Inverness Council to review county's landfill price hike

WILLISTON — Desiree Jerrels Mills, candidate for Levy County Commissioner, District 3, spoke with the Rotary Club of Williston on July 12. A lifelong Levy County resident and from a farming family, Mills shared her love for our county and her platform to preserve the things that are important to so many of us with a fair balance between growth and agriculture stability. The seat she’s running for was previously occupied by Mike Joyner, whom she worked closely with as his campaign treasurer. One lesson she shared from Mike was, “mean what you say, say what you mean.” She also stated that “success in government comes from serving others” and her goal to be accessible to and a voice for constituents.

WILLISTON, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO