WVU Application Launch Week begins Monday

wajr.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVU to charge students for parking at the Coliseum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Parking Management announced they will begin charging students $1 to park at the Coliseum during the day. The lot was previously known as the only free parking option for students on campus. This change is expected to start Aug. 17. In addition, the university said there will be no […]
wajr.com
Largest charter school in the state begins classes in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first week of secondary school classes is underway at the West Virginia Academy in Morgantown. Recent reports indicated the school has the highest charter school enrollment in the state of 458, so far. According to academy president Jon Treu, they carefully selected a building on...
Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
2023 Official Offers Go Out
We've entered the next stage of the recruitment process for this cycle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline
The number of students leaving West Virginia’s public schools has heightened in recent years due to the pandemic and actions by state lawmakers. West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
westliberty.edu
Alumni Traveling Happy Hours are Big Success
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Aug. 2, 2022 — West Liberty University’s new Director of Alumni Affairs Amanda Bennett came up with a great way to meet and greet local alumni this summer that is proving to be a big success. “We began our ‘Alumni Traveling Happy Hours’ in the...
This is the best chocolate chip cookie in West Virginia, according to Yelp
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Yelp’s blog made a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in each state across America for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Aug. 4. Apple Annie’s, which is located in both Morgantown and Fairmont was deemed the best place to get chocolate chip cookies in West Virginia. Yelp created its […]
The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres opens separate location in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fish Hawk Acres in Buckhannon has opened an extension location called The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres at 4 East Main St. Retail items that used to be displayed at the Fish Hawk Acres Restaurant are now just a block away at The Coop. With the new retail space, the store […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Dominion Post
New addition to Mon Health’s Pulmonary Team
Mon Health System announced the addition of Dr. Jamil Ahmed to its team of physicians. Dr. Jamil Ahmed Ahmed will be practicing at the Mon Health Pulmonary locations in Morgantown and. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
wajr.com
Morgantown council moves on airport grant funding, committee maintenance and welcomes new hires
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Morgantown city council approves airport funding, disbands committees and welcomes new employees. Morgantown City Council formally accepted approximately $350,142 from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the runway extension project. The funding, will be accepted via grants from the FAA that will include a match requirement from the city, that would also allow for funding matches from the state for approximately half of the city’s matched funds requirement.
West Virginia Governor appoints local attorney as judge for Second Family Court Circuit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Governor Jim Justice has appointed David L. Jackson, of Weirton, WV, to the Second Family Court Circuit, which serves Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler counties. Jackson is set to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Judge Robert C. Hicks. Jackson has 30 years of legal experience in both private practice […]
Metro News
Morgantown reservoir project reaches milestone
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Utility Board Flegal Dam and Reservoir project has cleared another milestone. The dam is complete and final fresh water connections are being prepared, according to MUB Senior Engineer and Assistant General Manager Rich Rogers. The $50 million project began in 2018. Completion of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Jesus Fest returns to Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Jesus Fest is set to return to Clarksburg later this month in Jackson Square. The event is scheduled for August 12-13, according to its Facebook page. Entertainment and admission are free for this two-day event. Officials said there will be several vendors participating in the event.
WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed
DALLAS PIKE, W.Va. — A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or […]
Between The Eers: Should WVU Stay in the Big 12?
A little conference realignment talk for today's show.
wvu.edu
WVU studies climate change potential for carbon-hungry grasses planted on former mine lands
West Virginia University researchers are exploring the potential for carbon-hungry grasses planted on reclaimed mine land to help mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. A $35,000 grant from the Appalachian Stewardship Foundation supports the two-year study by the National Mine Land Reclamation Center at WVU’s West Virginia Water Research Institute. Jason...
Daily Athenaeum
Two football recruits decommitt from WVU
The West Virginia Mountaineers football team lost two 2023 recruits from Spartanburg High School, South Carolina over the weekend, as Raheim Jeter and Cameron Jackson decommitted from the university. First on Friday afternoon, class of 2023 defensive line recruit Cameron Jackson tweeted “My recruiting is 100% open." The three-star...
WDTV
UPDATE: No bed bugs found after inspection at Weston Wendy’s
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Health Department investigated an issue at the Weston Wendy’s on Wednesday after receiving complaints regarding bed bugs. Officials said a health inspection was conducted Wednesday morning at the restaurant. During the inspection, no bed bugs were found. Wendy’s contacted an exterminator to...
wvexplorer.com
W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history
The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
West Virginians get ‘Idol Across America’ chance next week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — “American Idol” hopefuls in the Mountain State have the opportunity to audition virtually over Zoom next Monday, Aug. 8 as part of “Idol Across America.” During this first round of auditions, hopefuls can sign up to audition in front of producers and receive real-time feedback. It starts this Wednesday, Aug. 3. […]
Comments / 0