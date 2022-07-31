Illinois Football: Illini lose depth at the quarterback position

writingillini.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois makes final five for 2023 big man
2023 four-star big man Amani Hansberry announced his final five schools on Wednesday, and it included Illinois. The 6-foot-8, 225-pound power forward plays his high school ball at Mount St. Joseph in Baltimore. His other finalists included Penn State, Auburn, Miami and Virginia Tech. Hansberry has already made an official...
Hoops notebook: Matthew Mayer back injury unconcerning for Underwood; Perrin impressing at U18s
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois coach Brad Underwood doesn’t sound concerned about Matthew Mayer. The transfer from Baylor joined the Illinois men’s basketball team in July — a shorter summer session compared to the rest of the team — but was limited by a back injury early on. Underwood isn’t concerned about any long-term issues for the talented forward who is using his last year of eligibility in Champaign.
Local golfers finish strong at the State Jr. Girls Championship, and the men’s Illinois Open
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Local golfers have spent the past three days putting their skills to the test against the top golfers in Illinois. The men were competing in the Illinois Open at Stonebridge Country Club in Aurora. Several girls were competing in the Illinois State Junior Girls Championship at Hickory Point Golf Club in Forsyth. Both […]
goffrugbyreport.com
University of Illinois Seeking new Head Coach
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Men’s Rugby Club is seeking a new Head Coach. This is a D1A program in the Big 10. Requirements include World Rugby L2 certification, equivalent USA Rugby certification (L300), or a plan to achieve that within 6 months. Two years or more years of coaching experience preferred but not absolutely necessary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
25newsnow.com
Miss Illinois wins 2022 Miss International Competition
PEORIA (25 News Now) -A new Queen from Bloomington is crowned Miss International 2022!. 25 News first told you about Katie Stapleton, the reigning Miss Illinois International, a few weeks ago before she left for the big competition. Now after a week of activities, rehearsals and preliminary competitions, Stapleton took home the big crown Saturday night.
5 great burger places in Illinois
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Illinois that you should visit if you want to see what a really good burger tastes like.
Hidden Illinois Farm Serves Up Anything But Boring Apple Treats
I'm not trying to punch the gas to get to fall folks but it's coming getting close. Summer doesn't end until three-quarters through September but it's not a crime to get excited about the next season. The dates when orchards, pumpkin patches, and fall-themed farms have already begun announcing their opening dates. There's a special farm in Illinois that you must add to your list of fall fun.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington in process of eliminating CSOs
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The twin cities weren’t quite as affected by heavy rainfall Tuesday morning as other parts of Central Illinois. However, Bloomington deals with combined sewer overflow issues as well in its older neighborhoods when rains get heavy and overload the sewer lines. Kevin Kothe, the...
RELATED PEOPLE
fordcountychronicle.com
Just Hamburgers’ grand reopening set for Saturday
PAXTON — The highly anticipated grand reopening of one of Paxton’s most well-known businesses — Just Hamburgers — is set for Saturday, Aug. 6, and its new owners are as excited as just about anyone else. “I’m super excited,” said Paxton native Todd Thorstenson, who co-owns...
New mayoral candidate for Danville
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new candidate has thrown her hat in the ring for Danville mayor. Jackie Vinson is currently the Executive Director of the Vermilion County Housing Authority, and she thinks her experience in that role makes her an ideal candidate. As a Danville native, she said she wants to make sure decisions […]
wlip.com
Illinois Man Killed in Race Track Crash in Kenosha County
PARIS, WI (WLIP)–An Illinois man is dead after a crash at the Great Lakes Dragaway in the town of Paris. It happened Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 PM. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that 66 year old Charles Weck of Marengo was the driver of a custom late model Corvette when he lost control while driving on the track and crashed into a concrete wall at 200 miles per hour.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Latest on Loose Emus: ONE TO GO
It was last week that apparent mischief allowed some cows and 11 emus to escape from property outside of Danville. As of Monday afternoon, all animals had been safely caught except for one emu, which was last seen somewhere near Fithian. Although emus cannot fly, they can move at a high rate of speed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wglt.org
'We’re not going to stop': Group continues push to bring a grocery store to west Bloomington
The group that's been trying for years to bring a grocery store to the former Fox Plaza West shopping center in west Bloomington is still optimistic that it will happen despite a series of setbacks. The property failed to sell during a recent auction. Arthur Haynes is president of the...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion Housing Authority Leader Jackie Vinson Running for Mayor of Danville
Vermilion Housing Authority Executive Director Jackie Vinson has announced her candidacy for Mayor of Danville in the spring of 2023 election. Vinson previously served as Director of the Metropolitan Planning Organization for the City of Danville under Former Mayor Scott Eisenhauer. Vinson says she is entering the mayor’s race at...
One tornado confirmed in Central Illinois Monday morning
BEASON, Ill. (WCIA) – A single tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Lincoln on Monday morning after damaging storms tore through the area. Widespread damage to trees and powerlines occurred across parts of the region. Read more about some of the damage caused by straight line winds. After conducting a survey of […]
An Early Monday Morning Round of Storms Packed Damaging Winds
A line of showers and storms moved through Central Illinois early Monday morning, causing widespread wind damage to many communities. Gusts exceeded 60 mph within a few of the storms. Showers and storms came out of the Quad Cities and continued to spread out as it moved to the southeast. This was a somewhat interesting […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hoiabc.com
A new type of hotel in Normal is all the buzz
NORMAL (WEEK) - It’s called a pollinator hotel and was created to give pollinators like bees a home after losing their habitat. The tiny hotel was created by the Wonsook Kim School of Art at Illinois State University and placed in The Refuge Food Forest by Town of Normal.
midwestwanderer.com
More Big Stuff: The Return to Casey, Illinois
The small town of Casey, Illinois, is home to twelve of the world’s largest objects—rocking chair, wind chimes, and teeter-totter, to name a few. We wrote about the “Big Things Small Town” last year after we had passed through and had seen the attractions on and around Main Street. However, there are more “big” roadside attractions scattered through other parts of town. So, we spent the better part of a day there recently, and we took our granddaughter with us, knowing she’d love it. Here is a video of some of what Casey offers.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, Logan, Menard, Sangamon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: Christian; Logan; Menard; Sangamon The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Menard County in central Illinois Southwestern Logan County in central Illinois Northwestern Christian County in central Illinois Sangamon County in central Illinois * Until 915 AM CDT. * At 846 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Athens, or 14 miles north of Springfield, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Springfield, Chatham, Sherman, Rochester, Riverton, Athens, Williamsville, New Berlin, Illiopolis, Pleasant Plains, Loami, Mechanicsburg, Tallula, Mount Auburn, Cornland, Jerome, Southern View, Leland Grove, Grandview and Spaulding. This includes the following highways Interstate 55 between mile markers 87 and 111. Interstate 72 between mile markers 82 and 124. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WAND TV
Fire destroys vacant home in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called to a vacant house fire in Danville early Monday morning. Crews responded to the 500 block of W. Madison just after midnight. Fire was visible from an outside wall of the home and had extended up into the attic. Due to the home...
FanSided
271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0