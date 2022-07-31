4 shot overnight after fight in Broad Ripple

www.wishtv.com
WISH-TV
IMPD: 3 people shot within 2 hours overnight
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were shot late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning across the city, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 11 p.m., a man with a gunshot wound arrived at Methodist Hospital. Police believe he was shot earlier in the evening near the intersection of 29th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. Investigators went to the scene and found several shell casings and a bullet fragment, according to a police report.
WIBC.com
IMPD: Person Shot, Killed Near Cumberland
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was shot and killed Wednesday morning on the city’s far east side near Cumberland, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 4:20 a.m., police were called to the 11000 block of Tapp Drive. That’s a residential area just north of U.S. 40 and east of North Cumberland Road.
3 shot in 1 hour, including 13-year-old and woman who was sleeping
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot across Indianapolis in the span of approximately an hour, including a 13-year-old and a woman who was hit by a bullet while she was sleeping. IMPD was first called to Methodist Hospital around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a person who arrived seeking care for a gunshot wound. Officers believe […]
Person fatally shot in self-defense after suspected robbery, IMPD says
One person was shot to death early Wednesday after he attempted rob a home on the city's east side, and the suspected shooter is in police custody, an official said.
WISH-TV
IMPD adds fleet of public safety camera trailers to crime-fighting efforts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday showed off a new piece of crime-fighting technology: a fleet of public safety camera trailers. “This expansion allows the department to stay adaptable to where and when violence occurs,” IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said in a statement.
Indy man charged with reckless homicide following December nightclub shooting
An Indianapolis man has been charged with reckless homicide after firing five shots into a crowd of people and killing one, according to court documents.
Customer shoots McDonald's employee on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a customer shot a McDonald's employee Tuesday afternoon at a restaurant on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot at 7822 Brookville Road, near Interstate 465 and South Franklin Road, around 1 p.m. Investigators believe an employee...
WTHI
Lafayette, Ind. man arrested for weekend Terre Haute murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lafayette, Indiana, man will face murder charges after a weekend shooting in Terre Haute. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. The shooting happened at 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church on July...
WISH-TV
Docs in murder case: When car reversed into woman, it ‘was not an accident’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Witnesses told police a 21-year-old woman last month backed her car into a 28-year-old woman, and officers quickly figured out “the incident was not an accident,” court documents say. Mary Adame died July 24, the day after police found her injured and medics took...
Victim in northwest side shooting dies days later
INDIANAPOLIS — A man found shot outside of a gas station on the northwest side on Friday, July 29, has died. Police say the man was originally taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was found inside a vehicle at the Marathon Gas station at 38th Street and N. High School Road around […]
wyrz.org
IMPD Homicide Detectives Make Arrest in Shooting that Occurred in May of 2021
INDIANAPOLIS-IMPD Homicide Detectives have arrested 25-year-old Keith Bryant for his alleged role in the death of 26-year-old Keandre Coleman. On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, just after 3:00 pm IMPD East District Officers and IMPD Park Rangers responded to the Wes Montgomery Park in the 3400 block of N. Hawthorne Lane on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival officers discovered an adult male that sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s). Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition.
WISH-TV
Shots hit 2 homes, vehicle in Fishers subdivision; no one hurt
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — No one was hurt after someone fired several shots on Monday night at a Fishers home, police say. The shooting happened just before 11:15 p.m. Monday near Veon Drive. That’s in the Ridgefield subdivision off Promise Road south of East 131st Street. Police say...
IMPD officer shot at by Elwood suspect in 2006 reacts to killing of officer
INDIANAPOLIS — On Nov. 30, 2006, Indianapolis Police Department officers attempted to stop Carl Roy Webb Boards II. Instead, Boards fired six to seven shots from inside his car at officers. The bullets hit the officer's car in the front plate and grill, but the officer wasn't injured. Indianapolis...
Suspect in 2020 homicide in Anderson convicted of murder
One of two people accused in homicide in October 2020 in Anderson has been convicted of murder, according to officials.
WISH-TV
IFD investigating fire at Canal Square apartments downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department is working to figure out what caused a Thursday morning fire at a downtown apartment building. Sometime around 4 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire on a second-floor balcony at the Canal Square Apartments. The apartment building is in the 900 block of West Street, not far from Military Park and the IUPUI campus.
IMPD detectives asking for help solving 2019 homicide
Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Departments Homicide Unit are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect responsible for the murder of Rodney Mitchell.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Woman faces murder charge in hit-and-run after ‘disturbance’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 21-year-old woman could be formally charged Wednesday with murder in connection to a hit-and-run fatality in July, Indianapolis police said Monday night. Mary Ann Adame, 28, died July 24, the day after police found her injured and medics took her to a hospital in critical...
readthereporter.com
Carmel cops need your help catching Carey Grove vandals
On the evening of July 9, the subjects pictured above were seen on surveillance video at Carey Grove Park in Carmel at the same time several park structures were defaced with spray paint. Carmel Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals for questioning regarding this incident. If you have any information on these people, please contact Officer Mason Hoke at CPD at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-42694.
Barber shop owner charged in murder of Indiana police officer during traffic stop
Investigators said the suspect had made a song about killing an officer.
readthereporter.com
It’s 2022 & cameras are everywhere, but these two didn’t get the memo
At approximately 10:20 a.m. on July 30, the subjects pictured above entered a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street in Carmel and stole multiple credit/debit cards. The cards were stolen from the bags of multiple victims and were used shortly after at Walmart and Target in Westfield. If you have information on these individuals, please contact the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-47216.
