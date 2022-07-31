Arizona: Trapped woman pulled to safety from flooded car

www.bbc.com
iheart.com
Arizona Woman Arrested For Allegedly Dumping Boiling Water On Her Dad
An Arizona woman was arrested after she reportedly admitted to dumping boiling water on her father, reported 12 News. 45-year-old Justina Nicole Boloyan took care of her father, David Boloyan, in a Phoenix home, according to court documents. The court documents revealed that her father has dementia. Justina just recently...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona fentanyl trafficker busted before crossing the Colorado border, DPS says
Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety caught nearly 30 pounds of fentanyl on its way to being trafficked to Denver, Colorado on July 26, the agency said. A trooper stopped the driver of a Ford F-150 on I-40, east of Flagstaff. During the stop, DPS says the trooper saw signs of criminal activity.
Reward offered in search for Arizona burglary suspect
A $750 reward is being offered as authorities in northwest Arizona search for a 28-year-old man on arrest warrants involving aggravated assault, burglary, theft, trafficking stolen property and unlawful flight.
KOLD-TV
Flash flood damages Catalina Foothills homes, prompts evacuations
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It was one of the worst storms this monsoon. Sunday night, heavy rainfall swept through the Catalina Foothills neighborhood. A flash flood displaced more than a dozen people and left devastation in its wake. On Monday, crews removed debris from Havasu Road, near Columbus...
Suspect in attempted robbery, murder in Las Vegas arrested in Arizona
A man recently arrested in Arizona is suspected of an attempted robbery and attempted murder in Las Vegas last week, police said.
Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?
Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on August 2
One of the leading cannabis companies in the United States, Trulieve, announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Arizona. Located at 1007 N. 7th St in Phoenix, the doors open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., seven days a week. This is the first marijuana dispensary in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood in downtown Phoenix.
FBI: 170 missing Native Americans in New Mexico, Navajo Nation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — In an effort to address the crisis of missing Indigenous people, the FBI announced Monday it is releasing a list of more than 170 Native Americans it has verified as missing throughout New Mexico and the Navajo Nation that stretches into Arizona and Utah. FBI...
Arizona Has One Of The Top 20 'Buggiest' Cities In The US
Thumbtack revealed the buggiest cities in the US.
Nebraska plane crash kills 2 from Colorado
TRYON, Neb. — Two men from Colorado died in a small plane crash in Nebraska on July 25. McPherson County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 80-year-old James Holland from Fort Collins, and 58-year-old Daniel Zahner from Boulder, NBC Nebraska News 2 reports. The single-engine RV9A flying from Greeley,...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Arizona braces for another weekend of active monsoon storms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A majority of northern Arizona continues to be under a Flood Watch through Sunday morning. The watch includes the Flagstaff area, where we have seen a lot of flooding, especially near the burn scar areas. Thunderstorm chances continue throughout the weekend, with the biggest threat being...
ourbigescape.com
14 Bullhead City Free Boondocking Locations for Cold Winter (Updated 2022)
Bullhead City free boondocking is simple and easy to find near town. This is a post to help you find one of the many free locations when the weather is cold or for Summer as well. Snowbirds flock to the Arizona and Nevada areas to spend the Winter in areas like Quartzsite and these are so good stopovers en-route or for summer fun on the river in warm weather.
High Desert man missing since July 10, vehicle found without battery near Arizona border
Loved ones are asking for the community's support in locating a High Desert man last seen on July 10 but whose car was found nearly two hours away near the Arizona border. Jamal Middleton 36, was last heard from on July 10 at the Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree. According to family, he was The post High Desert man missing since July 10, vehicle found without battery near Arizona border appeared first on KESQ.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado River basin farms stunted by megadrought, as more sacrifice lies ahead
PINAL COUNTY, ARIZ. • Colorado River basin water has transformed Nancy Caywood’s fields in the desert southwest of Phoenix into carpets of green cotton and alfalfa for generations. But in June, the alfalfa was expected to dry up, and a vast majority of the cotton wasn't even planted.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More chances for monsoon storms this week!
PHOENIX — The monsoon is back in action across Arizona!. Watch out for heavy downpours, lightning and hail with any of the storms that move in, too. Flooding is also possible, especially near wildfire burn scars. Here in the Valley, we'll see our next chance of storms overnight into...
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell in your neighborhood Saturday?
PHOENIX — Another rainy day came and went in the Valley Saturday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms, blowing dust and flooding between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Areas of north Phoenix received the most rain with a total of 2.28 inches with Superstition in Gila...
Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
alaskasnewssource.com
Glenn Highway closed after fatal accident
Miss America Emma Broyles takes a ride of a lifetime with the Thunderbirds. Anchorage resident and currently Miss America Emma Broyles sat in an F-16 Thunderbird on Friday and got to participate in the Air Force’s practice for their Arctic Thunder Open House this weekend, returning after a four-year absence.
Rare 'triple-dip' La Niña likely this winter
A rare 'triple-dip' La Niña could mean warmer and drier weather across Arizona this winter. La Niña happens when the waters along the equator west of Peru are cooler than average.
Ciscomani, Engel declared primary winners in AZ Congressional District 6
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As projected winners in Tuesday’s primary, candidates Juan Ciscomani and Kirsten Engel are set to face off for Arizona’s only open seat in Congress, the new Congressional District 6. The seat is up for grabs this fall because Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick is not...
