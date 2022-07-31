ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Brook, AL

alreporter.com

Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama

Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
ALABAMA STATE
Village Living

Blueroot founder shares restaurant journey

Jennifer Ryan may have been an accidental entrepreneur, but now she’s a trailblazer for small businesses. Ryan, founder and CEO of The Blueroot Company and Croux, shared an incredible story of grit and determination to the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. “I do have a story,” said Ryan, “of how and why I’m ‘accidentally’ running two companies.”
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
uab.edu

UAB Medicine opens surgery clinic at Northwest Regional Health

And UAB Medicine have partnered to open a new UAB surgery clinic to serve patients in Northwest Alabama. The newly renovated clinic will be located at 200 Carraway Drive, Suite 2, in Winfield. The UAB surgery clinic will be led by Greg Kennedy, M.D., Ph.D., the John H. Blue Chair...
WINFIELD, AL
comebacktown.com

Birmingham, how do we get our millennials back?

Today’s guest columnist is Brian McCoy. I was a dusty teen in the former coal mining camp, Docena, Alabama playing outside in the mud just 22 years ago. After serving as a community activist in Birmingham and graduating from UAB in 2006, I had to focus on my career.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
nomadlawyer.org

Birmingham : Top 6 Attractive Places to Visit in Birmingham, Alabama

If you’re interested in seeing an old city, consider a visit to Birmingham, Alabama. The city is rich in history and boasts many unique landmarks, museums, and roadside attractions. Visitors can marvel at the iconic Vulcan the Iron Man, which towers over the city, or visit the Sloss Furnaces, which are safe and fascinating industrial ruins. Motorcycle enthusiasts can take a tour of the world’s largest motorcycle museum, which was once a factory.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Get free school supplies at the 205 Magic City Back-to-School Bash on Aug. 7

Ready to head back to school? Brothers and Sisters Inquiring Change (B.A.S.I.C. Movement) and Clippers Barbershop are partnering together to put on the third annual 205 Magic City Back-to-School Bash on Sunday, August 7. Attendees can expect everything from ice cream, free school supplies and even free haircuts. Read on to get all the details.
HUEYTOWN, AL
Bham Now

Jefferson County approved $1.4M for youth training programs—here’s how to apply

In mid-July, the Jefferson County Commission approved over $1.4M in federal funding for the Central Alabama Partnership for Training and Employment (CAPTE). To learn more about what this means, we reached out to Jefferson County, The Dannon Project and Jefferson State Community College. Keep reading to find out how eligible young people can access these incredible no cost training programs.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Bama Rush TikTok 2022: What to know about Alabama’s ‘season 2′

Last year, a TikTok trend let millions inside the sparkle-skirt-wearing world of Alabama Panhellenic culture. The grueling process of Panhellenic sorority recruitment at The University of Alabama has recently gained the attention of a nationwide audience, thanks to what some have called an online “takeover” of hopeful rushees on TikTok, an online video platform.
wvtm13.com

Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
musictimes.com

Birmingham Alabama Artist Mag1k is on the Rise

Mag1K is one of the most talented artists to come out of Alabama right now. This guy is a superstar and the world just does not know it yet. He carries the same DNA as Ludacris, Andre 3000 or many of the other greats that have come before him. Artists like this don't come along often, so we are truly living in a very special time and place within music.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

