6 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin following Saturday’s training camp practice

Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
John Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Admission On Deshaun Watson
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked for his thoughts on the Deshaun Watson suspension ruling. Watson, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by an independent arbitrator. The Ravens head coach didn't say much about Watson, but...
Mike Tomlin Reveals Why Kenny Pickett Got 2nd Team Reps
After taking third-string reps behind Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph in training camp, Kenny Pickett moved up to the second team during Monday's practice. Observers itching for clues to solve the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback depth chart jumped to conclusions, but Mike Tomlin downplayed the change. When speaking to reporters, per...
Steelers hire former Penguins CEO David Morehouse
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A familiar name in Pittsburgh sports is joining the Steelers. Former Penguins CEO and president David Morehouse was hired as the Steelers' senior advisor to the president, the team announced Wednesday. Morehouse joined the Penguins as a consultant on the new arena project in 2004 and was named team president in 2007 before becoming CEO in 2010. The Penguins won three Stanley Cups, appeared in the Stanley Cup Finals four times and reached the conference finals five times under Morehouse. He stepped down earlier this year. The Steelers said Morehouse will focus on community and league-related initiatives in the newly-created position. "We are excited that David is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a news release. "He was very successful during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins, guiding them to a championship-caliber team both on the ice and in their community efforts. He will help us in many areas in the Pittsburgh community and Acrisure Stadium, as well as assisting in many NFL initiatives that involve the Pittsburgh Steelers. We are thrilled for David to continue his success with the Steelers."
4 takeaways from the Steelers QB battle so far
The biggest story out of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp is the position battle between Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. It has been a mixed bag so far and here are our big takeaways so far. Every guy has looked great. . .and not so great. As we said,...
Look: Mike Tomlin's Quote About Fairness Is Going Viral
Mike Tomlin has another "Tomlinism" to add to his collection. The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach had a great quote to the media on Wednesday about someone being treated fairly vs someone being treated the same. "We treat everybody fairly but not everybody the same," Tomlin said. In other words, this...
