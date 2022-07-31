breckenridgetexan.com
Ronnie Duane Morse
On Thursday, July 28, 2022, Ronnie Duane Morse, 70, formerly of Breckenridge, Texas, passed away at his home in New Blaine, Arkansas. While saddened by his passing, his family is rejoicing that he is no longer sick and is in the presence of Jesus. Ronnie was born in Avon, Illinois,...
Ricky Taylor
Ricky Taylor, age 66, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary. Ricky Lynne Taylor was born April 4, 1956, in Breckenridge, Texas, to parents, Charles Ray Taylor and Naomi Claudine Truesdell. He attended schools in Breckenridge. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Naomi Taylor.
Registration open for Aug. 6 Hunter Education Course
A Hunter Education classroom course will be offered in Breckenridge from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and there are four seats available, as of the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 2. Former Stephens County Sheriff Will Holt volunteers as a Hunter Education and Safety Instructor with the Texas...
June Willingham
June Willingham, 91, of Woodson, passed away at her residence on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Her graveside service at the Woodson Cemetery will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The family will welcome friends for a visitation in the Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home chapel on Monday, August 1, 2022, from 6:00-7:00 p.m.
Breckenridge ISD shifts in to Back-to-School mode
With the first day of school for Breckenridge Independent School District less than two weeks away, the back-to-school calendar is already busy. Classes are scheduled to start on Wednesday, Aug. 17. New student registration can be done online; click here to access the registration forms. For anyone with questions or...
Stephens County cat tests positive for rabies
Stephens County Judge Michael Roach announced today that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has advised the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office of a positive rabies case in an “outside” cat near County Road 120 in the southeast part of the county near the Stephens-Eastland county line.
Heath Alan Mosley
Heath Alan Mosley, 54, of Breckenridge, formerly of West, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Baylor Scott and White All Saints Hospital in Fort Worth. His burial at the Breckenridge Cemetery will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. His funeral service will take place later that day at 1:30 p.m. at Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home with Andy Rodgers, pastor of First Baptist Church, officiating. All arrangements are under the direction of the Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home.
Joann Dabbs
Joann Elizabeth Gentry Dabbs passed away peacefully and earned her angel wings on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Abilene, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Harpersville Cemetery. A Celebration of Life event will immediately follow the burial at Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home and will begin at 11:00 a.m. Tommy Culwell will officiate both services.
Hamburger cookout this weekend to benefit United Fund
The United Fund of Breckenridge and United Supermarket are teaming up this weekend to help the local organization reach its 2022 goal. Through local donations, the United Fund is at 97% of its $18,000 goal for this year. The organization has raised $17,460 since our kick off last fall. That leaves just $540 left to raise to meet the goal.
McGoverns to host Children’s Songs and Stories program in Woodson
Breckenridge native Liz Sloan McGovern and her husband, Jared McGovern — aka Momma Liz and Farmer Jared — will host an hour-long children’s program at the Woodson Town Hall every second Thursday of the month from 5 to 6 p.m. The program will be a mixture of...
TSTC accepting Vocational Nursing applications through September
Texas State Technical College is accepting applications for the Vocational Nursing program’s spring cohort. Students who plan to apply must submit a completed application packet by Sept. 30. TSTC’s Breckenridge and Sweetwater campuses are accepting students for the 16-month program scheduled to begin in January. Marchelle Taylor, TSTC’s...
Fire destroys Breckenridge family’s home; donations being accepted
Donations are being accepted to help meet the immediate needs of a Breckenridge family whose house burned down Monday evening in the 200 block of North Harvey Street. Alexa Herring said she and her two daughters were in Woodson at Vacation Bible School when the fire started. A friend of hers was at the house and got out uninjured, and neighbors helped get the family’s pets out of the yard, Herring said. No injuries were reported.
TSTC to provide OSHA training in Breckenridge and other West Texas campuses
Texas State Technical College will provide Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) training in Breckenridge and at each of its three other West Texas campuses in August. Classes will be offered in two-day courses that will lead to OSHA 10 credentials. Each course is limited to 10 students, who must...
Local firefighters battle weekend blazes; county judge raises funds for VFDs
Local and area firefighters have been busy lately, fighting wildfires throughout the area, including at least 10 fires that burned along State Highway 67 on Friday. The fires were located sporadically along the east side of the road from the area near FM 1800 to about the Stephens-Young county line. The Breckenridge Fire Department joined the Eliasville-South Bend Volunteer Fire Department and others in fighting the wildfires.
Annual Juried Art Show to open at BFAC on Saturday, July 23
The Breckenridge Fine Arts Center’s 31st annual Juried Art Show will open to the public on Saturday, July 23. This year’s show features 86 pieces of art from 55 artists, including paintings, sculpture and mixed media pieces. Breckenridge artist Doylene Land is the show’s juror. Her oil paintings...
Emergency burn ban extended as high heat, drought continue
The Stephens County Commissioners met in an emergency meeting this morning, July 18, to extend the Disaster Declaration for 30 days, banning outdoor burning due to the extreme dry conditions in the county. According to Texas A&M University’s Texas Weather Connection website, Stephens County has an average Keetch-Byram Drought Index...
Rogers-Crawford to head Chamber as Interim Executive Director
Former Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rhonda Rogers-Crawford has been named the Interim Executive Director for the Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce following the departure of Executive Director Colton Buckley earlier this year. “(Rhonda) brings a wealth of experience to this position, having been the Executive Director in the past,”...
Falling gas prices trend continues for fifth week
Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 19.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.00/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 64.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.16/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 10.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.54 per gallon.
Carter A. Fore
Carter Atkinson Fore, 81, of Breckenridge, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. His funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the First Christian Church of Breckenridge, where he was raised, with Andy Rodgers, pastor of First Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of the Melton Kitchens staff. The family welcomes friends to join them after the Woman’s Forum after Carter’s interment for a reception gathering.
Peggy Johnson retires from Stephens Memorial Hospital after more than 40 years
After more than 40 years of working at Stephens Memorial Hospital, Peggy Johnson was honored on her last day at the hospital with a reception at the O.C. Heairren Annex on Friday, July 15. Co-workers, former co-workers and family members where on hand to wish her goodbye and good luck with her retirement. Johnson said she will miss her job in the accounting department and her co-workers a lot after she leaves.
ABOUT
The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.https://breckenridgetexan.com/
