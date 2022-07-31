MLB Probable Pitchers for Sunday, July 31 (Who's Starting for Every MLB Team?)

Rays -1.5 (-105) 8.0 (Over -115 / Under -105) Tampa Bay has gone 3-7 in their last 10 games, and are only hitting .221 over that stretch while averaging 2.4 runs per game. To be frank the offense just is not getting it done without Harold Ramirez and Wander Franco in the lineup.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO