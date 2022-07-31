24-year-old Elwood officer killed; suspect charged with murder

www.wthr.com
Aaron Simpson
4d ago
I believe it was the suspect that shot an officer in Elwood.... glad they caught him...
Details released on procession route, how to pay respects to Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. — Details were released on the procession route, as well as visitation and funeral services for Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, of Fishers, who was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning. (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on the vigil held in Elwood...
Barber shop owner charged in murder of Indiana police officer during traffic stop
Investigators said the suspect had made a song about killing an officer.
Suspect in 2020 homicide in Anderson convicted of murder
One of two people accused in homicide in October 2020 in Anderson has been convicted of murder, according to officials.
Person fatally shot in self-defense after suspected robbery, IMPD says
One person was shot to death early Wednesday after he attempted rob a home on the city's east side, and the suspected shooter is in police custody, an official said.
3 shot in 1 hour, including 13-year-old and woman who was sleeping
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot across Indianapolis in the span of approximately an hour, including a 13-year-old and a woman who was hit by a bullet while she was sleeping. IMPD was first called to Methodist Hospital around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a person who arrived seeking care for a gunshot wound. Officers believe […]
WTHR
Indianapolis woman charged with buying gun for minor she knew would be used in violent crime
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal grand jury indicted an Indianapolis woman late Wednesday for buying a gun and giving it to a minor to use to commit a violent crime. Tyesha Clark, 38, of Indianapolis, faces the charge of unlawful transfer of a handgun to a juvenile and making false statements to obtain a firearm.
WTHI
Lafayette, Ind. man arrested for weekend Terre Haute murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lafayette, Indiana, man will face murder charges after a weekend shooting in Terre Haute. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. The shooting happened at 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church on July...
Memorial fund established for fallen Elwood police officer
ELWOOD, Ind. — An official memorial fund has been set up for an Elwood police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty early Sunday. The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation established the fund in memory of Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot while conducting a traffic stop at SR 37 and CR 1000 North in Madison County just after 2 a.m. He was transported to a hospital in Elwood before being taken to an Indianapolis hospital, where he died.
IMPD officer shot at by Elwood suspect in 2006 reacts to killing of officer
INDIANAPOLIS — On Nov. 30, 2006, Indianapolis Police Department officers attempted to stop Carl Roy Webb Boards II. Instead, Boards fired six to seven shots from inside his car at officers. The bullets hit the officer's car in the front plate and grill, but the officer wasn't injured. Indianapolis...
Man hit, killed by semi-truck on central Indiana highway
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Indiana — A pedestrian was struck and killed on the highway in Montgomery County early Monday morning, Indiana State Police said. Just before 1 a.m., deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near the 38-mile marker. When deputies arrived, they found a Pontiac G6 that hit the cable barrier, but weren't able to find the driver.
Picture boards allow people to 'point and communicate' with Indianapolis police officers
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police officers are now are better equipped to communicate with people who have autism or those who are nonverbal. It's all thanks to a grant from the Autism Society of America. More than 1,300 officers were given the boards, which have various graphics on them that...
Fox 59
New Castle Police Department receives fake active school shooter text
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — At approximately 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Henry County dispatch received a 911 text indicating the possibility of an active shooter at Parker Elementary in New Castle. According to New Castle PD, officers responded to the school and made entry in under one minute. NCPD had six...
Artist shares chance encounter with Elwood officer hours before his death
A man shot and killed Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz early Sunday morning during a traffic stop. Hours before he died, Shahnavaz had a chance encounter with a local artist.
Morgantown police ask for help finding runaway teen
MORGANTOWN, Ind. — The Morgantown Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old runaway teen. Police said Ryen East, of Morgantown, was last seen Monday, Aug. 1 around 1 a.m. in her hometown. East is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 120...
readthereporter.com
It’s 2022 & cameras are everywhere, but these two didn’t get the memo
At approximately 10:20 a.m. on July 30, the subjects pictured above entered a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street in Carmel and stole multiple credit/debit cards. The cards were stolen from the bags of multiple victims and were used shortly after at Walmart and Target in Westfield. If you have information on these individuals, please contact the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-47216.
Lafayette man faces charges after 5 year old found in street
The Lafayette Police Department was called about a 5-year-old boy who was found alone in the middle of State Road 38 on Monday, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday. The boy told police his mother was at work while a man called Felix was at home with his...
Accused Elwood cop killer appears in court for first time
The man accused of killing Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz on Sunday morning was in court for the first time Monday afternoon.
3 people, including 2 juveniles, stabbed in Castleton Wednesday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after three people were stabbed in Castleton Wednesday morning. Police responded to a report of a person stabbed in the 7600 block of Ivywood Drive, near East 75th Street and Binford Boulevard, shortly before 12:30 a.m. According to an IMPD spokesperson, police found three...
IMPD showcases fleet of safety camera trailers
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD showed off a new fleet of safety camera trailers on Thursday as part of its high-tech crime fighting response. The trailers can be placed quickly at points throughout Indianapolis in strategic places where permanent cameras can't be installed. They are equipped with both a generator and...
16-year-old fatally shot during apparent robbery on Indy's far east side
CUMBERLAND, Ind. — A person was killed in a shooting during an apparent robbery on Indianapolis' far east side early Wednesday morning. Around 4:15 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 11000 block of Tapp Drive, near the intersection of North Cumberland Road and 10th Street in the Cumberland area, for a report of a person shot.
