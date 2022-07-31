Rural Greenville subdivision denied again after 19th-century home demolished

www.postandcourier.com
awesome we DO NOT NEED MORE SUBDIVISIONS, yall eed to stop destroying our beautiful country side, build some skyscrapers, give downtown Greenville a city look, aka, skyline.
Crews working to restore power in Upstate counties
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said crews are currently working to restore power in Oconee County after a tree fell on a power line. According to the power company, the outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs and it was first reported at 6:40 p.m. Right now,...
Habitat for Humanity expands opportunities for home ownership
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A six-acre plot at the corner of Ramsey Drive and Webster Road has become the future site of a new Habitat for Humanity neighborhood. On Wednesday, a celebration took place to raise the walls of the first home in Heritage Hills. Christina Miraglia and her...
City of Landrum is suing town of Campobello over land dispute
LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Landrum has filed a lawsuit against a neighboring town amid a dispute over the annexation of several pieces of land. According to officials in Landrum, the town of Campobello recently annexed land surrounding property already within Landrum’s city limits. The lawsuit...
Slater-Marietta fire departing from River Falls district
According to the Slater-Marietta Fire Department, the decision was made to better provide service to its tax-paying citizens of the Slater-Marietta area, while the River Falls area becomes more natural-land, state-owned, and non-profits "...that pay no real property taxes whatsoever."
Anderson Interfaith Ministries holding tailgate fundraiser to repair homes, supply food for those in need
Company expanding operations at Greenville Co. paper mill
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greif, a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, is investing $13 million over the next five years to expand its Greenville County operations, according to Governor McMaster. Located at 873 Alexander Road in Taylors, Greif’s Greenville County facility serves as a paper mill...
Restaurant moving out of Gather Greenville and to Simpsonville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A popular restaurant in Gather Greenville is closing up shop there and reopening in Simpsonville. The Pasta Addict posted on social media Thursday that it would be their last day at Gather Greenville. "We have had such an amazing experience at Gather and loved every minute...
Beer and wine superstore opening in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new superstore for beer, wine and spirits is opening soon near Pelham Road in Greenville County. Bottles Beverage Superstore is set to open the new location in Milestone Village Shopping Center in September. It will be the fourth store for the South Carolina company, which also has locations in Mount Pleasant, Summerville and Columbia.
Unusual Upstate home makes ‘Zillow Gone Wild’
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A lakefront home with a unique shape is on the market in Spartanburg County - and getting some internet fame. The round house at 26 Coastline Dr. in Inman made the viral Instagram page Zillow Gone Wild, garnering tens of thousands of reactions and comments.
NC bank setting up second SC branch near Greenville arena
GREENVILLE — A North Carolina-based bank plans to set up a full-service branch next to Bon Secours Arena. First Carolina Bank bought the corner lot at the intersection of North Church and North Academy streets in downtown Greenville for $2.5 million, per public property records, and plans to open its second South Carolina location by the end of the year.
Hussey Gay Bell Expands to Greenville, South Carolina
Greenville, SC – G. Holmes Bell, IV, PE, CEO & Chairman of Hussey Gay Bell, a privately held, ENR Top 500/Top Southeast Design Firm and leading regional provider of professional engineering, architectural, planning and survey services, is pleased to announce it has opened its eighth location in Greenville, South Carolina. The new office is stationed in the Falls Place development located at 531 S. Main Street in Greenville's West End Historic District overlooking Falls Park on the Reedy River. The Greenville office joins a growing list of the firm’s operations throughout the Southeast including Savannah, Atlanta, Statesboro, and Blue Ridge Georgia; Charleston and Columbia, South Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee.
‘National Night Out’ events held in Upstate, Western NC
Area cities and counties in the Upstate and Western North Carolina will be holding a 'National Night Out' event Tuesday to celebrate the nationwide initiative.
SLED part of search for evidence on Oconee County property
SENECA, S.C. — State investigators were part of a search Wednesday in Oconee County, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the sheriff's office executed a search warrant at an address on Mormon Church Road. They said it was in connection to the search for evidence in...
SLED assisting with investigation in Oconee County
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with a search warrant executed in Oconee County on Wednesday. Viewers contacted FOX Carolina about investigators digging in a yard along Mormon Church Road. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff asked SLED’s forensic unit...
Shooting victim dies at Emergency MD in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A teen is dead following a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at Mulberry Court apartments on Mulberry Street, according to Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department. The victim was taken in a private vehicle...
Greenville County veteran with service dog denied service at local nail salon, uses experience to teach ADA laws
GREER, S.C. — A Greenville county veteran with a service dog is hoping her experience at a local business will prevent future problems with businesses and individuals with service animals. Kim Woods is a Navy veteran and has a service dog named Wrangle. The Navy veteran and her dog...
Greenville Homeless Alliance gives statement following attacks on homeless camps
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Homeless Alliance released a statement on the recent attacks on people in Upstate homeless camps that the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The alliance shared the statement via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. This statement comes days after four men were...
Several break-ins reported in Abbeville Co.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said several break-ins were reported Wednesday in the county. Deputies said they responded to multiple residences around the Highway 252 area. Each break-in appeared to be similar in nature according to deputies. Anyone with information should contact the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 446-6000.
Cleveland County casino under federal investigation
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Catawba Two Kings Casino in Cleveland County is under federal investigation after family members of two South Carolina lawmakers were linked to it. Documents show the brother of Rep. James Clyburn and the husband of former Gov. Nikki Haley were given shares of Kings Mountain Equipment Supply LLC.
Pickens Police sell t-shirts in response to scam
