Orlando, FL

Police: 7 injured in Orlando after fight, shooting

10NEWS
 4 days ago
2 kids among 5 people dead after apparent murder-suicide in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. — Five people, including two children, are dead after a suspected murder-suicide in the Orlando area. CBS affiliate WKMG reports it happened at a home in the fast-growing planned community of Lake Nona. The house is on Lake District Lane, not far from Moss Park Road and State Road 417, the TV station said.
ORLANDO, FL
7 injured in downtown Orlando shooting; shooter at large, police say

ORLANDO, Fla – The Orlando Police Department is searching for the person it said shot into a crowd, injuring at least seven people early Sunday morning. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said at 2:22 a.m., a large fight broke out on South Orange and Wall Street. During the fight, a person pulled out a handgun and began firing into the crowd, Smith said.
ORLANDO, FL
7 shot after fight breaks out in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Seven people were shot early Sunday morning after a fight broke out in downtown, police said. Orlando police said a large fight broke out about 2 a.m. as bars and restaurants in the area of Wall Street Plaza and Orange Avenue closed down. The fight...
ORLANDO, FL
Man found dead in Orlando parking lot had 'traumatic injuries,' deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man that was found dead in an Orlando parking lot Sunday afternoon had "traumatic injuries," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies said they were called out to the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard near Rio Grande Avenue around 1 p.m. and found 39-year-old Wingly St Wil dead inside a car.
ORLANDO, FL
Alligator found with knife in its head in Volusia County pond

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator found in a Volusia County pond with a knife in its head was recently euthanized, Click Orlando reports. Florida Fish and Wildlife officers were able to open an investigation into the reptile after seeing photos of it circulating online, according to the media outlet.
1 dead after car, semi collide on I-4

SANFORD, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash in Seminole County. It happened around 6 a.m. on I-4 just west of CR-46A. Traffic was being diverted at Lake Mary Boulevard. Officials say a car and a semitrailer collided, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lakeland man placing garage sale sign killed by teenage driver following crash, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. - Police in Lakeland are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Lakeland man and sent a teenager to the hospital Friday night. According to police, a 16-year-old girl was driving a Nissan Rogue eastbound on South Crystal Lake Drive shortly after 10 p.m. When she tried to turn left on Lowry Avenue, police say she crossed into the path of an 18-year-old male driving a Honda Accord westbound on South Crystal Lake Drive.
Arson suspected in Lake County house fire, investigators say

MONTVERDE, Fla. — A house fire is Lake County is believed to be arson, according to investigators. Firefighters shared video of the home in flames late Saturday night. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Car crash kills Lakeland man putting up garage sale sign

LAKELAND, Fla. — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Lakeland. It happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South Crystal Lake Drive and Lowry Avenue. Investigators say a Nissan Rogue was going east on South Crystal Lake Drive when the driver tried to turn left onto...
LAKELAND, FL
Officials respond to Lake County crash on Florida Turnpike

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials responded to the scene of a Lake County crash. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon near mile marker 282 on Florida Turnpike South. No details about injuries have been provided at this time.

