away from Communist China in 1947, sees itself as an independent state.

Read the original article on Business Insider

