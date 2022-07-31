ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

24-year-old Elwood officer killed; suspect charged with murder

WTHR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wthr.com

Comments / 12

Aaron Simpson
4d ago

I believe it was the suspect that shot an officer in Elwood.... glad they caught him...

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Fishers, IN
City
Anderson, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Elwood, IN
Crime & Safety
Hamilton County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Elwood, IN
State
Indiana State
Fishers, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Hamilton County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

3 shot in 1 hour, including 13-year-old and woman who was sleeping

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot across Indianapolis in the span of approximately an hour, including a 13-year-old and a woman who was hit by a bullet while she was sleeping. IMPD was first called to Methodist Hospital around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a person who arrived seeking care for a gunshot wound. Officers believe […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Lafayette, Ind. man arrested for weekend Terre Haute murder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lafayette, Indiana, man will face murder charges after a weekend shooting in Terre Haute. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. The shooting happened at 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church on July...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

Memorial fund established for fallen Elwood police officer

ELWOOD, Ind. — An official memorial fund has been set up for an Elwood police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty early Sunday. The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation established the fund in memory of Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot while conducting a traffic stop at SR 37 and CR 1000 North in Madison County just after 2 a.m. He was transported to a hospital in Elwood before being taken to an Indianapolis hospital, where he died.
ELWOOD, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
WTHR

Man hit, killed by semi-truck on central Indiana highway

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Indiana — A pedestrian was struck and killed on the highway in Montgomery County early Monday morning, Indiana State Police said. Just before 1 a.m., deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near the 38-mile marker. When deputies arrived, they found a Pontiac G6 that hit the cable barrier, but weren't able to find the driver.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Indiana State Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Army#Boards
WTHR

Morgantown police ask for help finding runaway teen

MORGANTOWN, Ind. — The Morgantown Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old runaway teen. Police said Ryen East, of Morgantown, was last seen Monday, Aug. 1 around 1 a.m. in her hometown. East is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 120...
MORGANTOWN, IN
readthereporter.com

It’s 2022 & cameras are everywhere, but these two didn’t get the memo

At approximately 10:20 a.m. on July 30, the subjects pictured above entered a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street in Carmel and stole multiple credit/debit cards. The cards were stolen from the bags of multiple victims and were used shortly after at Walmart and Target in Westfield. If you have information on these individuals, please contact the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-47216.
CARMEL, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHR

IMPD showcases fleet of safety camera trailers

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD showed off a new fleet of safety camera trailers on Thursday as part of its high-tech crime fighting response. The trailers can be placed quickly at points throughout Indianapolis in strategic places where permanent cameras can't be installed. They are equipped with both a generator and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy