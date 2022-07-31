ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

4 shot overnight after fight in Broad Ripple

By Alexis Mitchell
WISH-TV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

IMPD: 3 people shot within 2 hours overnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were shot late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning across the city, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 11 p.m., a man with a gunshot wound arrived at Methodist Hospital. Police believe he was shot earlier in the evening near the intersection of 29th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. Investigators went to the scene and found several shell casings and a bullet fragment, according to a police report.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Person Shot, Killed Near Cumberland

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was shot and killed Wednesday morning on the city’s far east side near Cumberland, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 4:20 a.m., police were called to the 11000 block of Tapp Drive. That’s a residential area just north of U.S. 40 and east of North Cumberland Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 shot in 1 hour, including 13-year-old and woman who was sleeping

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot across Indianapolis in the span of approximately an hour, including a 13-year-old and a woman who was hit by a bullet while she was sleeping. IMPD was first called to Methodist Hospital around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a person who arrived seeking care for a gunshot wound. Officers believe […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WTHR

Customer shoots McDonald's employee on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a customer shot a McDonald's employee Tuesday afternoon at a restaurant on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot at 7822 Brookville Road, near Interstate 465 and South Franklin Road, around 1 p.m. Investigators believe an employee...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Lafayette, Ind. man arrested for weekend Terre Haute murder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lafayette, Indiana, man will face murder charges after a weekend shooting in Terre Haute. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. The shooting happened at 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church on July...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Broad Ripple#Guilford Avenues#Impd
FOX59

Victim in northwest side shooting dies days later

INDIANAPOLIS — A man found shot outside of a gas station on the northwest side on Friday, July 29, has died. Police say the man was originally taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was found inside a vehicle at the Marathon Gas station at 38th Street and N. High School Road around […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wyrz.org

IMPD Homicide Detectives Make Arrest in Shooting that Occurred in May of 2021

INDIANAPOLIS-IMPD Homicide Detectives have arrested 25-year-old Keith Bryant for his alleged role in the death of 26-year-old Keandre Coleman. On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, just after 3:00 pm IMPD East District Officers and IMPD Park Rangers responded to the Wes Montgomery Park in the 3400 block of N. Hawthorne Lane on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival officers discovered an adult male that sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s). Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Shots hit 2 homes, vehicle in Fishers subdivision; no one hurt

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — No one was hurt after someone fired several shots on Monday night at a Fishers home, police say. The shooting happened just before 11:15 p.m. Monday near Veon Drive. That’s in the Ridgefield subdivision off Promise Road south of East 131st Street. Police say...
FISHERS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISH-TV

IFD investigating fire at Canal Square apartments downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department is working to figure out what caused a Thursday morning fire at a downtown apartment building. Sometime around 4 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire on a second-floor balcony at the Canal Square Apartments. The apartment building is in the 900 block of West Street, not far from Military Park and the IUPUI campus.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel cops need your help catching Carey Grove vandals

On the evening of July 9, the subjects pictured above were seen on surveillance video at Carey Grove Park in Carmel at the same time several park structures were defaced with spray paint. Carmel Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals for questioning regarding this incident. If you have any information on these people, please contact Officer Mason Hoke at CPD at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-42694.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

It’s 2022 & cameras are everywhere, but these two didn’t get the memo

At approximately 10:20 a.m. on July 30, the subjects pictured above entered a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street in Carmel and stole multiple credit/debit cards. The cards were stolen from the bags of multiple victims and were used shortly after at Walmart and Target in Westfield. If you have information on these individuals, please contact the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-47216.
CARMEL, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy