WEATHER TO WATCH: Steady showers will impact AM commute in NYC

Dangerous Heat, Humidity Smother NYC Area Thursday as Storm Threat Looms
Buckle up for a rollercoaster stretch of weather in the tri-state area. Summer heat and humidity returned to the tri-state with a vengeance mid-week, with temperatures near or above 90 degrees in Central Park Tuesday kicking off the latest sweltering streak. After a brief reprieve in humidity Wednesday, muggy weather...
Shaking, shivering, shoveling: Brutal winter in store for NYC, according to Farmers’ Almanac
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Get ready to bundle up. This winter season in New York City will be filled with plenty of shaking, shivering and shoveling, according to the Farmers’ Almanac 2022-2023 Winter Outlook. This year, with extreme summer weather conditions broiling the country, and the growing concern...
HEAT ALERT: Code Red in effect for Newark. Here’s what it means.
A Code Red is in effect for Newark, meaning residents should take precautions to prevent extreme heat illness -- especially seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions.
NYC weather: Thunderstorms may give way to triple-digit temps this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island is expected to cool off slightly as showers douse the borough to start the week, but hotter temperatures are forecasted in the coming days. Showers are likely early Monday morning extending to around 11 a.m. before highs reach near 81 degrees, according to the...
Governor urges New Yorkers to prepare for extreme heat on Thursday
Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare for dangerous heat conditions impacting many regions throughout the State on Thursday. High heat and humidity will cause heat index values to reach or exceed 100 degrees in the Capital Region, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island regions, with indices in the high 90s in parts of the Finger Lakes, Central New York, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier regions. The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for many of these regions, which are currently in effect through Friday.
4 deaths due to heat exposure reported in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Four people died of heat exposure during New York City’s lengthy heat wave, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed on Sunday. The cause of death for all four people was hyperthermia due to environmental heat exposure, officials said. One of the four also suffered from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. […]
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
Fourth NYC death confirmed after late-July heat wave, ME's office says
Children cool off by playing in a fountain in Domino Park, Brooklyn with the Manhattan skyline in the background as the sun sets during a heat wave on July 24th, 2022. The news came after the medical examiner confirmed three other heat-related deaths over the past week, with most of them involving underlying health conditions. [ more › ]
Butter Prices Skyrocket in New York and This Is Why
Until recently, shopping for butter has always been an afterthought. We’d go to the grocery store and pop a package into our cart and not give it a second thought. But today, with the price of butter over $4.00 for a box of four quarters, many of us are rethinking our butter usage.
Thousands of spotted lanternflies seen Tuesday at the Jersey Shore
News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo saw thousands of spotted lanternflies Tuesday in Belmar. Have you seen them at the Jersey Shore?
‘This is a critical choke point for the whole coastline’: Construction underway on Raritan River train bridge
A project to replace a rail bridge that is more than a century old in Middlesex County is moving forward.
Disgustingly-amazing image shows spotted lanternfly transforming into adult on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — No one is more disturbed by a photo of a dreaded spotted lanternfly, in what appears to be mid-transformation, than the Staten Islander who shot it last week outside her Prince’s Bay home. “Saw this in the morning and took concerns about the spotted...
Airplane tug crushed underneath plane at LaGuardia Airport
NEW YORK -- There was a scare on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday.Officials say a plane collided with a vehicle on the ground.An American Airlines 737 was being pulled by a super tug from the hangar to the gate. It's not clear how, but the plane and tug collided, leaving the tug crushed underneath.No one was aboard the plane, and the tug driver was not injured.The aircraft was towed back to the hangar to be inspected.Airline officials are investigating.
20 photos of NYC in the 1950s
The 1950s are an interesting time in New York City's history. Having been established as one of the world's greatest cities following the end of World War II, New York was home to 7.89 million residents in the early parts of the decade. However, by the end of the '50s, the effects of suburbanization, which saw residents and industries alike leaving for cheaper pastures, actually led to a significant decline in population that would hold until the early 1970s. With this decline in population came an increase in crime, growing wealth inequality, and an overall step back for the northern metropolis.
Summer is the season for vegetables. Here’s how to cook them like a pro
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Summer is the season to feast on vegetables, but making some of them can be daunting. Here’s how to enjoy your veggies without the stress. For those tricky vegetables, like artichokes and eggplants, steaming or roasting are a simple way to prepare them, according to Real Simple Food Director Jenna Helwig. […]
[WATCH] Why Hundreds of New York Ships were Abandoned on Staten Island
The Staten Island Boat Graveyard, located at 2453 Arthur Kill Road in Rossville, was built in the 1930s and went by several different names, such as the Witte Marine Scrap Yard, Arthur Kill Boat Yard, and Tugboat graveyard. Now it’s officially known as the Donjon Iron and Metal Scrap Processing Facility. The Boat Graveyard was once home to as many as 400 vessels. Today, the number has been estimated to be between 25 to 40 decaying ships. The scrapyard is known for its large assortment of obsolete steam tugs, ferries, car floats, and other crafts that have a comprehensive history.
Early Addition: Tourists are flocking to Brooklyn, but not so much Manhattan
People enjoy the warm weather in Brooklyn Bridge Park during the coronavirus outbreak in New York. More than 1,000 NYPD officers have been deployed citywide to ensure social distancing. Brooklyn's tourism industry is growing this summer while Manhattan's declines, a look at the root causes behind the city's housing crisis, and more in today's link roundup. [ more › ]
First Look: This New Condominium in NYC’s Upper West Side Offers More Than 130 Lavish Residences
Click here to read the full article. New condos in a hotly anticipated tower on Manhattan’s Upper West Side just hit the market. Standing 23 stories tall, 96+Broadway launched sales for 131 lavish residences on Monday. Located at 250 West 96th Street in between Riverside Park and Central Park, the chic family-friendly building offers one- to five-bedroom apartments that start at $1.3 million. It also houses three penthouses that range from 2,141 to 4,300 square feet. The largest one has already sold, naturally. The swanky condominium is the brainchild of investor and developer Van Nguyen of JVP Management. Nguyen lived in the...
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
Inwood crash kills salsa star and Cardi B friend
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A community is in mourning after an apparent high-speed crash killed two pedestrians who just happened to be standing on the corner where the collision took place. The two men, David Fernandez, 40, and Joel Adames, 31, were well-known and beloved in the Inwood community, as well as in the Caribbean and […]
