Owego, NY

binghamtonhomepage.com

Throwback Thursdays at the Unadilla Drive-In

UNADILLA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Unadilla Drive-In is hosting several Throwback Thursday movie nights throughout the month of August. Each Thursday this month, the drive-in will play a set of classic, “oldies-but-goodies” with gates opening at 7 p.m. Things get started this Thursday, August 4th with the...
UNADILLA, NY
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen Italian American Festival kicks off this weekend

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Italian American Festival will start this weekend, offering family fun, food, fireworks, and more. The rain or shine festival will be at Clute Park in Watkins Glen this Friday, August 5, 2022, and end on Saturday, August 6th. Guests can expect food vendors, music, rides, family fun, […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
localsyr.com

WATCH: Black bear spotted in Cincinnatus

(WSYR-TV) — A black bear seemed to have lost its bearings and wound up in a yard in Cincinnatus on Friday, July 29. The video of the bear was sent to NewsChannel 9 by viewer Ed Lewis. His doorbell camera caught the bear walking across his yard on State Route 41 around 7:30 p.m. before it trotted off.
CINCINNATUS, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Local family owned home renovation store unveils its newest improvement

OWEGO NY, (WIVT/WBGH)- Home Central announced the grand opening of its new kitchen and bath show room and design center on the corner of Fox Street and Central Avenue yesterday. The building is over 100 years old and has been revitalized to help homeowners and contractors in the area meet...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Police looking for Family Dollar bike thief

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are asking for help in finding a bicycle thief in downtown Elmira Wednesday morning. The Elmira Police Department posted a photo of the alleged thief who was accused of stealing the bike at the William Street Family Dollar around 10:00 a.m. on August 3. Police said that in the security […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County's Food Coupon Distribution for Seniors Continues

HORNELL N.Y. (WENY) - Steuben County's food coupon distribution for seniors will continue on Friday. The third and final drive-through distribution of the year is set for 10 am to noon Friday at the Bath-Haverling Bus Garage on Route 415 in Bath. The annual program allows seniors to buy fresh local produce and food at area farmers markets.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM

Chemung County Fair kicks off Tuesday

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The 180th Chemung County Fair is taking place this week. The fair will be held Tuesday, August 2nd through Sunday, August 7th. There will be carnival rides, acrobats, a magician, food trucks, a horse show and more. In addition to the activities taking place during the day, there will also be a Demolition Derby, tractor pulls, and professional wrestling all taking place at the Grandstand.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 18, 2022 through July 24, 2022 there were 75 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and three traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Charlotte G. Barrett, age 52 of Nichols,...
OWEGO, NY
News Channel 34

Multiple charged after 40-person fight in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple people were charged after a 40-person fight in Owego last week, police said. Owego Police and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Avenue near Main Street for a disturbance on Monday, July 25 around 9:00 p.m. Officers found about forty people “involved in a large argument and fighting” […]
