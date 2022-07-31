ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Orel Mangala: Nottingham Forest sign Belgium midfielder from Stuttgart

BBC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
SPORTS
BBC

Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup

Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man Utd v Brighton: Head-to-head record

Manchester United have won their opening Premier League match in 10 of the past 13 seasons. Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L12), losing each of their past eight visits to Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his five...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taiwo Awoniyi
Person
Jesse Lingard
Person
Orel Mangala
BBC

Transfer news: United in for Sesko as defenders set to leave

Red Bull Salzburg are open to offers in excess of £45m for 19-year-old Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, who is a target for Manchester United, as well as for Chelsea and Newcastle United. (i Sport), external. United boss Erik ten Hag is looking to sell six defenders before the end...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Nottingham Forest#Manchester United
BBC

'Phillips' £10m asking price is too much'

Journalist Luke Edwards expects Nat Phillips to leave Anfield this summer, but he says Liverpool will probably have to lower their asking price. Bournemouth and Fulham are both keen to sign the centre-back, but the Reds reportedly want more than £10m. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "He’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Eurovision 2023: Cardiff out of race for song contest

Cardiff has dropped out of the running to host Eurovision in 2023. Officials said staging the song contest would have meant cancelling a "significant number" of other events next spring. In a joint statement Cardiff council, the Welsh government, and the Principality Stadium said it would not be possible for...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

USMNT roster watch: Players with most to gain from summer transfers

Given the flurry of club-switching that members of the U.S. men's national team have already undertaken this summer, it's hard to believe Europe's transfer window won't slam shut until Sept. 1. By and large, though, we know where the overwhelming majority of the USMNT's World Cup roster and lineup hopefuls...
MLS
The Associated Press

Ambitious AC Milan the team to beat again in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan started pre-season the same way it ended its title-winning campaign, with two goals from veteran forward Olivier Giroud. The goals in the 2-1 victory at Cologne in a friendly counted for a lot less than the double against Sassuolo that clinched Milan the Serie A title 55 days earlier, but it was a good sign for Giroud and his teammates.
SOCCER
BBC

Paul Stewart: Survivor hopes course stops future sports abuse

A former Stoke City, Tottenham and England player said he hoped a new safeguarding course prevents children being sexually abused like he was. Paul Stewart revealed in 2016 he was abused by a coach for four years as a child. He worked with an online training firm to put together...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy