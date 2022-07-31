Officer shoots knife-wielding suspect in Houston, police say

www.12newsnow.com
Suspect on the run after deadly shooting in Third Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on the city's southeast side on Wednesday night. According to investigators, a man was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. in the 3300 block of Winbern Street, which is sandwiched between the University of Houston and Texas Southern University campuses and right by Yates High School.
Click2Houston.com
19-year-old accused of fatally shooting 2 men with AK-47 in north Houston arrested, authorities say
HOUSTON – A man accused of fatally shooting two men with an AK-47 in north Houston last Wednesday has been arrested, authorities said. Kurt Whitten, 19, has been charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Tomas Alvarado, 26, and Jeremiah Ponce, 20. Whitten’s bond was denied and he is expected to appear in court Thursday.
2 shot and killed blocks apart within minutes in Third Ward
There were at least four shootings overnight, and two of them were in the Third Ward. Those two deadly shootings happened within minutes of each other, about a half-mile apart.
2 men charged with capital murder after admitting to roles in deadly crime spree, police say
Investigators allege the two men, ages 18 and 19, committed a crime spree over two days that left three people dead in southeast Houston and Pearland.
fox26houston.com
Authorities investigating pellet gun shooting spree, 7 people injured in Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas - Police in Galveston are investigating a series of pellet gun shootings on Galveston Island. On Tuesday evening, at least seven people were hit by pellets at four different spots in Galveston. Authorities believe the shooter was a young person and had been driving around with several other teenagers or young adults.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted after shooting robbery victim in SW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say is responsible for shooting a victim during a robbery in June. According to the Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers Houston, the shooting happened in the 9000 block of Beechnut Street around 9:42 p.m. on June 18. Police...
Click2Houston.com
Officer experiencing ‘medical emergency’ involved in rollover crash in Tomball, HPD says
TOMBALL, Texas – An officer involved in a rollover crash in Tomball Thursday has been transported to the hospital via Life Flight, the Houston Police Department said. The crash happened on FM 2920 and Buescher Road around 7:27 a.m. According to investigators, the officer was driving to an academy...
fox26houston.com
Harris County deputies investigating deadly shooting
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a deadly shooting on Wednesday evening. Authorities said the shooting occurred on the 3500 block of Siebinthaler. When deputies arrived, they found an unidentified Black male in a small neighborhood park, unresponsive from gunshot wounds. The male was...
Click2Houston.com
Caught on camera: Men rob hairdresser at gunpoint in SE Houston
The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for aggravated robbery. On Thursday, June 22, at around 7:50 pm, the victim was temporarily operating her hair salon out of her residence at the 8100 block of Leonora, Houston police said. The woman...
Childhood best friends shot to death in retaliation of attack on suspect, court documents say
A week after two men who grew up together were shot to death in north Houston, a man accused of pulling the trigger is in custody.
Texas infant’s death at motel prompts police investigation
HOUSTON (KETK) – Police are investigating after a south Texas infant died at a motel on Tuesday, said the Houston Police Department. Officers got a call to a Houston motel at 15101 Katy Freeway at approximately 1:25 p.m., and they found the deceased infant, wrote our NBC affiliate KPRC. The infant was taken to a […]
fox26houston.com
Murder suspect who violated bond conditions more than 3 dozen times, accused of shooting, wounding 17-year-old
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - "These are my personal journals that I write to my son each day to cope with what I'm going through," said Stacy Langhum. Her 18-year-old son, Deigo Langhum, will never read what she writes or hear her voice. Police say 18-year-old Corey Hodge killed Deigo, and...
Child dead, 2 detained at west Houston motel, police say
HOUSTON — A child was pronounced dead Tuesday after being found at a west Houston motel, according to police. Two people, a man and a woman, were detained at the scene, police said. It happened at about 1:20 p.m. in the 15100 block of the Katy Freeway, just outside...
15- and 17-year-old injured in attempted murder-suicide at home in Spring, HCSO says
Officials said the 15-year-old was undergoing surgery, while the 17-year-old, who investigators believe fired the shots, is not expected to survive.
Woman followed from bank, robbed at apartment complex parking lot in southeast Houston, police say
Police say the suspect grabbed the woman's purse as she was exiting her vehicle, got into a blue Chrysler four-door sedan, and fled the scene.
fox8live.com
Child found dead at motel in Houston
HOUSTON (KTRK) – Police in Houston are investigating after a child was found dead at a motel. The child was found around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a Motel Six. One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe are connected to the case. No...
fox26houston.com
Katy Asian Town targeted in string of burglaries, HCSO needs help to ID suspect
KATY, Texas - A string of burglaries at Katy Asian Town has left people on edge. Law enforcement is now asking for the public's help identifying the suspect caught on surveillance video. Several of the businesses are now boarded up after the alleged burglar shattered multiple glass doors to break...
Man charged with capital murder in northeast Houston store clerk's death arrested in Georgia
Police said surveillance video captured the 24-year-old suspect pulling out a gun and firing at the store clerk during an attempted robbery in March.
2 teens charged in shooting death of 16-year-old found in vehicle in east Harris Co., sheriff says
The victim was shot and killed after visiting a friend, the sheriff said. Investigators believe the suspects knew the victim and had issues in the past.
Enraged Woman Set Her Boyfriend on Fire at a Houston Gas Station
A Texas woman is facing a murder charge in the near future after an argument got way out of hand. 24-year-old Breana Johnson and 25-year-old boyfriend Ricky Doyle pulled into a Houston gas station when the couple began arguing. As Doyle was in the backseat, Johnson got out of the car and walked up to the gas pump.
