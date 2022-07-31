ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates come into matchup against the Phillies on losing streak

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
JT Brubaker Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker works against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to break a six-game skid when they play the Philadelphia Phillies.

Pittsburgh is 40-61 overall and 21-28 in home games. The Pirates have hit 103 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

Philadelphia has a 54-47 record overall and a 28-22 record on the road. The Phillies have a 39-20 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Sunday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Kyle Schwarber has 13 doubles, 32 home runs and 65 RBI for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 9-for-26 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .205 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .252 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (toe), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (covid-19), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

