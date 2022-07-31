ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Baker names two new Board of Education members

By Michael P. Norton
 4 days ago

BOSTON (SHNS) – The two new members of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education are management consultant Farzana Mohamed and Tech Foundry CEO Tricia Canavan.

Gov. Charlie Baker made the appointments Wednesday and the board, which canceled a meeting planned for this past Monday, also announced that it plans to meet next on Aug. 15.

Canavan is a former community college adjunct faculty member who runs Tech Foundry, a nonprofit that connects underserved and underrepresented adults to training and placement in the information technology sector, according to the Baker administration. She served as co-chair of Springfield Business Leaders for Education, and previously worked as executive vice president of corporate relations and advocacy at United Personnel Services/Masis Staffing in Springfield.

Mohamed is a managing partner at Process Improvement, LLC, a management consultant with expertise in health care information technology, and the author of “How to Negotiate Your First Job,” the administration said. Previously, she was chief of staff at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Needham. She holds a bachelor’s and two master’s degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

They replace board members Amanda Fernandez and James Morton, who completed their five-year terms on June 30. The board plans to meet on Monday, August 15 at 12 p.m. at DESE headquarters in Malden.

