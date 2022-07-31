NC sheriff: Virginia father drives to North Carolina to fight man who dated daughter, shoots him to death

Now why in the world are y’all at the babies’ track meet fighting? A fight went down at a North Carolina track meet that resulted in injuries. There were reports of a loud noise. Police determined no shots were fired, instead, a fight broke out and all hell broke loose. The fight was sure an uncomfortable situation. So much so that the AAU Junior Olympic track meet was shut down. It resumed yesterday with a very different, yet secure scene.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 HOURS AGO