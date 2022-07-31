ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheektowaga, NY

New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down A Cheektowaga Cannabis Lounge

By Yasmin Young
 4 days ago
Pokipseeman
4d ago

The ONLY reason the state legalized reefer was for the tax revenue, so if the state ain't gettin' theirs, they're gonna take yours...

Rex Patchett
4d ago

the only good thing is it is now legal in NYS over priced over taxed will create a huge black market where weed will be affordable

Bette Peters
4d ago

Cheektowaga is playing games and changing the rules as they go along. There's nothing to tax because nothing is being sold! John and Kori et al are trying to supply us with safe product that has been FULLY tested for mold, pesticides, heavy metals, etc. As an older woman with arthritis, several herniated discs, hip dysplasia, carpal tunnel, chronic back pain etc etc, this place is a godsend! It also helps my son's anxiety and depression. PLEASE go to petition.r420.me and sign the petition to get the Lounge reopened! We need our medicine!

Cheektowaga, NY
Cheektowaga, NY
