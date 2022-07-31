Rico Romps In Knoxville All Star Tilt

www.speedsport.com
360 Knoxville Nationals Ready To Roll
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — The 32nd annual 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank runs Thursday through Saturday this weekend at Knoxville Raceway. While the event has become a premier attraction for sprint car racers and fans from coast to coast and the traditional lead-in to the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals at the historic half-mile dirt track located at the Marion County Fairgrounds.
Scelzi Headlines Thursday’s 360 Nationals Field
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Reigning 360 Knoxville Nationals winner Gio Scelzi headlines the field for Thursday’s opening night of the 32nd annual event for winged 360 sprint cars at Knoxville Raceway. Scelzi, who turned in a dominant performance en route to victory last season, will again drive the familiar...
Knoxville Nationals Entry List Up To 103
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — The entry list for the 61st running of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals stands at 103 cars one week before the Aug. 10-13 event at Knoxville Raceway. Defending winner Kyle Larson headlines an entry list that includes six other winners of sprint car racing’s biggest...
