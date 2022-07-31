WVU Application Launch Week begins Monday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Morgantown city council approves airport funding, disbands committees and welcomes new employees. Morgantown City Council formally accepted approximately $350,142 from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the runway extension project. The funding, will be accepted via grants from the FAA that will include a match requirement from the city, that would also allow for funding matches from the state for approximately half of the city’s matched funds requirement.

