NC sheriff: Virginia father drives to North Carolina to fight man who dated daughter, shoots him to death

Eloise Gales
4d ago
Hope he got everything that he wanted cause this didn’t make no sense he dated your daughter he didn’t kill her!!!!!! That’s on you and you’re going to jail for Premeditation and murder
Martin Barber
4d ago
thats how a father works. remember we are expendable for our children and we will take you out!! this is motivation at its finest!! take care now lol.
Marvin Britt
4d ago
I just seen this story and even so his daughters are grown there still his baby's I have 2 daughters both in there early 30s but the only reason I would lose it is for a man to beat on anyone of them I just wish the best for the family
North Carolina man found dead on the road in Delaware
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man was found dead along the side of the road in southern Delaware over the weekend. Delaware State Police say troopers were called to the Lincoln area of Sussex County early Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police […]
Fight At North Carolina Track Meet Results In Injuries
Now why in the world are y’all at the babies’ track meet fighting? A fight went down at a North Carolina track meet that resulted in injuries. There were reports of a loud noise. Police determined no shots were fired, instead, a fight broke out and all hell broke loose. The fight was sure an uncomfortable situation. So much so that the AAU Junior Olympic track meet was shut down. It resumed yesterday with a very different, yet secure scene.
Man who shot, killed family in North Carolina was shot, killed by deputies, officials say
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man shot and killed his parents and his sister and then he was shot and killed by deputies, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations. Authorities in Yancey County said they got a call about 4:30 p.m. Monday about shots...
Police find toddler, with DC ties, dead in Virginia Beach hotel room
DC Police say the two-year-old girl was found in the same room as her mother. Virginia Beach police are investigating the incident.
Craven County deputies conducting death investigation
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a man on Monday. Deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway New Bern, N.C. in reference to a death investigation. They found Jake Matthews, 31, of South Carolina dead. Investigators have contacted Matthew’s next of […]
Body of Texan who vanished while swimming is found on shore at Camp Lejeune, NC cops say
The 24-year-old went missing while swimming on July 29, officials said.
2-year-old DC girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room: police
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia Beach are investigating the death of a two-year-old D.C. girl they say was found in a hotel room earlier this week. Investigators say they made the suspicious discovery just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. The girl's mother – who D.C. police have identified as Leandra Andrade – was found with her and was hospitalized in critical condition.
Father of killed Wayne County deputy calls last 24 hours 'the worse I have ever experienced'
Sgt. Matthew Fishman died at a Greenville hospital after being in critical condition Monday evening. Gov. Cooper announced his death on Tuesday morning.
Man nabbed after victim severely injured in 1 of 3 North Carolina paintball attacks, police say
The suspect was arrested around 7:30 a.m. Monday and was also cited for an open container of alcohol in his car -- he also has no driver's license, police said.
Man convicted of second-degree murder in North Carolina to be released
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Parole Commission is planning to release yet another inmate who has been serving a life sentence for second-degree murder. Steven O. Alexander, 68, was sentenced to life plus another 40 years consecutively on related charges and two other concurrent stints after his conviction nearly 28 years ago in […]
12-year-old accused of murdering 13-year-old sentenced to supervised probation
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A Maryland family is devastated. On Tuesday, family members of King Douglas packed a Prince George’s County courtroom for the sentencing of the 14-year-old who shot their kin. Police say when the teenager was just 12 years old, he shot and killed a 13-year-old...
Virginia dad accused of driving over 300 miles to shoot NC man who dated his daughter
HUBERT, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a Virginia man drove more than 300 miles to confront a 27-year-old man who he said dated his daughter, then fatally shot him in a fight. News outlets report that the Onslow County Sheriff's Office says emergency responders found Jared...
NC woman nabbed on drug, gun charges after raid at her home, deputies say
The woman, a convicted felon, had meth and marijuana in the home -- along with a gun --which she was not allowed to have as a felon, deputies said.
N.C. deputy, 1 of 3 shot in 9-hour standoff, dies from his injuries
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — One of three deputies who were shot Monday morning as they attempted to serve involuntary commitment papers has died from his injuries. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, died from his injuries. Cpl. Andrew Cox and Deputy Alexander Ramon Torres were reported in stable condition and are expected to recover.
Wilmington man pleads guilty to robbing two men at gunpoint
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 51-74 months in prison for stealing $170 in cash at gunpoint from two of his acquaintances in September of 2020. Per a press release from District Attorney Ben David, James Ashley Holleman drove up to their house at 9:30...
Family of teen found hanging from tree in Montgomery County fights for death to be reclassified decades later
In 1986, 19-year-old Keith Warren was found hanging from a tree in Silver Spring. His death was ruled a suicide, but according to his family, there is no proof that's what really happened. His sister Sherri Warren says she wants her brother's death to be reclassified as undetermined.
Deputies searching for men caught on video breaking into vehicles
VANCEBORO, Craven County — Authorities in eastern North Carolina are looking for suspects caught on video trying to break into vehicles early Tuesday morning. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said the break-ins occurred on N.C. 118 Highway & Old Washington Road in Vanceboro. Deputies are also reminding people...
Family awarded $20.7 million in lawsuit after man drowns on vacation in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A family has been awarded $20.7 million in a lawsuit against a lifeguard company after a man drowned while on vacation in South Carolina. According to WPDE, a jury has awarded Zurihun Wolde’s family $20.7 million after he drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack’s Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard.
Man suspected of killing Wayne deputy, wounding 2 others in standoff had 2 previous arrests: records
The man suspected of fatally shooting a Wayne County deputy and wounding two others in a standoff before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound was cited for two misdemeanors during the past two years, records show.
Patrol Officers And Police K9 Teams Locate Fugitive; Recover Handgun
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – On July 30 at 4 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Livingston Road in Bryans Road, MD in reference to a person with an open arrest warrant at the location; the suspect was possibly armed with a gun and had a warrant for first-degree assault.
