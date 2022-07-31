Leadership Perspectives: Dr. Pat Reardon

whnt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHNT-TV
The best way to spend a day in Huntsville
What’s the best way to spend a day in Huntsville? That’s the question posed to News 19 viewers on Facebook more than one week ago. Here’s how you can help improve your child’s test …. Elderly concerned First Community Insurance is ending …. Local Barista Goes...
WHNT-TV
Madison City Students Return to School on Wednesday
Madison City Schools will welcome more than 12,000 students back to class on Wednesday morning. Madison City Students Return to School on Wednesday. Elderly concerned First Community Insurance is ending …. Local Barista Goes Above and Beyond For Customer. NASA Counting Down to Artemis I Launch Date. Blood Donors in...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Sees Hottest July On Record
It was certainly a hot July for not only Huntsville but the entire Tennessee Valley. Temperatures throughout the month primarily ranged from 90 to 100 degrees; with heat index values topping out near 110 degrees or higher! For the Huntsville area, in particular, there were only four days when temperatures were below 92 degrees.
WHNT-TV
Dale Strong discusses new county courthouse at State of the County address
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A new courthouse could be the next thing added to the downtown Huntsville skyline, according to Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong. Strong made the announcement at the 2022 State of the County luncheon. “The time has come for us to build a new...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Municipal Elections Approaching
The countdown to Huntsville's municipal elections is on. Municipal elections will be held on August 23. Three school board seats are being contested, two city council races and, district 3 incumbent, Jeannie Robinson, is running again – without opposition.
WHNT-TV
Improving Police Response to Crisis Situations
The Huntsville Police Department says deals with more than a thousand mental health crisis calls a year. Because of this, HPD says it is making sure every officer gets some level of crisis intervention training.
Comments / 0