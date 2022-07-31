Keir Starmer: Labour must move away from being a party of protest

www.bbc.com
Michelle O'Neill's IRA comments were sickening, victim says
The brother of a man murdered by the IRA has described Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill's comments about the organisation as "sickening". Ms O'Neill told BBC News NI's Red Lines podcast there had been no alternative to IRA violence during the Troubles. Colin Worton said there had always...
Archie Battersbee: Family seek permission for hospice move
The family of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee have sought legal permission to move him from the Royal London Hospital to a hospice. At a hearing on Thursday afternoon the High Court will consider the application, after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused a request to delay withdrawing treatment. Archie's...
