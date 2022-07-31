www.villagelivingonline.com
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
alreporter.com
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
Village Living
Blueroot founder shares restaurant journey
Jennifer Ryan may have been an accidental entrepreneur, but now she’s a trailblazer for small businesses. Ryan, founder and CEO of The Blueroot Company and Croux, shared an incredible story of grit and determination to the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. “I do have a story,” said Ryan, “of how and why I’m ‘accidentally’ running two companies.”
uab.edu
UAB Medicine opens surgery clinic at Northwest Regional Health
And UAB Medicine have partnered to open a new UAB surgery clinic to serve patients in Northwest Alabama. The newly renovated clinic will be located at 200 Carraway Drive, Suite 2, in Winfield. The UAB surgery clinic will be led by Greg Kennedy, M.D., Ph.D., the John H. Blue Chair...
Young Professionals Social at Anniston’s The Peerless Saloon & Grille
Anniston, AL – On Thursday August 4th the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Young Professionals Social at the Peerless Saloon & Grille from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm. They will be having a school supply drive, so bring an item with you to donate to students in our community.
comebacktown.com
Birmingham, how do we get our millennials back?
Today’s guest columnist is Brian McCoy. I was a dusty teen in the former coal mining camp, Docena, Alabama playing outside in the mud just 22 years ago. After serving as a community activist in Birmingham and graduating from UAB in 2006, I had to focus on my career.
Village Living
Serial entrepreneur’ brushes off setback, takes her sewing business on the road
A self-described “serial entrepreneur” for three decades, Sheri Corey recently overcame what seemed to be a serious setback for Sew Sheri Designs, the sewing business she had operated since 1991. “We lost our lease this past December in Homewood and were not able to find a new space,”...
nomadlawyer.org
Birmingham : Top 6 Attractive Places to Visit in Birmingham, Alabama
If you’re interested in seeing an old city, consider a visit to Birmingham, Alabama. The city is rich in history and boasts many unique landmarks, museums, and roadside attractions. Visitors can marvel at the iconic Vulcan the Iron Man, which towers over the city, or visit the Sloss Furnaces, which are safe and fascinating industrial ruins. Motorcycle enthusiasts can take a tour of the world’s largest motorcycle museum, which was once a factory.
wvtm13.com
Steakhouse and resort coming to Hallmark Farm in Warrior
WARRIOR, Ala. — A restaurant, resort and RV park is coming to Jefferson County along I-65. Marshall Steakhouse and Resort has plans for a major complex on Hallmark Farm on the Warrior River. Find out more by watching the video above.
wbrc.com
Data shows higher murder rates per capita for Birmingham compared to other major nearby cities
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Data analysts are tracking murder rates around the country and Birmingham is nearing the top of the latest list. AH analytics is tracking murder rates in 90 different cities. While Atlanta and New York are bigger than Birmingham, they don’t have a larger murder rate.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham's first youth homeless shelter complete, set to open in fall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham’s first-ever youth homeless shelter is complete and ready to open soon. In the video above, learn about the amenities and the at-home feel people have in this five-year plan.
Bham Now
Get free school supplies at the 205 Magic City Back-to-School Bash on Aug. 7
Ready to head back to school? Brothers and Sisters Inquiring Change (B.A.S.I.C. Movement) and Clippers Barbershop are partnering together to put on the third annual 205 Magic City Back-to-School Bash on Sunday, August 7. Attendees can expect everything from ice cream, free school supplies and even free haircuts. Read on to get all the details.
alreporter.com
Shelby County teacher proselytized students, says Freedom From Religion Foundation
A Shelby County teacher has been warned against promoting Christianity at Calera High School after school officials were alerted by the Freedom From Religion Foundation about his activities. FFRF, a watchdog organization that seeks to prevent any promotion of religion within the government, says a concerned parent notified them that...
wvtm13.com
Mayor announces new appointment to the Birmingham Airport Authority board of directors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mayor Randall Woodfin has announced the appointment of Tommy Spina to the Birmingham Airport Authority board of directors. Spina will serve a six-year term that became effective July 30, 2022. Spina, a Cumberland School of Law alum, has 44 years of experience in criminal defense in...
$15 million Marshall Steakhouse, RV resort and cabins coming to Hallmark Farms
Memphis-area Marshall Steakhouse is planning a $15 million location in North Jefferson County just off Interstate 65 on the Hallmark Farms property. The Birmingham-area location will be one of several as the eatery and resort plans to expand across the Southeast. According to an announcement, Marshall Steakhouse in Hallmark Farms...
Bham Now
Jefferson County approved $1.4M for youth training programs—here’s how to apply
In mid-July, the Jefferson County Commission approved over $1.4M in federal funding for the Central Alabama Partnership for Training and Employment (CAPTE). To learn more about what this means, we reached out to Jefferson County, The Dannon Project and Jefferson State Community College. Keep reading to find out how eligible young people can access these incredible no cost training programs.
Free firearm training classes begin in Alabama
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources created a free Introduction to Handgun classes to teach people about firearm safety.
thebamabuzz.com
New demand for local food delivery benefits Alabama farmers—find out how
Do you want fresh, local veggies and fruit delivered right to your door? Thanks to the online local food delivery service, Market Wagon, Alabama farmers are seeing massive growth for their businesses. Keep reading to find out how this is possible. The growth. Over 30 farms, chefs and artisans in...
Bama Rush TikTok 2022: What to know about Alabama’s ‘season 2′
Last year, a TikTok trend let millions inside the sparkle-skirt-wearing world of Alabama Panhellenic culture. The grueling process of Panhellenic sorority recruitment at The University of Alabama has recently gained the attention of a nationwide audience, thanks to what some have called an online “takeover” of hopeful rushees on TikTok, an online video platform.
wvtm13.com
Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
musictimes.com
Birmingham Alabama Artist Mag1k is on the Rise
Mag1K is one of the most talented artists to come out of Alabama right now. This guy is a superstar and the world just does not know it yet. He carries the same DNA as Ludacris, Andre 3000 or many of the other greats that have come before him. Artists like this don't come along often, so we are truly living in a very special time and place within music.
