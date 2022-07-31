Police: 7 injured in Orlando after fight, shooting

www.wtsp.com
10NEWS
2 kids among 5 people dead after apparent murder-suicide in Orlando area
ORLANDO, Fla. — Five people, including two children, are dead after a suspected murder-suicide in the Orlando area. CBS affiliate WKMG reports it happened at a home in the fast-growing planned community of Lake Nona. The house is on Lake District Lane, not far from Moss Park Road and State Road 417, the TV station said.
Security CheckPoints Are Coming To Orlando After Sunday's Mass Shooting
Controlled access to Orlando's downtown entertainment district is coming after Sunday's mass shooting.
Video shows panicked crowd in downtown Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in downtown Orlando. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. near the area of Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said that as the bars and restaurants were closing, a large...
click orlando
7 injured in downtown Orlando shooting; shooter at large, police say
ORLANDO, Fla – The Orlando Police Department is searching for the person it said shot into a crowd, injuring at least seven people early Sunday morning. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said at 2:22 a.m., a large fight broke out on South Orange and Wall Street. During the fight, a person pulled out a handgun and began firing into the crowd, Smith said.
wbtw.com
7 shot after fight breaks out in Orlando, Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Seven people were shot early Sunday morning after a fight broke out in downtown, police said. Orlando police said a large fight broke out about 2 a.m. as bars and restaurants in the area of Wall Street Plaza and Orange Avenue closed down. The fight...
fox35orlando.com
Man found dead in Orlando parking lot had 'traumatic injuries,' deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man that was found dead in an Orlando parking lot Sunday afternoon had "traumatic injuries," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies said they were called out to the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard near Rio Grande Avenue around 1 p.m. and found 39-year-old Wingly St Wil dead inside a car.
Florida man calls 911, says he shot relative in the head, killing them: deputies
A man is accused of shooting and killing one of his relatives during an incident in Winter Haven, Fl. on Sunday morning.
A mass shooting in downtown Orlando leaves 7 people hospitalized. The assailant is still at large
At least seven shooting victims were hospitalized Sunday after a melee in downtown Orlando, Florida.
WESH
Sheriff: Man found dead in Orange County parking lot had 'traumatic injuries'
ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of a father found dead in a car in the middle of the day in Orange County is speaking out. It happened over the weekend and the family still doesn't know exactly what happened. “One thing I could say, he was a decent gentleman,...
10NEWS
Alligator found with knife in its head in Volusia County pond
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator found in a Volusia County pond with a knife in its head was recently euthanized, Click Orlando reports. Florida Fish and Wildlife officers were able to open an investigation into the reptile after seeing photos of it circulating online, according to the media outlet.
Winter Haven man confesses to shooting, killing family member: PCSO
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a 21-year-old man from Winter Haven is facing a murder charge after he called 911 and confessed to shooting a family member.
WESH
1 dead after car, semi collide on I-4
SANFORD, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash in Seminole County. It happened around 6 a.m. on I-4 just west of CR-46A. Traffic was being diverted at Lake Mary Boulevard. Officials say a car and a semitrailer collided, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox13news.com
Lakeland man placing garage sale sign killed by teenage driver following crash, police say
LAKELAND, Fla. - Police in Lakeland are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Lakeland man and sent a teenager to the hospital Friday night. According to police, a 16-year-old girl was driving a Nissan Rogue eastbound on South Crystal Lake Drive shortly after 10 p.m. When she tried to turn left on Lowry Avenue, police say she crossed into the path of an 18-year-old male driving a Honda Accord westbound on South Crystal Lake Drive.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Orlando man killed in crash that shut down I-4 for hours in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 36-year-old Orlando man was killed after his SUV crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 4 in Seminole County early Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the driver of the tractor-trailer stopped eastbound on I-4 near County Road 46A for...
Polk County homicide suspect confesses to killing family member, sheriff says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County police said a 21-year-old Polk County man has been charged with murder after he confessed to killing a family member. According to a release, Sheriff Grady Judd was on the scene of a domestic-related homicide in southeast Winter Haven Sunday morning. Investigators said...
Brandon woman dead after colliding with semi-truck, troopers say
DADE CITY, Fla. — A crash at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Dade City involving a sedan and a semi-truck led to the death of a woman, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The collision occurred at the intersection of US-301 and Payne Road when the 80-year-old woman from Brandon struck the semi-truck, troopers say.
WESH
Arson suspected in Lake County house fire, investigators say
MONTVERDE, Fla. — A house fire is Lake County is believed to be arson, according to investigators. Firefighters shared video of the home in flames late Saturday night. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Car crash kills Lakeland man putting up garage sale sign
LAKELAND, Fla. — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Lakeland. It happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South Crystal Lake Drive and Lowry Avenue. Investigators say a Nissan Rogue was going east on South Crystal Lake Drive when the driver tried to turn left onto...
fox35orlando.com
Florida driver accused of playing real life 'bumper cars' in multi-vehicle crash
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Florida driver, accused of playing "bumper cars" in real life, left a path of destruction in Brevard County, with several people having to go to the hospital. Pieces of cars were still on the ground, a day after a major crash that ended with a man facing several charges.
WESH
Officials respond to Lake County crash on Florida Turnpike
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials responded to the scene of a Lake County crash. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon near mile marker 282 on Florida Turnpike South. No details about injuries have been provided at this time.
