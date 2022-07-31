ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90% of human skeleton found at Florida gated community, officials say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 4 days ago

PALM COAST, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials in Flagler County said that the excavation of a construction site in Palm Coast, where human remains were found, finished Saturday.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said that on July 18, parts of a skeleton were found during construction at the Toscana Development in Palm Coast.

Lakeland man dies after being struck by a car that was hit by a teen driver

NBC affiliate WESH reported that authorities were assisted by anthropologists from the University of South Florida, who previously identified the remains of 55 boys in the Panhandle.

The sheriff’s office that around 90% of a human skeleton was found and given to a medical examiner.

Sheriff Rick Staly said the remains could be linked to missing persons cases in the area. Previously, Staly told WESH that what lead to the person’s death were not known yet.

“Finding almost the entire skeleton will allow the medical examiner to use DNA or dental records to identify this person and hopefully the cause of death,” Staly told WESH.

The investigation is still underway.

G Moll
4d ago

Interesting that they can tell what gender is of "55 boys" remains! Is there hope in this world/country that we may yet discover what a woman is!??

Reply(11)
28
Debi O'Driscoll
4d ago

I pray that they will discover who every single one of them are so these families have answers

Reply
15
John Roder
4d ago

That’s no surprise. There are plenty of people wandering around who are less than 10% human.

Reply(2)
23
