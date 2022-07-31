“I’m not paying you sh*t” Shaquille O’Neal refused to pay $12 Million after planting child p*rn on ex-employee’s computer

Kevin Durant is still trying to get out of Brooklyn but as it stands, nothing has worked out in his favor. The Brooklyn Nets are simply asking for too much, and as a result, Durant is still a member of the Nets. With the way things are going, it is looking likely that KD will be stuck in Brooklyn this season, which does not bode well for anyone when you consider how KD has already made his stance perfectly clear.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO