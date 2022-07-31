New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down A Cheektowaga Cannabis Lounge

The ONLY reason the state legalized reefer was for the tax revenue, so if the state ain't gettin' theirs, they're gonna take yours...
the only good thing is it is now legal in NYS over priced over taxed will create a huge black market where weed will be affordable
Cheektowaga is playing games and changing the rules as they go along. There's nothing to tax because nothing is being sold! John and Kori et al are trying to supply us with safe product that has been FULLY tested for mold, pesticides, heavy metals, etc. As an older woman with arthritis, several herniated discs, hip dysplasia, carpal tunnel, chronic back pain etc etc, this place is a godsend! It also helps my son's anxiety and depression. PLEASE go to petition.r420.me and sign the petition to get the Lounge reopened! We need our medicine!
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard Park
J.M. Lesinski
Orchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo Shooting
Kennardo G. James
Buffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022
PamKaz
Buffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikes
Ellen Contreras
Vero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap's: The Best Ice Cream in the Southtowns
J.M. Lesinski
Boston, NY
