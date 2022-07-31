iowacity.momcollective.com
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding into Jones County
On Saturday night (July 30th), a popular Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant made a big announcement on Facebook. The Blind Pig, located at 3325 Center Point Rd NE, is officially expanding into Jones County! The post reads:. "Yes, we have purchased a building in Monticello and it will be home...
Take a Peek Inside a One-of-a-Kind Iowa City Home For Sale [GALLERY]
Homes in Eastern Iowa are going on the market and being sold every day, but we've never seen one quite like this before!. Located at 12 Longview Knl NE in Iowa City, this "truly authentic, award winning mid-century modern home" was designed in 1965 by Crites and McConnell. The house is 1,836 sq. ft. and contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms. You can tell just by the exterior that the house is unique, but just wait until you get a peek inside!
Cedar Falls Aquatic Center Closing Early for The Season
Summer doesn't end until September 22, and the school year doesn't begin for another few weeks, but the fun will soon be over for the season in Cedar Falls, for those who enjoy taking a dip at the Falls Aquatic Center. According to KWWL, the aquatic center is officially closing...
Did You Know The Taco Pizza Was Invented In This Iowa Town?
Putting tacos and pizza together was ingenious! But I had no idea that this tasty food combo sent from heaven was invented in this Iowa town!?. What happens when you take two of the best foods on planet earth and put them together in one great meal?. You get the...
World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Coming to the Tri-States
They've been here before but it's always worth taking a look. The World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning to the Dubuque area in August. These magnificent animals are in town for the upcoming Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dream in Dyersville on August 11th. That's when the Chicago Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds. Tickets for the game itself are extremely hard to get (not to mention pricey)
Cedar Rapids Woman Wins $300,000 With Lottery Scratch Ticket
You talk about a great way to start the week. A Cedar Rapids woman bought a scratch ticket Monday morning. By yesterday afternoon, she was $300,000 richer. Monday morning, Michele Lutenske of Cedar Rapids stopped at the Hy-Vee gas station at 3935 Blairs Ferry Road NE in Cedar Rapids and purchased a ticket for the Colossal Crossword scratch game. She hopped back into a friend's truck and began scratching the ticket. Of course, she was more than a little astounded at what she saw.
Daily Iowan
Photos: University of Iowa students move in
Daniel McGregor-Huyer is a photographer and videographer at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior majoring in cinematic...
earnthenecklace.com
Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?
Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
Spacious Cedar Rapids Airbnb Has a Hot Tub & Theatre Room [GALLERY]
If you are looking for a fun little staycation with the family or have some guests coming into town, there's an awesome Cedar Rapids Airbnb that you may want to check out!. Let's start with the basics. The Airbnb has a total of three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Two of the bedrooms contain king-size beds, while the other contains two sets of bunk beds, with single mattresses on the top and doubles on the bottom. There are also a couple of sofa beds in the living room. In all, the Airbnb can comfortably fit up to 12 guests.
Country Music Superstar Made A Surprise Stop At An Eastern Iowa Winery
It's not every day that a country music superstar walks into an Iowa business. One country music superstar did just that over the weekend in the small Eastern Iowa town of DeWitt, IA. He wasn't there by coincidence, but he definitely surprised the patrons of a popular winery and distillery nestled along Highway 61.
KCRG.com
Local farmer stops selling sweet corn because of weather conditions
ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - Over thirty years as a farmer, Butch Wieneke knows what high quality sweet corn looks, and feels like. That’s why selling anything other than the best, is not an option for him and his family. Last Thursday, they made the tough decision to stop selling.
ourquadcities.com
Burglars break into Bettendorf home, steal sleeping family’s belongings
A Bettendorf couple is warning their community to be on the lookout after their home was burglarized while they were asleep. James and E.D. Boddie, along with their 4-year-old daughter, live near the intersection of Utica Ridge Road and Tanglefoot Lane in Bettendorf, an area they consider rather safe from crime. That perspective changed mid-July when James walked downstairs one morning to a nearly empty room and realized their house had been burglarized overnight.
A Cedar Rapids Area Restaurant is Totally Rebuilding After a Fire
Back on May 28th, we got word that Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge at 1158 Club Road NE in Cedar Rapids had suffered "substantial damage" because of an early morning fire. We don't know the full extent of the damage, but we do know that it was enough for the folks behind the restaurant to totally demolish the building and start fresh. The building was torn down on July 12th, and a post on the business' Facebook page read:
Eastern Iowa Native takes Command of Major U.S. Navy Dock Ship
The USS John P. Murtha is the 10th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship of the United States Navy and is named in honor of Congressman John Murtha of Pennsylvania. The ship was under the command of Capt. Gervy Alota from July 2020 until this past July 9. Taking over command at that time was a Lone Tree, Iowa native with family in the Cedar Rapids area.
$2 million lottery ticket purchased in eastern Iowa
Friday’s giant Mega Millions jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Illinois, while five tickets in Iowa were just one number away from a share of the big prize.
superhits1027.com
Report: Ghost gun used in state park slayings of Cedar Falls couple, girl
MAQUOKETA — A published report now says the suspected gunman in the murders of a Cedar Falls couple and their six-year-old daughter last month used a so-called ghost gun. The Des Moines Register quotes the parents of the 23-year-old from Nebraska as saying he ordered the parts for the untraceable weapon online and built it himself at home. The Register says the parents wrote in a letter to the paper that their son wanted the gun as protection for his family from a rising threat of violent crime.
point2homes.com
310 E Main, Lisbon, Linn County, IA, 52253
OPEN HOUSE SUN 7/31 2:30 - 4pm Come see this adorable 4 bedroom Bungalo Cottage with ideal location just north of Iowa City. It boasts a main level primary bedroom and full bath with charming claw foot tub, along with main level laundry for ranch style living. There are two more bedrooms on the second story with a large room between that would finish nicely as a second full bath or a fabulous walk in closet. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with granite and stainless appliances. There is a formal dining room to host get togethers or feature that legacy piece of family furniture. Rare, this home features a main level rec room which could also function as an ideal office. There are multiple walk in closets found throughout and tons of smart storage. Charm, character and quality is apparent everywhere you turn from gleaming hardwood floors to the beautiful wood trim and doors. The oversized 2 stall garage is extra deep to accommodate a large work truck. And there is rear alley access for those equipment or recreational vehicles needing extra parking space. Walk to the city park with splash pad and play area. Easy drive to Mount Vernon for coffee, pizza, Drs and groceries. Deck is large and is located on the cooler north side of the home, it is As Is. Lower level has a shower area and toilet and has been used as a second bathroom in previous years and is currently As Is as well. One of bedrooms is non conforming.
cbs2iowa.com
Parents' rights group suing Linn-Mar in federal court over gender support plan
MARION, Iowa — Iowa's News Now has obtained a lawsuit filed against Linn-Mar Schools in Marion over the district's gender support plan, approved by the school board earlier this year. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by Parents Defending Education, a group opposed to gender identity causes and education. Linn-Mar's...
