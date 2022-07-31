Phillies vs. Pirates Prediction and Odds for Sunday, July 31 (Pay No Attention to Both Pitchers' Bad Records)

fansided.com
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Yankees could finish perfect MLB trade deadline with surprise Matt Blake reunion
Odds are, the New York Yankees are setting out on their 2022 MLB trade deadline journey to pick up one player from three separate buckets: outfielder, reliever, starting pitcher. So far, Brian Cashman has gone all chalk in his quest to fulfill this prophecy. That seems a little odd, doesn’t it?
Michael Kay unloads on Joey Gallo after Yankees trade
Leading up to the trade deadline, where his departure from the Yankees was such a certainty that the slugger packed his bags Monday night instead of Tuesday, Joey Gallo embarked on a brutally honest media tour, supplying the ammunition for countless depressing exit interviews about his time in the Bronx.
Rays vs. Tigers Prediction and Odds for Thursday, August 4 (Take the Under with Rays Offense Struggling)
Rays -1.5 (-105) 8.0 (Over -115 / Under -105) Tampa Bay has gone 3-7 in their last 10 games, and are only hitting .221 over that stretch while averaging 2.4 runs per game. To be frank the offense just is not getting it done without Harold Ramirez and Wander Franco in the lineup.
MLB Best Bets Today (Back Padres Early Against Rockies)
We did it again last night. We had a perfect 3-0 day, with Jose Urquidy smashing his strikeout total, the Dodgers dominating the Giants and Shohei Ohtani’s night ending quickly – even though I’m not happy about Ohtani getting injured. Today, I’m following the same blueprint as...
Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56
Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
Luke Voit’s post-Yankees career took brutal turn thanks to Eric Hosmer
The 2022 New York Yankees entered spring training needing to trade first baseman Luke Voit to resolve the logjam they’d created a few days prior. Voit’s fate had been all but officially sealed in 2021 when the Yankees imported Anthony Rizzo, then awkwardly juggled their incumbent first baseman between the DH slot and the bench for the remainder of the season.
Boston Red Sox enrage fanbase with latest veteran DFA
The Boston Red Sox will designate veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment on Thursday. The Boston Red Sox acquired Tommy Pham at the trade deadline, which put Jarren Duran as the regular center fielder and Jackie Bradley Jr. as expendable. Bradley will reportedly be designated for assignment on Thursday. He has often been used as a designated hitter this season.
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
