Orel Mangala: Nottingham Forest sign Belgium midfielder from Stuttgart

Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup
Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
Report: Phil Foden Agrees New Long-Term Deal At Manchester City
Manchester City's Phil Foden has agreed to a new long-term deal at the club. City have already tied Riyad Mahrez and Rodri down the new deals this window, so it was only a matter of time before Phil Foden's deal was agreed.
Man Utd v Brighton: Head-to-head record
Manchester United have won their opening Premier League match in 10 of the past 13 seasons. Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L12), losing each of their past eight visits to Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his five...
Timo Werner: Chelsea hold talks with RB Leipzig about forward returning to German club
Chelsea have held talks with RB Leipzig about forward Timo Werner returning to the Bundesliga club on loan. The German international, 26, left Leipzig to join Chelsea in 2020 but has struggled to make his mark, scoring 10 goals in 56 Premier League appearances. Chelsea have bolstered their attack with...
Roma Considering Move For Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelöf
AS Roma are considering a move for Manchester United defender Victor Lindelöf, according to a report.
Transfer news: United in for Sesko as defenders set to leave
Red Bull Salzburg are open to offers in excess of £45m for 19-year-old Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, who is a target for Manchester United, as well as for Chelsea and Newcastle United. (i Sport), external. United boss Erik ten Hag is looking to sell six defenders before the end...
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Delighted With New Diogo Jota Deal
Liverpool manager Jurgen comments on Diogo Jota's new long-term deal.
'Phillips' £10m asking price is too much'
Journalist Luke Edwards expects Nat Phillips to leave Anfield this summer, but he says Liverpool will probably have to lower their asking price. Bournemouth and Fulham are both keen to sign the centre-back, but the Reds reportedly want more than £10m. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "He’s...
Eurovision 2023: Cardiff out of race for song contest
Cardiff has dropped out of the running to host Eurovision in 2023. Officials said staging the song contest would have meant cancelling a "significant number" of other events next spring. In a joint statement Cardiff council, the Welsh government, and the Principality Stadium said it would not be possible for...
Nottingham Forest: Steve Cooper says players must 'thrive' on Premier League challenge
Nottingham Forest must "thrive off the challenge" of playing in the Premier League for the first time in 23 years and not have "negative emotions" going into it, says manager Steve Cooper. Forest beat Huddersfield in May's Championship play-off final to end their top-flight exile. But like fellow promoted sides...
Report: Barcelona Target Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold In €80million Transfer Swoop
Barcelona are targeting Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold as their big summer signing for 2023 according to a report.
FOX Sports
USMNT roster watch: Players with most to gain from summer transfers
Given the flurry of club-switching that members of the U.S. men's national team have already undertaken this summer, it's hard to believe Europe's transfer window won't slam shut until Sept. 1. By and large, though, we know where the overwhelming majority of the USMNT's World Cup roster and lineup hopefuls...
Ambitious AC Milan the team to beat again in Serie A
MILAN (AP) — AC Milan started pre-season the same way it ended its title-winning campaign, with two goals from veteran forward Olivier Giroud. The goals in the 2-1 victory at Cologne in a friendly counted for a lot less than the double against Sassuolo that clinched Milan the Serie A title 55 days earlier, but it was a good sign for Giroud and his teammates.
Paul Stewart: Survivor hopes course stops future sports abuse
A former Stoke City, Tottenham and England player said he hoped a new safeguarding course prevents children being sexually abused like he was. Paul Stewart revealed in 2016 he was abused by a coach for four years as a child. He worked with an online training firm to put together...
Molly Caudery: Cornish pole vaulter says Commonwealth silver medal 'felt like a dream'
Cornish pole vaulter Molly Caudery said it felt like a "dream" to win a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, eight months after cutting her finger off in a freak accident. The 22-year-old took silver with a jump of 4.45m. Nina Kennedy of Australia won gold with 4.60m. Caudery had...
