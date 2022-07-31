Sapakoff: A Gamecocks defense overlooked again? 'It's awesome'

www.postandcourier.com
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. James
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Sports betting analyst intrigued by the Gamecocks
Last season, South Carolina caught a lot of people off guard after going 7-6 in head coach Shane Beamer's first season at the helm. In 2022, the Gamecocks have gotten more attention and will look to take another step forward and try to catch even more people off guard. On...
Cubelic dissects Gamecocks offense
Preseason practice begins for South Carolina on Friday with the start of the 2022 season being just over a month away. Offensively, the Gamecocks in the offseason looked to the NCAA Transfer Portal and added a number of guys who will have a chance to make an instant impact. In addition to the players added from the portal, South Carolina will also return multiple starters on offense.
Babalade announces new decision date, time
On Wednesday morning, four-star Oluwatosin Babalade posted a new decision date and time. Friday, Aug. 5 at 2 o’clock - that is now the commitment release time for Babalade, who was originally scheduled to make the call on Sunday. His first decision date was postponed late last week. Then...
The Post and Courier
No more Sir Big Spur? Controversy over Gamecocks' live mascot ruffles feathers
COLUMBIA — You’ve seen him, petted him, perhaps held him. Ever since Mary Snelling got the idea to start bringing a live rooster to University of South Carolina athletic events, Sir Big Spur has been a sideline staple and a photo favorite. He’ll still be there for this...
In-state cornerback enjoyed South Carolina camp
This in-state cornerback is the younger player of a current South Carolina player and is someone secondary coach Torrian Gray has his eye on. Find out more in this VIP update.
Report: Controversy Growing With Live College Football Mascot
Since 2006, South Carolina's football team has had a live mascot. The program's live bird is known as Sir Big Spur. Well, the future of Sir Big Spur is up in the air due to a dispute over its appearance. According to The Post and Courier, the old owners of...
abccolumbia.com
Benedict to host SCHSL football championships for second consecutive year
COLUMBIA, S.C.— All five South Carolina High School League football championships will be played at Benedict College for the second straight year. The SCHSL executive committee voted 15-1 Tuesday evening, keeping the championships at Charlie W. Johnson stadium. The championships will take place between Friday December 1st and Saturday...
The Post and Courier
Former Gamecock's foundation gets major boost from March of Dimes
COLUMBIA — Markeisha Grant always wanted to give back. She saw the crowds of adoring youngsters gathered around the court at Colonial Life Arena as she was leading Dawn Staley’s first NCAA Tournament team in 2012 in scoring. She knew she could help them get the direction that she herself was so fortunate to find.
The Post and Courier
South Carolina State Fair is now hiring temporary positions
COLUMBIA — The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, is now accepting temporary employment applications for this year’s 12-day fair, which takes place Oct. 12 to 23, at the S.C. State Fairgrounds. Those wishing to apply can view available positions and apply at scstatefair.org/employment.
Joe Cunningham taps Columbia attorney as running mate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 52-year-old attorney from Greenville, Tally Parham Casey, is gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham’s pick for his running mate. The potential new Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina was also the state’s first female fighter pilot. Casey served in the Iraq War as a combat pilot and logged over 100 hours fighting. In addition […]
Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week means the number of prisoners on South Carolina’s death row has been cut nearly in half since the start of 2011, when the state carried out its last execution. Whether the state can begin putting inmates to death again may be determined this week at a trial in Columbia where lawyers for several death row prisoners are arguing the electric chair - as well as the newly established, but so far unused, firing squad - are cruel and unusual punishments. Only three inmates in the U.S., all in Utah, have died by firing squad since 1977 and 19 have been electrocuted this century.
WIS-TV
South Carolina faced with superintendent vote amid teacher shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students in South Carolina are starting a new school year but returning to an old problem. The state has a well-documented teacher shortage which will be back on display this fall. The issue is pronounced in Richland County, where Richland School District 1 reports being short...
What South Carolina counties have the highest COVID-19 case rates within the last week?
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Both urban and rural counties in South Carolina top the list for the areas with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases, according to information updated Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the top of the list is Cherokee County, with an average of 534.03 new […]
The Post and Courier
Police are struggling to solve homicides nationwide. South Carolina cities have better luck.
A homicide suspect once asked a Charleston police detective if he could use the restroom before an interview. She agreed – as long as he didn’t wash his hands, potentially removing gunshot residue. “Ah, you don’t gotta worry about that gunshot stuff,” he replied. “I shot him with...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in South Carolina on Saturday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit an area near Elgin, SC, on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake happened around 4.3 miles east of Elgin at 7:41 a.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.8 and a depth...
abandonedspaces.com
Bricks from Guignard Brick Works Helped Build the American South
Situated along the banks of the Congaree River in Cayce, South Carolina, the remnants of Guignard Brick Works offer the public a glimpse of the state’s industrial boom during the 19th and early 20th centuries. The property’s beehive kilns were responsible for the production of millions of bricks each year, but were later deemed obsolete following the construction of tunnel kilns.
abccolumbia.com
Former Irmo Police Chief passes away
Irmo, S.C. (WOLO)– The town of Irmo is honoring one of their former police chiefs. Police say retired Chief David Graham recently died. He was hired by the Town of Irmo in 1987 and served as police chief from 1995 to 1998. Graham also served our country in the...
The Post and Courier
Ex-Charleston superintendent starts school year leading Columbia-area district
LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One's search for a permanent superintendent is underway a month into former head of Charleston County Schools Gerrita Postlewait's stint as the Midlands district's interim superintendent. Postlewait plans to serve the state's sixth-largest school district for at least the upcoming school year, but...
The Post and Courier
Greenway to connect downtown Columbia to Lake Murray gets state funding
LEXINGTON — The Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission will receive state funding to begin designing and building the Lower Saluda Greenway, which will connect with existing trails, creating a trail network that will run from the Lake Murray Dam to Columbia. The 12-foot-wide greenway will connect the existing Saluda River...
WIS-TV
Prisma Health employee death ruled a homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Prisma Health employee’s death after being struck in the groin has been ruled a homicide. In May Kevin Robinson was attacked by a patient with mental and emotional issues. During the altercation he was struck in the groin. Several days later he died. An...
