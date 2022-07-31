ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Here comes the hot weather

By Wes Peery
kshb.com
 4 days ago
www.kshb.com

kshb.com

The sunshine, heat & humidity are back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Any storms south of I-70 will taper off through sunrise; Lots of afternoon sunshine. Another cold front is due next week and will bring more scattered storms to the area late Sunday-Monday. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Thursday: Increasing sunshine in the morning. Staying warm...
kshb.com

The temperatures will heat back up the next few days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Tonight: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 71°. Thursday: Increasing sunshine in the morning. Staying warm and a little humid. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. High: 90°. Friday: Sunny, warmer and staying a bit...
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Spotty thunderstorms & clouds slightly cool us off

We have been greeted with small showers and thunderstorms this morning. Take a look at the 7:10 AM Radar:. These small showers and thunderstorms looked quite fascinating early today as the sun was rising. The orange and red cores are heavy downpours. Sunny & Rainbow The Weather Dogs got out...
Kansas City, MO
Missouri State
scenicstates.com

6 Waterfalls Near Kansas City Worth Checking Out

When you think “Kansas City”, do you think “waterfalls”? If not, you’re about to be amazed. On a hot summer day, all I want is to get out of the city and spend some time in the shade, possibly surrounded by nature. And if you’re staying in Kansas City, there are plenty of good options for a refreshing day out of town.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missourians 'Very Nervous' About Kansas Abortion Vote

This reporting was supported by the International Women's Media Foundation's Reproductive Rights Reporting Fund. Kansas City, Missouri, residents voting at the iconic World War I Museum and Memorial were casting ballots for a whole host of local and state primary races today. But for many, an issue not on their ballot was front of mind: the vote in Kansas about whether that state should have a constitutional right to abortion.
northeastnews.net

Historic Northeast Homes Tour returns

After the COVID-19 pandemic took the world by storm, the Northeast Kansas City Historical Society (NEKCHS) was forced to halt the popular Northeast home tours, until now. The society will host its Ninth Annual Homes Tour Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All seven properties are within...
KCTV 5

Snapping turtle rescued from Leawood pond

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A struggling turtle has two local officers to thank for making snappy decisions to save its life. Prairie Village Animal Control Officer Courtney Sievers and Leawood Animal Control Officer Carla Lewis were quick to jump into action after hearing a snapping turtle needed help at the pond in Meadowbrook Park late last month.
CJ Coombs

Holding a newspaper like 'The Kansas City Star' with morning coffee became a past routine--technology changed our habits

Kansas City Star headquarters in August 2006.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. It’s no surprise that reading the news on the internet replaced a lot of hard copy subscriptions and even shut down some smaller publications. Technology changed the routine of going to your doorstep to pick up the news you would catch up on along with morning coffee.
