Hubert, NC

NC sheriff: Virginia father drives to North Carolina to fight man who dated daughter, shoots him to death

WUSA
 4 days ago
Eloise Gales
4d ago

Hope he got everything that he wanted cause this didn’t make no sense he dated your daughter he didn’t kill her!!!!!! That’s on you and you’re going to jail for Premeditation and murder

Martin Barber
4d ago

thats how a father works. remember we are expendable for our children and we will take you out!! this is motivation at its finest!! take care now lol.

Marvin Britt
4d ago

I just seen this story and even so his daughters are grown there still his baby's I have 2 daughters both in there early 30s but the only reason I would lose it is for a man to beat on anyone of them I just wish the best for the family

