Bitcoin due ‘one of greatest bull markets’ as July gains circle 20%

Lumber prices are set for a shakeup with the rollout of new futures contracts - and a top broker says trading volume could soar 10 times
CME Group is launching a new lumber futures contract that could ease price volatility and boost trading volume. Starting next month, the new contracts will offer one-quarter the amount of wood. That will allow trucks to make deliveries, instead of just railcars, opening up the potential for more trades.
Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says
Soaring inflation is hitting everyone's wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame
Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation
The Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, repeating the hike seen in June. The increase triples the size of the Fed's usual hike and marks an aggressive effort to cool inflation. Higher rates makes all kinds of debt, from credit cards to mortgages, more expensive. The...
Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding
Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
Lumber prices—which warned us about inflation over a year ago—are again trying to tell us something
Lumber markets were a harbinger of big economic shifts early on in the pandemic, and today's slumping prices could be just as telling about the economy's future.
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy
Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
Dollar General Announces a Sweeping Change Through the Duration of 2022
Though individual locations have been recently announced as closing, company expansion is occurring at a hastened pace. With that pace comes an important technological change presently being tested.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos At Their COVID-19 Pandemic Lows, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The stock market has performed very well in the past couple of years, and virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY total return since its COVID-19 bottom on March 23, 2000 is 83.6%. However, as well as stocks have performed...
$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report
An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Explode Over 400% to $110,000 After Next Halving, Crypto Analyst Says
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has suggested that over the next few years the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could explode by over 400% to trade at $110,000, based on the cryptocurrency’s performance and its next halving event. The pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader known as Kaleo shared his thoughts...
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life
These companies should provide steadily rising income to shareholders in the decades to come.
Michael Saylor: US Inflation is +9.1%, It’s Only a Matter of Time Before The World Discovers 1 BTC = 1 BTC.
Michael Saylor has pointed out that the US dollar continues to gain value as annual inflation has hit 9.1%. He adds that other global currencies continue to weaken against the USD, and it is only a matter of time before the world discovers that one Bitcoin will always be equal to one Bitcoin.
Almost everything is getting more expensive, but these 3 things are getting cheaper
The June U.S. inflation numbers are in, and once again are at a new four-decade high. The consumer price index is now up 9.1% from last year, the largest gain...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Tesla.
A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton laid off thousands of employees earlier this...
Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items
Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
