Family holds celebration of life for man killed in Smith County wreck that left 5 dead

Murchison man’s bond reduced after being arrested in connection to infant death, children locked in 103 degree room
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Murchison man’s bonds were reduced after he was arrested in connection to the death of his child and allegedly abusing his other children. The children’s parents, Daniel Dennis, 26, and Erin Dennis, 24, were arrested in December of 2021 and were both indicted on two charges of abandoning/endangering a […]
City of Tyler to close several roads Friday for Deputy Lorenzo Bustos’ funeral procession
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler will be closing several streets on Friday for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, who was killed in the line of duty on July 29. The procession will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Highway then turn left onto Troup Highway at […]
Local bootcamp to host group workout to benefit family of fallen Smith County deputy
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Camp Gladiator, a bootcamp workout program with outdoor workouts across Tyler, announced they will be hosting a workout Aug. 20 open to the community to raise money for the family of fallen deputy, Lorenzo Bustos. The community workout will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at South Spring Baptist […]
Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard
There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.
Tyler pastor accused of stealing from elderly, church and nonprofit appears in court
TYLER, Texas — A Smith County judge denied a request to delay the trial date for a longtime Tyler pastor accused of stealing from an elderly couple and stealing from his former church and a local nonprofit, during a Thursday morning court appearance. Rev. Jerome Milton is facing charges...
Judge sets trial date for Tyler pastor accused of stealing
East Texas game wardens are reporting extremely low levels, some more than 2-feet lower than normal, on area lakes. These low levels can expose sandbars and underwater obstacles, which can strand or damage boats. There have already been boaters that had to be rescued from similar situations. Shelby Glover, president...
Funeral arrangements for Smith County Deputy Bustos announced
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has announced the funeral arrangements for fallen Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. The funeral will be held at Green Acres Baptist Church on Friday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary, located at 1607 Troup Hwy in Tyler. Bustos died early Friday morning during a traffic stop […]
3 firefighters suffer heat-related injuries after Henderson County wildfire, cause remains unknown
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Three firefighters suffered from different heat-related injuries while battling a wildfire in Henderson County Wednesday afternoon. Payne Springs Fire Chief Adam Robinson said crews received a call at 2:35 pm about a fire off State Highway 198 in Booger Hollow. "The fire is approximately 27...
Behind the Badge: Sheriff BJ Fletcher, Harrison County
MARSHALL, Texas - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on Harrison County Sheriff BJ Fletcher as part of KTBS 3 Community Caravan week. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future...
Tyler man sentenced to life in prison for family violence
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of felony assault family violence. Richard Wilson, 48, was arrested after the Smith County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on August 25, 2020, and prosecutors called witnesses who detailed facts surrounding the assault to the […]
Report: Man in diaper, surgical mask seen running from Tyler backyard
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a residence July 28 at approximately 1:50 p.m. for potential criminal trespassing. According to a police report, the homeowner advised the deputy that when he left his house, he saw a white man run from his backyard through the bushes and into a […]
Smith County deputy killed in Friday wreck had extensive law enforcement roots in Rusk County
HENDERSON, Texas — Fellow officers remember Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos as someone who had a passion for law enforcement and wanted to be the best he could be. Bustos died in an overnight Friday wreck after police say a drunk driver struck him while performing a traffic stop on another vehicle. Bustos later died from his injuries.
11-year-old Tyler girl starts lemonade stand to raise money for school supplies, surpasses goal within an hour
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 11-year-old Deija Bryant is turning lemons into lemonade to raise money for school supplies. She wanted to help her mom cover the ever-growing expenses of the back to school season at a time when inflation is squeezing our pockets. “Everything has went up and money is tight right now you know, […]
City of Tyler announces road closures for deputy funeral procession
TYLER, Texas (News release) - On Friday, August 5th at approximately Noon, several streets in Tyler will be closed for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. The procession for Deputy Bustos will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Hwy. The procession will turn left onto...
Wood County Grand Jury No-Bills Murder Suspect
A Wood County grand jury has decided that no criminal charges will be filed against Devin Jevon Harper , who was arrested for fatally shooting Ibory Taylor at JJs Fast Stop in Hawkins. Harper admitted to shooting Taylor with a 9 mm handgun in self-defense. First Assistant Criminal District Attorney Brandon Baade said this does not mean the case is dropped.
Local ministry helps law enforcement, family following death of Smith County deputy
TYLER, Texas — Family and friends are still grieving the loss of Smith County Sheriff Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Among that grief were many law enforcement officers as well. At 1 a.m. last Friday morning Crisis Response Ministry took action after hearing police say Bustos was killed after getting struck by a drunk driver.
1 arrested after barricading himself inside residence, striking officer in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 30, 2022, and does not relate to the story. One man was arrested after police say he barricaded himself and hit an officer over the head in Cherokee County Monday afternoon. According to the Cherokee...
2-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler causes closure on I-20
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Tuesday afternoon has caused a lane closure on Interstate Highway 20, according to TxDOT. The crash occurred eastbound on the highway around mile marker 582 at the FM 3053 bridge, and officials said the inside lane is closed as of 3 p.m.
Grass fire causes road closure in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews are battling a grass fire in the 15800 block of Shady Creek Road, according to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Christian said that Jackson Volunteer Fire Department requested law enforcement assistance around 4 p.m. to help block the road. The corner of Shady Creek Road […]
Arrest made in trail ride shooting
20-year-old Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius of Minden was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon. His bond is currently set at $150,000. Schools are getting ready for the 2022-23 school year across the Ark-La-Tex. Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is...
