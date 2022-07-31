ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens Training Camp Notebook: Duvernay Hurts Leg, Bateman Flashes

By Todd Karpovich
 4 days ago

Ravens Training Camp Notebook: Devin Duvernay gets tangled with Chuck Clark ... Rashod Bateman and Lamar Jackson flash chemistry.

BALTIMORE — Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay became the first player to suffer an injury at training camp.

Duvernay collided with Chuck Clark trying to catch a pass from Lamar Jackson at the practice Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium. Duvernay was sidelined the rest of the night.

“He’s going to [have] a thigh bruise," coach John Harbaugh said. "He hit his thigh, so [it’s] good news [that] it’s nothing serious there. He could have come back; I just said, ‘No, not tonight.’

Duvernay is poised to take over the role as the Ravens No. 2 wide receiver. He has excelled at the early practices.

Duvernay has also been taking some jet sweeps out of the backfield.

"Yes, it’s something he’s doing his whole career [and] in college too," Harbaugh said. "But he’s going to be a big part of that. I don’t know if he’ll be in the backfield as a running back, per se; I think [it’ll] be more as a jet-sweep guy, a mover guy. But that’s part of our offense. Running backs run those plays, too, so he’s going to definitely be doing that.”

Ben Cleveland Still Out

Left guard Ben Cleveland has still not passed the conditioning test four days into training camp.

"It’s just passing the conditioning test," Harbaugh said. "He’s been struggling with that part of it. We’re not going to put a player out there until he can do it; we think it’s that important. I know he can do it; he’s going to do it; he’s just got to get out there and get it done.”

This is a setback for Cleveland who is competing for the starting job at left guard.

Tyre Phillips and Ben Powers likely have the edge over him.

Cleveland, who was selected by the Ravens in the third round (94th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft, played in 12 games (four starts) at left guard during his rookie season.

Jackson and Rashod Bateman Have Chemistry

Bateman is taking over the role as the Ravens' No. 1 wide receiver and has already caught several long passes from Lamar Jackson.

It's a good sign the two already have some chemistry.

"He does the same thing every practice," Harbaugh said about Bateman. "Every practice is the same. He’s very consistent. And we tell the guys, the true testament of mental toughness is consistency – the ability to do it not just once, but every day, day after day, [and] he’s certainly doing it.”

James Proche also caught a deep pass for a touchdown.

Tucker = Automatic

Kicker Justin Tucker made a 60-yard field goal on Saturday night. Last season, Tucker made an NFL-record, game-winning kick against the Lions.

