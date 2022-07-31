Strangely, Somehow, The Rehearsal Manages To Be The Most Moving Show On TV

www.vogue.co.uk
21 TV Shows That Ended In The Best Possible Way
Here's hoping the Better Call Saul finale is as good as the Breaking Bad one...
Vogue
Working Girl (And Hollywood’s Most Irredeemable Hairstyle) Is Returning To Screens Thanks To Selena Gomez
Mike Nichols’s 1988 rom-com Working Girl is a cult classic – the delightful tale of Staten Island-based secretary Tess, played by a bouffanted, power-shouldered Melanie Griffith, who impersonates her high-powered boss Katharine (an acerbic Sigourney Weaver) in a bid to get ahead. So, considering the flurry of ’80s reboots and sequels that are currently in the works in Hollywood – Dirty Dancing, Fatal Attraction, Flashdance – it comes as no surprise that a reimagining of the corporate Cinderella story is also on its way. What may surprise you, however, is that the star set to spearhead the project is not one of the original film’s cast members. Instead, it’s 30-year-old multihyphenate Selena Gomez.
‘Luck’ Review: Jane Fonda and Whoopi Goldberg Enliven Apple TV+’s Sweet, Familiar Animated Feature
Sam Greenfield (voiced by Hadestown’s Eva Noblezada) might just be the world’s unluckiest person. The 18-year-old protagonist of Apple TV+ and Skydance Animation’s wholesome film Luck is an expert in poor timing, unhappy accidents and minor disasters. (Sometimes major ones, too). Random objects fall on her head, she slips and trips, and almost everything she touches breaks. Despite her general misfortune, Sam is a perennial optimist — a woman who prefers to look on the brighter side. Luck tells the story of how Sam momentarily comes into better fortunes, loses that opportunity and sets out to find it again. If Apple’s extensive...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
disneydining.com
Disney ignores Guest & refuses to respond after tragedy left her family unable to visit Disney World. Until a major news organization got involved.
A woman in New Hampshire was forced to cancel her disabled daughter’s dream trip to Disney World after the pandemic left the family unable to travel, but her attempts to reach out to Disney about her options when canceling were ignored–until a major news organization stepped in to help.
50 Cent’s New Horror Movie Is so Gory That the Cameraman Fainted
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s upcoming horror movie “Skill House” is living up to its genre billing, even behind the scenes. The 47-year-old rapper and actor took to his social media platforms to share the story of a camera operator on the movie apparently passing out while shooting a kill scene, which halted production for about a half hour.
Neil Patrick Harris Watched 'The Shining' with His Horror-Loving Daughter — And She Wasn't Impressed
Neil Patrick Harris' daughter is embracing the spooky things in life. During an appearance on The Tonight Show, the Uncoupled star, 49, opened up about his 11-year-old twins — Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, whom he shares with husband David Burtka, 47 — and their recent interests. While Gideon is into gaming, Harper has a newfound love of horror movies that Harris isn't sure he should be embracing.
Cradle to Grave: Inside Hollywood’s Push Into Preschool Programming
Batman for toddlers? Studios are realizing the importance of getting fans hooked on their biggest franchises when they’re young. The preschool market has become an important programming initiative for entertainment companies and it speaks both to the importance of creating young (and hopefully lifelong) fans of their more seasoned franchises and to the ability to expand those franchises to several versions of the same character.
‘The Gilded Age’ Season 2: The Cast, Release Date & More You Need To Know
The Gilded Age will return with more glitz, glamour, and drama in season 2. The HBO series was renewed for a second season on February 14, 2022. Production on season 2 got underway in May 2022 and will film in both New York state and Rhode Island. The period drama,...
‘Daily Show’ Breaks Down Funniest Moment of Alex Jones Trial
Trevor Noah spent a few minutes of his Daily Show monologue digging into Alex Jones, “far-right commentator and man who makes Donald Trump seem like a reasonable human being,” whose defamation trial took a shocking turn on Wednesday after it was revealed that Jones’ own lawyer had accidentally sent a trove of damning text messages to the opposing counsel representing the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims.“Today in the trial, one of the funniest moments came when he found out that his inept lawyer had screwed up and sent the prosecution evidence that proved Alex Jones committed perjury,” the...
