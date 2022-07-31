www.owegopennysaver.com
Popular national discount grocery store chain plans to open another location in New York StateKristen Walters
7-year-old boy saves a choking classmate with Heimlich maneuver he learned from the television show "The Good Doctor”B.R. ShenoyBinghamton, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opens multiple new locations across PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Wedding held for patient at Robert Packer Hospital
Staff at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital came together to host a wedding ceremony for an oncology patient and her now husband.
Animal Adventure Unveils the Preserve
Animal Adventure Park held a press conference today at 1 p.m. to announce the newest addition to the facilities.
Throwback Thursdays at the Unadilla Drive-In
UNADILLA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Unadilla Drive-In is hosting several Throwback Thursday movie nights throughout the month of August. Each Thursday this month, the drive-in will play a set of classic, “oldies-but-goodies” with gates opening at 7 p.m. Things get started this Thursday, August 4th with the...
Watkins Glen Italian American Festival kicks off this weekend
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Italian American Festival will start this weekend, offering family fun, food, fireworks, and more. The rain or shine festival will be at Clute Park in Watkins Glen this Friday, August 5, 2022, and end on Saturday, August 6th. Guests can expect food vendors, music, rides, family fun, […]
BRC plans Berkshire Creekside Park Dedication; Dedication, bonfire, food to highlight event
The Berkshire Recreation Committee (BRC) is pleased to announce that the final (north) section of the Berkshire Creekside Park walkway was completed on June 15, 2022. David Black’s team, Siteworx Inc. of Whitney Point, did a fantastic job on the walkway, in addition to leveling the space outside walkway perimeter.
WATCH: Black bear spotted in Cincinnatus
(WSYR-TV) — A black bear seemed to have lost its bearings and wound up in a yard in Cincinnatus on Friday, July 29. The video of the bear was sent to NewsChannel 9 by viewer Ed Lewis. His doorbell camera caught the bear walking across his yard on State Route 41 around 7:30 p.m. before it trotted off.
Local family owned home renovation store unveils its newest improvement
OWEGO NY, (WIVT/WBGH)- Home Central announced the grand opening of its new kitchen and bath show room and design center on the corner of Fox Street and Central Avenue yesterday. The building is over 100 years old and has been revitalized to help homeowners and contractors in the area meet...
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
Hollywood comes to Elmira with new short film from local producer
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Hollywood is coming to Elmira! One film producer originally from Horseheads said she hopes her new short film will be the start of a new film scene in the Southern Tier. Linda Miller is a producer working in Los Angeles, but she grew up in Horseheads and spends her summers in […]
85 Million Dollar Aquarium To Be Built Just Over An Hour’s Drive From Binghamton
I'm always on the lookout for a new place to visit, no matter if it's while I'm on vacation, maybe a day trip, or just something local that's fun to visit. We have lots of options of great places to visit from museums to carousels and beyond. One thing I...
Police looking for Family Dollar bike thief
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are asking for help in finding a bicycle thief in downtown Elmira Wednesday morning. The Elmira Police Department posted a photo of the alleged thief who was accused of stealing the bike at the William Street Family Dollar around 10:00 a.m. on August 3. Police said that in the security […]
Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to welcome Home Central’s Kitchen and Bath Showroom
On Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Home Central is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting at their 2,000-square-foot kitchen and bath showroom located at 133 Central Ave. in Owego. The ribbon cutting will take place at 11 a.m. Partnering with New York State’s Downtown Revitalization...
Steuben County's Food Coupon Distribution for Seniors Continues
HORNELL N.Y. (WENY) - Steuben County's food coupon distribution for seniors will continue on Friday. The third and final drive-through distribution of the year is set for 10 am to noon Friday at the Bath-Haverling Bus Garage on Route 415 in Bath. The annual program allows seniors to buy fresh local produce and food at area farmers markets.
Results for ‘Best Pizza in Broome County’ according to you
BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The results are in for our best pizza in Broome County poll. We received nearly 300 votes over the weekend and a top 10 has finally been declared. Here is the list of the top 10 pizza spots according to you:. The Stone Fox (49...
Local business rallies community to help after Elmira Heights Fire
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Local real estate agency Warren Real Estate has rallied the community to assist two families after a fire damaged their homes in Elmira Heights over the weekend. Fire crews responded to a working structure fire early Saturday morning, July 30th, at a house on College Avenue in Elmira Heights. As […]
Chemung County Fair kicks off Tuesday
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The 180th Chemung County Fair is taking place this week. The fair will be held Tuesday, August 2nd through Sunday, August 7th. There will be carnival rides, acrobats, a magician, food trucks, a horse show and more. In addition to the activities taking place during the day, there will also be a Demolition Derby, tractor pulls, and professional wrestling all taking place at the Grandstand.
Broome County Land Bank’s first renovated home of 2022
announced the completion of their first renovated home at 33 Linden Street in Binghamton.
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 18, 2022 through July 24, 2022 there were 75 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and three traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Charlotte G. Barrett, age 52 of Nichols,...
Multiple charged after 40-person fight in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple people were charged after a 40-person fight in Owego last week, police said. Owego Police and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Avenue near Main Street for a disturbance on Monday, July 25 around 9:00 p.m. Officers found about forty people “involved in a large argument and fighting” […]
Shooting at Northside Deli in Binghamton
According to scanner reports, there was a shooting within the past few minutes at the Northside Deli in Binghamton.
