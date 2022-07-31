Orel Mangala: Nottingham Forest sign Belgium midfielder from Stuttgart

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan started pre-season the same way it ended its title-winning campaign, with two goals from veteran forward Olivier Giroud. The goals in the 2-1 victory at Cologne in a friendly counted for a lot less than the double against Sassuolo that clinched Milan the Serie A title 55 days earlier, but it was a good sign for Giroud and his teammates.

