Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures cool off on Sunday with some possible evening showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - High-pressure overhead will keep things mainly dry through the rest of the weekend with a light northwesterly flow keeping humidity low.

Highs will only be near 80 again which is a hair below normal.

It will be a bit cloudier today and this afternoon and evening a brief sprinkle or light shower can't be ruled out for areas south, but I would keep outdoor plans in place. This will not be a washout by any means.

The next chance for rain and possible thunderstorms returns tomorrow afternoon and lasts through Tuesday.

The heat cranks up midweek where we are looking to get at or near 90 Wednesday and possibly in the 90s on Thursday. We will at least be feeling in the low to mid-90s with increasing humidity and plenty of sunshine Wednesday.

The next chance of rain and storms rolling through on Thursday.

