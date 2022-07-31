3 rescued, 14 displaced after fire at women’s boarding house in Quincy

whdh.com
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Malden firefighters battle 3-alarm house fire
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Malden Fire Department battled a 3-alarm house fire on Judson Street Wednesday afternoon. The firefighters put out the flames, but there was heavy damage to the back of the building and deck. After the flames were extinguished, crews remained on site after to take care...
Crews respond to large fire at Yarmouth transfer station
YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a large fire at the Yarmouth transfer station early Thursday morning. Yarmouth Fire Department received a report of trailers on fire at the town’s transfer station at 5:04 a.m. on Thursday and dispatched all three stations. Crews found four tractor-trailer-size trailers fully involved in the fire upon arrival. Officials said the trailers were all filled with construction debris and were awaiting transport off the cape.
Model rocket causes 2-acre brush fire at Topsfield park
TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The launch of a model rocket at Topsfield’s Pye Field ignited a brush blaze that scorched two acres of field, according to the Topsfield Fire Department. Wednesday afternoon, a person called 911 to report that he and his family were using model rockets at Pye...
Firefighters battle heat and flames at large apartment building in Chelsea
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled flames and heat at a large apartment building in Chelsea early Thursday morning. Officials received a report of a building fire on John Street just after 1:00 a.m. on Thursday. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes. There were...
WATCH: Motorized glider crash lands in Westminster, pilot hospitalized
WESTMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is recovering after his motorized glider was forced to crash land at a golf course, according to police in Westminster. Officials said a local 59-year-old man was flying his aircraft in the area of the Woods of Westminster golf course along with two other flyers when the crash happened.
Utility pole and tree fall on home in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - A tree and utility pole fell onto a house on Beech Glen Street in Roxbury overnight. The street is taped off as police and electric crews deal with debris and downed power lines. No other information is immediately available. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS...
Crews Tackle 3-Alarm Fire In Malden (DEVELOPING)
Crews were on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Malden on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3, according to unconfirmed reports. The fire, which originally started at a 2-alarm, was reported at a home at 92 Judson Street around 3:30 p.m., according to a Tweet from DAMIAN DRELLA (@ENG1SFD).
2 injured in Southborough crash
WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Southborough that injured two. Police said the crash occurred on Route 9 Wednesday afternoon. Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after one car ended on top of another, trapping the driver inside. (Copyright (c)...
Firefighters battle large fire at Marblehead Transfer Station
MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marblehead Fire Department battled a large fire at the town’s transfer station Monday. Firefighters responded to a call about a fire at the facility sometime in the afternoon to find a brush pile fully consumed in flames. Crews said nearby buildings were evacuated, and that...
Police investigate crash involving scooter in Revere
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a serious crash involving a scooter at the intersection of Beech Street and Broadway in Revere. No other information is immediately available. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved....
Two bodies found hours apart at Carson Beach
It is unclear if the two deaths are related. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the deaths of two men after their bodies were found on Carson Beach in South Boston Wednesday. State police first reported to Carson Beach at 1:30 p.m. for a report of a drowning. Boston firefighters removed...
Solve It 7: Hot House Headache
MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One local family was boiling. Their AC broke, and they say their home warranty company wasn’t helping them cool things off. So they called Solve It 7. As a parent of six kids, sometimes it can be hard to keep your cool. Especially for Chris...
30 people displaced by fire in Chelsea
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - 30 people are displaced by a fire in Chelsea early Tuesday morning. Officials said the fire started around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. The duplex was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene. The fire also began spreading to the building next door but crews were able to get it under control.
Police investigating after 2-pound, sick dog abandoned near trail in Malden
MALDEN, Mass. — An emaciated, sick dog was found abandoned and in “terrible condition” in a popular recreation area in Malden, prompting an investigation by police and the Animal Rescue League. The 2-pound Chihuahua was found huddled in some bushes along the East Coast Greenway bike trail...
Fire Marshall’s Office investigating Medfield house fire
MEDFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating a fire in a Medfield home Tuesday morning. Smoke was seen rising from the roof of the charred building. Investigators from the Fire Marshall’s Office are working to determine the cause of the fire. There is no word...
Sandwich firefighters rescue several children on raft being carried out to sea
SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters on their boat were able to rescue several children. The incident happened around 2 PM Tuesday off Phillips Road near Scussett Beach when the raft with 10 people including several kids apparently dragged anchor and began getting carried out to sea by winds estimated to be blowing at least 25 mph. The Coast Guard also responded. All of the kids were brought onto the fireboat and returned safely to shore.
Two bodies found in Carson Beach area in South Boston
BOSTON - Police are investigating two bodies, one pulled from the water, near Carson Beach in South Boston on Wednesday, Police said the death are two separate incidents.At about 1:30 firefighters pulled a body from the water near the Mother's Rest Area near the beach. State police are still trying to determine how the person died and how he or she ended up in the water.About two hours later, state police responded to reports of an unresponsive man on the beach in the area of H Street. Police said that incident did not appear to be a drowning.
Just One Station: Hingham mother speaks out, vows to help others after family’s home burned in massive fire
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Weeks after a massive fire destroyed a multistory home in Hingham, the mother of the family that lived there is speaking out. Haley Cutter described for 7NEWS the moment she learned the $3 million home her family had just purchased was burning. She said she had...
2 bodies found at Boston's Carson Beach just hours apart, according to Massachusetts State Police
BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police officials say authorities are investigating the deaths of two men after their bodies were found at Carson Beach in Boston on Wednesday. State police said they first responded to Carson Beach at about 1:30 p.m. for a reported drowning near Mother's Rest. Boston firefighters removed that body from the water and Boston police said the unresponsive man was pronounced dead.
Police investigate shooting scene on Esmond Street in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been taken to the hospital from a shooting scene on Esmond Street in Dorchester. Police responded to a call for shots fired at about 11:28 p.m. on Tuesday. EMS transported one adult male with minor injuries, but not from a gunshot. Officials said the incident was possibly a fight between the man and his girlfriend.
