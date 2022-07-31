ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Sapakoff: A Gamecocks defense overlooked again? 'It's awesome'

The Post and Courier
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.postandcourier.com

247Sports

Sports betting analyst intrigued by the Gamecocks

Last season, South Carolina caught a lot of people off guard after going 7-6 in head coach Shane Beamer's first season at the helm. In 2022, the Gamecocks have gotten more attention and will look to take another step forward and try to catch even more people off guard. On...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Cubelic dissects Gamecocks offense

Preseason practice begins for South Carolina on Friday with the start of the 2022 season being just over a month away. Offensively, the Gamecocks in the offseason looked to the NCAA Transfer Portal and added a number of guys who will have a chance to make an instant impact. In addition to the players added from the portal, South Carolina will also return multiple starters on offense.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Babalade announces new decision date, time

On Wednesday morning, four-star Oluwatosin Babalade posted a new decision date and time. Friday, Aug. 5 at 2 o’clock - that is now the commitment release time for Babalade, who was originally scheduled to make the call on Sunday. His first decision date was postponed late last week. Then...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Benedict to host SCHSL football championships for second consecutive year

COLUMBIA, S.C.— All five South Carolina High School League football championships will be played at Benedict College for the second straight year. The SCHSL executive committee voted 15-1 Tuesday evening, keeping the championships at Charlie W. Johnson stadium. The championships will take place between Friday December 1st and Saturday...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Former Gamecock's foundation gets major boost from March of Dimes

COLUMBIA — Markeisha Grant always wanted to give back. She saw the crowds of adoring youngsters gathered around the court at Colonial Life Arena as she was leading Dawn Staley’s first NCAA Tournament team in 2012 in scoring. She knew she could help them get the direction that she herself was so fortunate to find.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

South Carolina State Fair is now hiring temporary positions

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, is now accepting temporary employment applications for this year’s 12-day fair, which takes place Oct. 12 to 23, at the S.C. State Fairgrounds. Those wishing to apply can view available positions and apply at scstatefair.org/employment.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Joe Cunningham taps Columbia attorney as running mate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 52-year-old attorney from Greenville, Tally Parham Casey, is gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham’s pick for his running mate. The potential new Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina was also the state’s first female fighter pilot. Casey served in the Iraq War as a combat pilot and logged over 100 hours fighting. In addition […]
GREENVILLE, SC
The Associated Press

Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week means the number of prisoners on South Carolina’s death row has been cut nearly in half since the start of 2011, when the state carried out its last execution. Whether the state can begin putting inmates to death again may be determined this week at a trial in Columbia where lawyers for several death row prisoners are arguing the electric chair - as well as the newly established, but so far unused, firing squad - are cruel and unusual punishments. Only three inmates in the U.S., all in Utah, have died by firing squad since 1977 and 19 have been electrocuted this century.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina faced with superintendent vote amid teacher shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students in South Carolina are starting a new school year but returning to an old problem. The state has a well-documented teacher shortage which will be back on display this fall. The issue is pronounced in Richland County, where Richland School District 1 reports being short...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in South Carolina on Saturday morning

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit an area near Elgin, SC, on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake happened around 4.3 miles east of Elgin at 7:41 a.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.8 and a depth...
ELGIN, SC
abandonedspaces.com

Bricks from Guignard Brick Works Helped Build the American South

Situated along the banks of the Congaree River in Cayce, South Carolina, the remnants of Guignard Brick Works offer the public a glimpse of the state’s industrial boom during the 19th and early 20th centuries. The property’s beehive kilns were responsible for the production of millions of bricks each year, but were later deemed obsolete following the construction of tunnel kilns.
CAYCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Former Irmo Police Chief passes away

Irmo, S.C. (WOLO)– The town of Irmo is honoring one of their former police chiefs. Police say retired Chief David Graham recently died. He was hired by the Town of Irmo in 1987 and served as police chief from 1995 to 1998. Graham also served our country in the...
IRMO, SC
The Post and Courier

Ex-Charleston superintendent starts school year leading Columbia-area district

LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One's search for a permanent superintendent is underway a month into former head of Charleston County Schools Gerrita Postlewait's stint as the Midlands district's interim superintendent. Postlewait plans to serve the state's sixth-largest school district for at least the upcoming school year, but...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Greenway to connect downtown Columbia to Lake Murray gets state funding

LEXINGTON — The Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission will receive state funding to begin designing and building the Lower Saluda Greenway, which will connect with existing trails, creating a trail network that will run from the Lake Murray Dam to Columbia. The 12-foot-wide greenway will connect the existing Saluda River...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Prisma Health employee death ruled a homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Prisma Health employee’s death after being struck in the groin has been ruled a homicide. In May Kevin Robinson was attacked by a patient with mental and emotional issues. During the altercation he was struck in the groin. Several days later he died. An...
COLUMBIA, SC

