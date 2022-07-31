ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Abstract paintings of Richard Andres emerge from obscurity in fascinating show at WOLFS in Beachwood

By Steven Litt, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cleveland.com

Comments / 1

Related
Cleveland.com

Portraits of yesterday: Yenke Peddler antiques

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hartville Marketplace will host its Americana Show tomorrow on its bountiful grounds. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The show will feature advertising signs and antiques, as well as a car show on Saturday. The Hartville Kitchen restaurant and shop also will be open, featuring prepared bakery, food, furniture and gifts.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Women ‘interlace’ art, friendship in new exhibit at Medina Library

MEDINA, Ohio -- A new art show titled “Interlaced Art” opened Monday (Aug. 1) in the B. Smith Gallery on the third floor of the Medina Library, 210 S. Broadway. The seven artists whose works are displayed belong to a group of friends called Women in Art. According to Barbara Johns, a member of the group, “We are all trying to focus our energy on developing our art -- at any age. We’re not young.”
MEDINA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Buffalo, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Beachwood, OH
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Motherwell
Person
Henri Matisse
Person
Max Beckmann
Person
Julian Stanczak
Person
Pablo Picasso
Person
Henry Adams
ideastream.org

OH Really? How to pronounce Cuyahoga

Is it “Cuya-HO-guh,” “Cuya-HOG-uh” or maybe something else?. Ann Gilmore of Kent wants to know about the correct pronunciation for the name of the river that’s drawn people to this region for centuries. This is actually a question that came up 13 years ago, on June 22, 2009. Then-Ideastream reporter Dan Bobkoff – a New York native – pronounced the river’s name “Cuya-HOG-uh.” NPR anchor Melissa Block did the same. By the next day, listeners, politicians and even NPR Midwest Bureau Chief Ken Barcus weighed-in.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Lakewood Arts Festival set for Saturday on Detroit Avenue

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Artists, vendors and residents will once again be coming together on Detroit Avenue for the 45th annual free Lakewood Arts Festival, taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 6) on the closed thoroughfare between Arthur and Belle avenues. “After taking 2020 off, people were...
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland.com

Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Jo Koy’s ‘Easter Sunday’ is a funny, heartwarming and overdue homage to Filipino American culture

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Filipinos are known for a lot of things. But two things on top of that list are our food and our sense of humor. Don’t believe me? Ask one of your Filipino friends (there are 4.2 million of us in the United States) to invite you to their next family party. When you get there, grab a couple of delicious Lumpia, find anybody answering to the name Tita Baby or Tito Rey (we all have at least one) and then park yourself. You’re about to hear the funniest stories.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abstract Art#Art Gallery#Op Art#Art World#Art Institute#Wolfs#Postmodernism
Alina Andras

3 great burger places in Cleveland

If one of your favorite comfort food are some nice fries paired with a juicy burger then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Cleveland where you can treat yourself to some delicious burgers. So if you happen to live in Cleveland or its surroundings and you have never been to any of these places, call your friends, and go visit them. Once you taste the food at any of these burger spots, you'll want to keep going back for more, that's for sure. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Historic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights sold for $2.6M

The iconic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights, designed by Cleveland architect Harry T. Jeffrey in the likeness of two Florida hotels, sold for $2.6 million to real estate developer Rico Pietro and business partner Erik Loomis. The 1924 building features a penthouse ballroom and a first-floor dining room among other...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Army
coolcleveland.com

Re-Live the 60s at a Summer Happening in Parma

Want to relive the 1960s or pretend you were around then to enjoy the British music invasion, the mod fashions, the hippies and the so-called “Youthquake”? Head on out to Parma for the fourth annual 60s Summer Happening taking place at the German Central Foundation. Four bands, including...
Cleveland.com

Salty Mary’s inches toward opening day with benefit, ‘practice’ dinner: West Shore Chatter

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- It’s getting close. That’s what Salty Mary’s Oyster Bar and Tavern is promising eager diners who are awaiting the eatery’s grand opening. Some lucky folks have been invited to a preview open house benefiting the Village Project. The event will include food, drinks and prizes. Since it’s an invitation-only event, I’m not sharing all the details.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

DigitalC helps older adults overcome technological barriers

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For many older residents of Greater Cleveland, the digital divide can feel like an overwhelming chasm. DigitalC, a Cleveland nonprofit, is working to ensure that older adults have the technological skills they need to re-enter the workforce. The current round of free trainings, each of which lasts...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
79K+
Followers
76K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy