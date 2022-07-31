Inverness Council to review county's landfill price hike

www.chronicleonline.com
Citrus County Chronicle
County to address paving company concerns
County commissioners Tuesday will address performance issues with one of its road repaving contractors and consider barring the company from bidding on additional work until work is substantially complete. The county in January contracted with Lecanto-based Pave-Rite to undertake some of its residential road resurfacing work. The start date was...
Citrus County Chronicle
County to discuss emergency leachate transports to landfill
Landfills are not the prettiest sight. Mounds of garbage pile up and can be an eyesore. Worse, it can form leachate, a toxic liquid that forms when rainwater filters through all that waste. After contact with buried waste, it leaches, or draws out, chemicals from it. County commissioners Tuesday will...
villages-news.com
Villagers worried about security and traffic as new development proposed in their backyard
Changes for four proposed housing projects along Powell Road and County Road 462 were endorsed Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of comprehensive plan amendments and-or zoning changes for Turkey Run, Wildwood Landing Phase 2, Townhomes at Powell and the Villas at Wildwood. The Wildwood City Commission could take final action on the recommendations later this month.
Citrus County Chronicle
Vote should have been tabled
Editor’s Note: This is a response to Commissioner Holly Davis about the proposed Meadowcrest Housing Project. Thank you for your response. It’s rare that elected officials actually respond to voters. We hear and respect your position and nobody knows how this project will actually turn out. However, my...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness downtown businesses form merchants association
Downtown Inverness and its rejuvenation brings tourists, special events, and exposure organized around the downtown businesses. What the businesses haven’t been able to organize is a merchants’ association that can play a greater role in the events downtown and speak with a single voice. During Tuesday’s Inverness City...
Citrus County Chronicle
The fix was in from the beginning
I would like to make a few comments about the July 26th commissioners meeting concerning the Meadowcrest re-zoning. My first comment is to all of the deed restricted communities in Citrus County. If you have a desirable piece of property in or attached to your community, beware, your DRI is not worth the paper it is printed on.
Citrus County Chronicle
Developer eyes multi-family housing near Meadowcrest
A well-known local developer is hoping to build 32 multi-family homes, consisting of 10 duplexes and 3 quadplex buildings, on 3.3 acres off County Road 486 in Lecanto. White Stone Landings would be on the wooded northeast corner of North Miller Run Terrace and C.R. 486, across from Crystal River Apartments and just north of the Meadowcrest community.
Citrus County Chronicle
Desiree Jerrels Mills, candidate for Levy County Commissioner, District 3, speaks to Rotary Club of Williston
WILLISTON — Desiree Jerrels Mills, candidate for Levy County Commissioner, District 3, spoke with the Rotary Club of Williston on July 12. A lifelong Levy County resident and from a farming family, Mills shared her love for our county and her platform to preserve the things that are important to so many of us with a fair balance between growth and agriculture stability. The seat she’s running for was previously occupied by Mike Joyner, whom she worked closely with as his campaign treasurer. One lesson she shared from Mike was, “mean what you say, say what you mean.” She also stated that “success in government comes from serving others” and her goal to be accessible to and a voice for constituents.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l USFWS celebrates reopening of refuge headquarters
Can many levels of government, businesses and citizens work together for the common good?. The creation of the Refuge and Visitor Center is an amazing success story of cooperation among government, business and private individuals. Citrus County has a beautiful new jewel located on the waters of King’s Bay in...
floridapolitics.com
Commissioner explains vote in contentious Citrus County land-use case
'I have been told by many in Meadowcrest, "You don’t listen!"'. A Citrus County Commissioner is taking the unusual step of sending email letters to angry residents of a community to explain her vote on a heated land-use decision that didn’t go their way. Commissioner Holly Davis, in...
WCJB
Marion County Commission will present checks to three local non-profit groups
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will present checks to non-profit groups on Wednesday. The event will be at 2 p.m. It will be located at Wings of Faith Fellowship in Ocala. Three local non-profits will receive substantial awards for grant funding. This will go towards helping them on...
Citrus County Chronicle
Early voting starts Monday in Levy County
The month of August is here. And so is voting season. On Tuesday, the Levy County Supervisor of Elections office announced that early voting will begin on Monday and continue through Aug. 20. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, including weekends, according to a press release from the supervisor of elections.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ocala to host public meetings on proposed golf cart map expansion
The City of Ocala will host two public meetings about the proposed expansion of the downtown golf cart map Thursday, Aug. 18, noon and 5:30 p.m. at Brick City Center for the Arts, 23 SW Broadway St. These meetings are free and open to the public. The meetings will cover the proposed golf cart map expansion and allow for community input. Staff will be available to answer questions. Downtown business owners, current golf cart permit holders and those potentially impacted by this change are encouraged to attend.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus Springs Civic Association
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefland Chamber Corner news
The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank TCAC (Tri-County Athletic Association), for sponsoring the General Membership luncheon on July 22, held at The Gathering Table Restaurant. The guest speaker was Victoria Larkin, president and co-founder of TCAC, who gave us history on how the organization was...
Citrus County Chronicle
Service dogs welcome
Teamwork is making Citrus County more accessible for individuals with disabilities and their service animal. Thanks to the Central Ridge Library, businesses have had training to confidently manage when an animal is in their business. “Turnout for Service Animals: The Law and How It Affects Businesses” was great because of...
More questionable use of county resources by Zalak to support his election campaign
In a new public service video being shared to Marion County government’s 63,000 Facebook followers, County Commissioner Carl Zalak is seen standing alongside Sheriff Billy Woods talking about ways to keep kids safe from online predators. While no one would doubt the importance of the message, the timing of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bays will protect Nature Coast
I am excited to see Rebecca Bays is running for county commissioner in Citrus County. I met Rebecca when I owned the parcel that is now the world renowned Three Sisters Springs. During my frequent visits to the area, I became friends with Rebecca and other business leaders. It didn’t...
The Laker/Lutz News
Old Pasco Road widening project draws considerable interest
A constant buzz of conversation filled the room, as people checked out posted maps of proposed improvements along Old Pasco Road, between County Road 54 and State Road 52. A steady stream of people came and went during the open house-style meeting on July 28, at the Pasco-Hernando State College Instructional Performing Arts Center, 8657 Old Pasco Road in Wesley Chapel.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sound Off calls from Tuesday, Aug. 2
On Thursday, July 29, I had a procedure done at Citrus Memorial Hospital’s Cardiac Unit. They inserted a tube in my throat and ran it down the back of my heart. Dr. Mirabella did that. I have to say, as far as he’s concerned and all that staff that were there – the nurses, the volunteers – were all outstanding and excellent, the way they treated me. I can’t tell you enough how good it was and I was worried about it – that’s natural – but they brought me through it fine. Thank you and thank them.