Collider
'Reservation Dogs' Season 2 Review: Television's Most Compelling Characters Are Riveting As Ever
In the debut season of the Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo-created FX series Reservation Dogs, we got to see the richly realized characters of Elora (Devery Jacobs), Bear (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Cheese (Lane Factor), and Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) all hanging their hopes on the goal of going to California. It provided a captivating, yet somber, core to the show as we began to realize this was not actually their dream. Instead, it was one held by their departed friend Daniel (Dalton Cramer) that the friends had rallied around as an unspoken act of remembrance. Even with all the wonderful side stories and characters we got introduced to, this was the thing the group was all looking ahead towards. However, when a big storm complete with a tornado and enormous hail swept through their Oklahoma reservation, many reevaluated what they wanted to do. It became clear not all of them were ready to leave their home. Now, in Season 2, we pick things right up where we left off with the characters scattered and separate from each other. Elora has hit the road with the group’s once-enemy Jackie (Elva Guerra), leaving Bear profoundly hurt after being left behind by his closest friend.
Wedding Season review – pleasant if cliched Netflix romcom
Wedding Season, a lively romcom set in the Indian American community of Newark, New Jersey, has the full signature of the House of Netflix. Its plot is a blend of cliches, its set design somewhere between serviceable and cheap, its acting either solidly watchable or borderline parody. It rearranges deeply familiar tropes into easy listening. It depicts a community in the US with enough knowledge to feel grounded and respectful, but with enough frivolity and romance to cater to, naturally, the global audience. Because of or despite these things, it’s baseline enjoyable to watch, its entertainment value less in how it makes you think or feel and more in how easy it is to submit to floating along the emotional current.
What's A Plot Twist From A 2022 Episode Of Television That Left You Speechless?
It's been a really eventful year for TV so far.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans celebrate that time a classic kids film randomly turned into a slasher movie
With Netflix on the verge of releasing a new musical version of Roald Dahl’s timeless children’s story, now is the perfect time to revisit one of the most beloved family films of the 1990s, Matilda. Everyone who grew up with the Danny DeVito-directed movie, starring Mara Wilson as the titular superpowered infant, holds it fondly in their memory, thanks to its many charming and quirky scenes. e.g. Matilda dancing in her living room or Bruce Bogtrotter eating an entire chocolate cake.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 8/3/22: Sasha’s in Big Trouble!
These new GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers are full of cover-ups, call-outs, and fall-outs! Trina puts Rory in the friend zone, Ava and Nikolas try to hide Esme’s tumble, Spencer is arrested, Josslyn lashes out at Cameron, Brando seeks out help from Sonny, and Sasha has no idea that Felty and Smoltz are plotting her downfall!
Vogue
Sabrina Carpenter On The Radical Honesty Of Her New Album, Emails I Can’t Send
On the cover of Sabrina Carpenter’s new album, Emails I Can’t Send, the musician and actor sits on her bed in a simple black dress next to a laptop, turning toward the camera as though interrupted. If that seems a very literal interpretation of the title, it’s fully intentional – many of the lyrics for the 13 songs that make up the record actually began with emails that Carpenter would write during the pandemic as a kind of therapy, making the album by far her most intimate yet. “I wanted everything to feel a lot more simple and timeless,” says Carpenter of the direction for the record, citing her childhood inspirations – from Dolly Parton to Carole King to Carly Simon – as key influences.
On This Date: Randy Travis Released “Diggin’ Up Bones” Back In 1986
It’s no secret that Randy Travis will go down as one of the most influential country singers in the ’80s and ’90s, and his music will forever stand the test of time. I mean c’mon, I still continue to drown myself in “Three Wooden Crosses,” “Forever and Ever, Amen,” and “Deeper Than the Holler” to this day. However, this may be a hot take, but I truly believe “Diggin’ Up Bones” is the best song Travis has ever released, straight […] The post On This Date: Randy Travis Released “Diggin’ Up Bones” Back In 1986 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
