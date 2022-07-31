ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WEATHER TO WATCH: Steady showers will impact AM commute in NYC

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
bronx.news12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Governor urges New Yorkers to prepare for extreme heat on Thursday

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare for dangerous heat conditions impacting many regions throughout the State on Thursday. High heat and humidity will cause heat index values to reach or exceed 100 degrees in the Capital Region, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island regions, with indices in the high 90s in parts of the Finger Lakes, Central New York, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier regions. The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for many of these regions, which are currently in effect through Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

4 deaths due to heat exposure reported in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Four people died of heat exposure during New York City’s lengthy heat wave, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed on Sunday. The cause of death for all four people was hyperthermia due to environmental heat exposure, officials said. One of the four also suffered from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Meteorologist
98.1 The Hawk

Butter Prices Skyrocket in New York and This Is Why

Until recently, shopping for butter has always been an afterthought. We’d go to the grocery store and pop a package into our cart and not give it a second thought. But today, with the price of butter over $4.00 for a box of four quarters, many of us are rethinking our butter usage.
VESTAL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS New York

Airplane tug crushed underneath plane at LaGuardia Airport

NEW YORK -- There was a scare on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday.Officials say a plane collided with a vehicle on the ground.An American Airlines 737 was being pulled by a super tug from the hangar to the gate. It's not clear how, but the plane and tug collided, leaving the tug crushed underneath.No one was aboard the plane, and the tug driver was not injured.The aircraft was towed back to the hangar to be inspected.Airline officials are investigating.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mahoningmatters.com

20 photos of NYC in the 1950s

The 1950s are an interesting time in New York City's history. Having been established as one of the world's greatest cities following the end of World War II, New York was home to 7.89 million residents in the early parts of the decade. However, by the end of the '50s, the effects of suburbanization, which saw residents and industries alike leaving for cheaper pastures, actually led to a significant decline in population that would hold until the early 1970s. With this decline in population came an increase in crime, growing wealth inequality, and an overall step back for the northern metropolis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] Why Hundreds of New York Ships were Abandoned on Staten Island

The Staten Island Boat Graveyard, located at 2453 Arthur Kill Road in Rossville, was built in the 1930s and went by several different names, such as the Witte Marine Scrap Yard, Arthur Kill Boat Yard, and Tugboat graveyard. Now it’s officially known as the Donjon Iron and Metal Scrap Processing Facility. The Boat Graveyard was once home to as many as 400 vessels. Today, the number has been estimated to be between 25 to 40 decaying ships. The scrapyard is known for its large assortment of obsolete steam tugs, ferries, car floats, and other crafts that have a comprehensive history.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Robb Report

First Look: This New Condominium in NYC’s Upper West Side Offers More Than 130 Lavish Residences

Click here to read the full article. New condos in a hotly anticipated tower on Manhattan’s Upper West Side just hit the market. Standing 23 stories tall, 96+Broadway launched sales for 131 lavish residences on Monday. Located at 250 West 96th Street in between Riverside Park and Central Park, the chic family-friendly building offers one- to five-bedroom apartments that start at $1.3 million. It also houses three penthouses that range from 2,141 to 4,300 square feet. The largest one has already sold, naturally. The swanky condominium is the brainchild of investor and developer Van Nguyen of JVP Management. Nguyen lived in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]

Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Inwood crash kills salsa star and Cardi B friend

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A community is in mourning after an apparent high-speed crash killed two pedestrians who just happened to be standing on the corner where the collision took place. The two men, David Fernandez, 40, and Joel Adames, 31, were well-known and beloved in the Inwood community, as well as in the Caribbean and […]
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy