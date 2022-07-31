Blanchard Medical hosting Family Fun Day, ribbon cutting

www.ksla.com
Related
KSLA
Marvkevea’s Learning Center hosts 4th Annual Backpack + School Supply Giveaway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Marvkevea’s Learning Center is hosting another backpack and school supply giveaway. The event is happening on August 6th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds, 3701 Hudson Avenue, Shreveport. The giveaway is part of the Ratchet City Music Fest and admission...
KSLA
Free block party to be hosted at Airline Plaza
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A big block party will be happening at the Airline Plaza with free food and more. A block party will happen on August 20, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Airline Plaza located at 2369 Airline Drive. Several businesses will be giving out discounts and free stuff, even better news is that the event is free to attend.
KSLA
The Shreveport Black Nurses sponsoring backpack giveaway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Backpack giveaway being sponsored by The Shreveport Black Nurses. Where: The event is being held at 4360 Hollywood Avenue at the Mooretown branch of Shreve Memorial Library. When: August 6th from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. or until supplies run out.
KSLA
Bos-Man’s Barber College to offer free haircuts
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — School has started or will start soon for ArkLaTex students, and what kid doesn’t want to step into their classroom with a fresh haircut. Bos-man’s Barber College in Shreveport is ensuring that happens for students when it gives out free haircuts Saturday, Aug. 6 during the Ratchet City Music Fest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Lake Bistineau State Park
LAKE BISTINEAU STATE PARK (WVUE) - Relaxing, peaceful and beautiful are a few of the words that come to mind at Lake Bistineau State Park. The Northwest Louisiana lake not far from Bossier City is 27 square miles of calm water and Cypress trees draped with moss. To really experience...
This Bossier Ice Cream Shop Will Make You Feel Like a Kid Again
I Think I Just Found My New Favorite Date Spot in North Bossier. One of the reasons that I agree to go to Cracker Barrel is because of that really fun table game that every table has. You know the one where they have little golf tees and it’s on a wooden triangle? It’s one of my favorite things to play. For some reason, I love games like that and that’s probably why I have always enjoyed checkers. I can’t think of the last time I sat down and played checkers with a friend, well up until tonight.
KSLA
Lauren Anderson says Shreveporters should elect someone ‘honest’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayoral candidate Lauren Ray Anderson sat down on Wednesday, Aug. 3 to discuss why she believes she’s the best candidate for the job. Anderson is an attorney and says that experience has made her well-equipped to take on the mayoral seat. In order to make the city better, she says we first need to address issues of child abuse and trauma.
KSLA
Ring doorbell crimefighting program up and running
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — After months of planning and a wide response from the application process, the much anticipated Ring doorbell program is up and running in Caddo Parish. That’s the word from District 7 Caddo Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts. Earlier this year, she and the Real-Time Crime Center...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Shreveport Donut Favorite Needs to Open in North Bossier
My Out of Town Friends and Family Will Always Get a Warm Donut Before They Leave Shreveport. One of my favorite memories that I have with my cousins from California is showing them the beauty of warm donuts, you have to understand warm donuts aren't a thing in California. Yes, we have places that sell donuts, however, no one sells a delicious glazed donut that is still hot. Even an empty box of Southern Maid Donuts is sexy. All the glaze left in the box is proof that there was once happiness in the box.
KSLA
Caddo Schools welcomes back students in pre-K through 8th grade
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Caddo Parish students in pre-K through eighth grade had their first day back to school Wednesday, Aug. 3. At Turner Elementary Middle School, more than 1,300 students returned for the 2022-23 school year. School leaders say they’re excited to have more opportunities open on campus this year.
This is the Sweetest ‘Diva’ You’ll Ever Meet, Adopt Her Today
The folks at Pet Savers describe Diva as being '8 pounds of pure sweetness!' Volunteers at the shelter say she's house trained, likes to go on walks, and travels well. Meet Diva today at Pet Savers Shreveport. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
KTAL
Louisiana State Fair 2022: what you need to know
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 116th State Fair of Louisiana is set to return in October with Dollar Day. The State Fair of Louisiana is back this fall and on the calendar for Oct. 27 through Nov. 13 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. Opening day, Oct. 27,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLA
Two-alarm fire tears through Shreveport restaurant
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews remain on the scene of a fire at a Shreveport restaurant on Thursday morning. Dispatchers got the call just after 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 to Leadbelly’s Grille in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road. At its height, 32 SFD units responded to the...
KTAL
Shreveport restaurant heavily damaged in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at a local restaurant. More than 30 units responded to the blaze at Ledbelly’s Grille in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road just after 7:30 Thursday morning. SFD public information officers confirmed the...
KTBS
An oak tree and lynchings. What's the truth?
SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's a tree, a very old, massive Southern live oak. There are some who say its branches were used for hangings, and worse, public lynchings. That tree on the Milam Street side of the Caddo Parish Courthouse has come under scrutiny lately. Caddo Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson...
KSLA
Redwater ISD teachers win honors as regional Teachers of the Year in east Texas
REDWATER, TEXAS (KSLA) - Redwater ISD swept the field for the regional Teachers of the Year awards. Two teachers from the Redwater Independent School District (RISD) have both won honors as the Regional Elementary Teacher of the Year, Courtney Beck, and Secondary Teacher of the Year, Tanya Terry. The region they are honored in is Region VIII Education Service Center (ESC). Both teachers are now part of a group of 40 regional Teachers of the Year to be considered for the six state finalists.
KSLA
Caddo school board increases the daily pay for substitutes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish School Board (CPSB) unanimously approved an increase in the daily pay rate for substitute teachers, substitute office clerks, and substitute secretaries. On Tuesday, August 2, The CPSB approved a significant increase in pay for all substitute teachers, substitute clerks, and substitute secretaries. According...
KTAL
Firefighters rescue Shreveport worker trapped in dirt
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters rescued a construction worker who became trapped beneath a pile of dirt on a Shreveport construction site Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m., according to firefighters on the scene. A male worker was doing construction work at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop when the ground caved in and trapped him up to his waist.
KSLA
LEAP test results show Caddo students performing better in all 4 subject areas
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Results of Louisiana Educational Assessment Program testing in the spring show Caddo students performing better in math, English language arts, science and social studies, the school district says. The data the state Education Department released Wednesday, the first day of the 2022-23 school year for...
Electric scooter service coming to Texarkana
Bird electric scooters are bringing micro-mobility options to Texarkana. Both cities have approved the scooter pilot program on a trial basis for one year.
Comments / 0