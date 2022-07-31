Here comes the hot weather

www.kshb.com
Historic Spooner Hall was the first library building built at the University of Kansas and the sixth building on campusCJ CoombsLawrence, KS
Historic Hotel Phillips is as elegant as ever with its interior of Art Deco designCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Holding a newspaper like 'The Kansas City Star' with morning coffee became a past routine--technology changed our habitsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31stKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
The sunshine, heat & humidity are back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Any storms south of I-70 will taper off through sunrise; Lots of afternoon sunshine. Another cold front is due next week and will bring more scattered storms to the area late Sunday-Monday. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Thursday: Increasing sunshine in the morning. Staying warm...
The temperatures will heat back up the next few days
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Tonight: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 71°. Thursday: Increasing sunshine in the morning. Staying warm and a little humid. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. High: 90°. Friday: Sunny, warmer and staying a bit...
Weather Blog - Spotty thunderstorms & clouds slightly cool us off
We have been greeted with small showers and thunderstorms this morning. Take a look at the 7:10 AM Radar:. These small showers and thunderstorms looked quite fascinating early today as the sun was rising. The orange and red cores are heavy downpours. Sunny & Rainbow The Weather Dogs got out...
Legend Says There’s $500,000 in Jewelry Under a Missouri Oak Tree
Let me tell you a story about how thieves nearly 100 years ago stole a ton of jewelry in Missouri. The theft really happened and the riches they stole have never been found although legend says they're buried somewhere in the state under an oak tree. Legends of America is...
Despite free bus fare, many workers using RideKC confront obstacles along their commutes
In 2020, Kansas City became the first major U.S. city to offer free bus fare through a three-year program called ZeroFare KC. The post Despite free bus fare, many workers using RideKC confront obstacles along their commutes appeared first on The Beacon.
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:. Camden, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Maries, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. Ozark,...
Heat Advisory issued for Kansas City area
The Heat Advisory goes into effect at 1:00 p.m. Monday and lasts through 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. It includes several counties in our area.
6 Waterfalls Near Kansas City Worth Checking Out
When you think “Kansas City”, do you think “waterfalls”? If not, you’re about to be amazed. On a hot summer day, all I want is to get out of the city and spend some time in the shade, possibly surrounded by nature. And if you’re staying in Kansas City, there are plenty of good options for a refreshing day out of town.
Fiorella’s responds to criticism over ‘Value Them Both’ watch party
Fiorella's Jack Stack responded to criticism over "Value Them Both" supporters renting their event space for an election night watch party.
Four new restaurants opening in Blue Springs
Four restaurants are opening in less than a mile in Blue Springs, including a pizza place, Hawaiian-style food, and two Mexican restaurants.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Missourians 'Very Nervous' About Kansas Abortion Vote
This reporting was supported by the International Women's Media Foundation's Reproductive Rights Reporting Fund. Kansas City, Missouri, residents voting at the iconic World War I Museum and Memorial were casting ballots for a whole host of local and state primary races today. But for many, an issue not on their ballot was front of mind: the vote in Kansas about whether that state should have a constitutional right to abortion.
northeastnews.net
Historic Northeast Homes Tour returns
After the COVID-19 pandemic took the world by storm, the Northeast Kansas City Historical Society (NEKCHS) was forced to halt the popular Northeast home tours, until now. The society will host its Ninth Annual Homes Tour Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All seven properties are within...
Treat your dog to a pool day at these Kansas City-area spots
Dogs owners will get a chance to go to several pools in the Kansas City region to help cool off their dogs and splash in the water.
Found: 11-year-old safe after leaving Northland home
Kansas City Police located a missing 11-year-old girl. She disappeared from her Northland home Tuesday night.
Kansas City metro man wins $50K during QuikTrip coffee stop
An Independence-area man bought a scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery at QuikTrip and won $50,000.
KCTV 5
Snapping turtle rescued from Leawood pond
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A struggling turtle has two local officers to thank for making snappy decisions to save its life. Prairie Village Animal Control Officer Courtney Sievers and Leawood Animal Control Officer Carla Lewis were quick to jump into action after hearing a snapping turtle needed help at the pond in Meadowbrook Park late last month.
Prairie Village ends e-scooter rental program
Prairie Village City Council voted to discontinue its scooter rental program with Bird.
kansascitymag.com
Best of KC: Handmade Brooms Fashioned from Missouri River Driftwood and Walnut Shells
An everyday kitchen broom may seem like an average cleaning tool, but look into its past a little further and unleash a world of rich history. This is what made Amanda Lee (instagram.com/pleasesendword) fall in love with the craft of broom making and become the city’s only broomsquire. In...
Missouri election results 2022 | August Primary
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.
