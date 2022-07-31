Wrong-way driver crashes into construction, shuts down I-43 near Capitol

www.fox6now.com
Milwaukee crash: Driver loses control; collides with vehicle, tree
MILWAUKEE - A driver traveling at high speed lost control and collided with a parked vehicle and tree near 76th and Silver Spring on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, officials say. Milwaukee police say the wreck happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. The driver and sole occupant, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man,...
Fatal crash in New Berlin leaves one man dead
NEW BERLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fatal crash in New Berlin left a 79-year-old New Berlin man dead near W. Grange and S. Moorland Road, police say. Police responded at 9:52 a.m. today, on Aug. 3, to a report of a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a tow truck.
Box truck crash on I-43 SB near Bender Road
GLENDALE, Wis. - A crash on southbound I-43 near Bender Road caused extreme backups for motorists on Monday evening, Aug. 1. Officials said the driver of a box truck collided with two to three other vehicles. There were no injuries reported. The crash led to a full closure of I-43...
Milwaukee freeway reopens: Shooting reported on SB I-43
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reopened southbound I-43 from Locust Street to the Marquette Interchange around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 after completing an investigation of a reported shooting incident. The incident started around 11:30 a.m. MCSO deputies responded to a citizen reporting that their vehicle...
Greenfield police pursuit ends in crash, 1 in custody
GREENFIELD, Wis. - One person was taken into custody Wednesday morning, Aug. 3 following a police pursuit and crash in Greenfield. It happened just before 2 a.m. According to police, the driver fled a traffic stop. The officer pursued the vehicle where it crashed into another vehicle at 13th and Oklahoma.
Video shows I-43 wrong-way driver approaching construction girders
MILWAUKEE - Video shows the moments before and after a wrong-way driver crashed into a construction zone on I-43 Sunday morning, July 31. That driver, a Milwaukee-area man, 28, was arrested for OWI and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Among the first responders was Ray's Towing Company. They've been in business...
Racine man fatally shot friend, prosecutors say
A 21-year-old Racine man is accused in connection with the fatal shooting of a friend near Superior and Yout streets on Tuesday evening. According to prosecutors, he told investigators he shot his friend in the head "accidentally."
VIDEO: Fiery crash shuts down NB I-43 near Elkhorn
All northbound lanes on I-43 near WIS 11 near Elkhorn, Wisconsin are closed due to a crash Monday morning.
Crash in Burlington on Schaal Road; critical injuries reported
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a traffic accident with critical injuries on Schaal Road in the Town of Burlington. Schaal Road is currently closed from Pine Street to Karcher Road. The roadway will be closed for several hours, an update will be provided...
Lake Michigan search; Milwaukee man's body pulled from water
MILWAUKEE - Police say a 32-year-old Milwaukee man's body was pulled from the water near the Summerfest grounds Wednesday, Aug. 3. Milwaukee fire officials responded to Lake Michigan near Clybourn and Harbor Drive Tuesday after it was reported around 8:20 p.m. that night that someone was missing in the water.
Kenosha shooting: 2 seriously hurt, gunman sought
KENOSHA, Wis. - Two people were seriously hurt in a shooting in Kenosha on Wednesday evening, Aug. 3. The victims were a juvenile and an adult. Police said the shots were fired near 50th Street at 14th Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both victims were taking to hospitals in the Kenosha area – and later transferred to Milwaukee area hospitals due to the seriousness of the injuries.
Wauwatosa armed robbery, police pursuit, 2 in custody
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody Thursday morning, Aug. 4 following an armed robbery and police pursuit in Wauwatosa. According to police, around 3:30 a.m. officers responded for an armed robbery at the Walgreens on Mayfair Road. Police say two male subjects entered the store and stole...
I-41 back open after 54-hour closure in Zoo Interchange
MILWAUKEE - I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street has reopened following a 54-hour closure over the weekend. The full freeway closure took place so crews could put two support beams, also called girders, in place for a Union Pacific Railroad bridge. The beams – which are 115 feet...
Racine Lockwood Park shooting, vehicle on camera leads to arrest
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Malik Kentle, 23, of Racine, faces multiple charges in connection with a shots fired incident at Lockwood Park in Mount Pleasant May 30. Prosecutors say surveillance cameras captured his vehicle at the scene, leading to his arrest. Kentle faces three felonies and a misdemeanor: first-degree recklessly...
Sheboygan suspicious dumpster fires, bicyclist sought
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan police are looking for a person caught on camera riding a bicycle near the location of several suspicious fires in and around dumpsters. According to police, the fires happened around 12:30 a.m. on July 30, primarily behind businesses in the area of S. Business Drive from Wilson Avenue to Indiana Avenue.
Teenage girl missing; last seen Sunday, Oak Creek police say
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate 15-year-old Zyniah Jones. Officials say Jones was last seen on Sunday, July 31 – and may have been in the area of 27th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee. If you have information that could...
Man dies after being pulled from Milwaukee River
MILWAUKEE - A 39-year-old Milwaukee man has died after being pulled from the Milwaukee River late Sunday night, July 31. The victim was pronounced dead at Columbia St. Mary's Monday morning. The dive team was dispatched to the area of MLK Drive and McKinley Avenue around 11:51 p.m. CPR was...
Walworth County fiery wreck on NB I-43 near Elkhorn
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - A semi driver suffered minor injuries following a wreck on I-43 near Elkhorn on Monday morning, Aug. 1. The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said around 7:45 a.m., a semi traveling north on I-43 crashed into a disabled vehicle on the shoulder – one that had been tagged by a deputy the night before and was empty.
County may park struggling commuter bus
Averaging just 3.3 riders per trip, Ozaukee-to-Milwaukee service faces uncertain future, is subject of Aug. 10 hearing. A LONE RIDER got off the Ozaukee County Express bus at its Grafton stop in November shortly after the service, which was suspended because of the pandemic, was relaunched. Press file photo.
It’s official: Kenosha’s Velodrome, the oldest in the U.S., has now seen it all
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. It’s not unusual to see cyclists race at speeds over 40 mph at the Washington Park Velodrome. A...
