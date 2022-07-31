Coroner IDs boy, 12, killed in Valley crash

www.avpress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Antelope Valley Press
Motorcyclist dies as result of collision
LANCASTER — A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a vehicle that failed to yield at a two-way stop, Monday night, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The man, who identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was riding...
Antelope Valley Press
Suspect in Palmdale burglary attempt at restaurant arrested
PALMDALE — A man is in custody after he tried to burglarize a fast food location, Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:48 a.m., Tuesday, to an alarm at a Wienerschnitzel’s restaurant in the 3000 block of East Avenue S, Lt. Jeffery Rhea of the Palmdale station told City News Service.
Antelope Valley Press
80-year-old store owner shoots suspect in attempted robbery
NORCO, Calif. — A man armed with a rifle was shot by a quick-acting convenience store owner who pulled a shotgun out from behind the counter and opened fire during an attempted robbery. The faceoff was recorded by surveillance cameras at the convenience store around 2:45 a.m., Sunday, in...
Antelope Valley Press
Motorcyclist killed on Sierra Highway
LANCASTER — A Lancaster man riding a motorcycle was killed, early Monday, in a hit-and-run collision on Sierra Highway, north of Avenue I, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Martin Contreras, 59, was exiting a private driveway and heading west across Sierra Highway, at about 12:50 a.m.,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Antelope Valley Press
Checkpoint results in one arrest
PALMDALE — Deputies arrested one person for driving under the influence during a DUI checkpoint, on Friday, at Avenue S and 40th Street East. The checkpoint was held from 6 p.m., to 2 a.m.. During that time, 1,152 vehicles were contacted, four of which were impounded or stored, according to Palmdale Sheriff Station officials.
Antelope Valley Press
Walmart evacuated over fear of alleged gunman
LANCASTER — The Walmart on Valley Central Way in Lancaster was evacuated for several hours, Monday, after a false report of an armed man in the store, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials reported. Deputies were called to the store at about 10:30 a.m., on what was originally reported...
Antelope Valley Press
California City police getting upgraded weapons
CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Police Department will get new guns, after the City Council approved replacing their old sidearms following a lengthy discussion about the unbudgeted cost. On July 26, the Council approved purchasing 35 Glock 17 handguns to replace the 15- to 20-year-old Sig P220 that...
Antelope Valley Press
Small earthquake strikes near Lake LA; no injuries, damage
LOS ANGELES — A small earthquake struck, Wednesday, near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3, occurred at 11:45 a.m., roughly 10 miles south of Lake Los Angeles, according to the US Geological Survey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Antelope Valley Press
LA mourning death of Scully
LOS ANGELES — Mitch Hammontree stood back and gazed at the flowers, candles and handwritten messages laid out beneath a sign welcoming fans to Dodger Stadium at the main entrance on Vin Scully Avenue. “This is an altar,” said the 68-year-old fan from Placentia.
Antelope Valley Press
County hopes to exit ‘high’ category
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County could move out of the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category, today, based on recent drops in the rate of people being hospitalized with the virus, although the number of people being treated in local medical centers has risen slightly in recent days.
Antelope Valley Press
Get a free catalytic converter etching
LANCASTER — The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station will host a catalytic converter theft prevention event, today, at Antelope Valley Chevrolet. The event is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m., at the dealership on 1160 Motor Lane.
Antelope Valley Press
PWD to replace water main lines
PALMDALE — More than 1,100 linear feet of water main lines will be replaced under twin contracts approved, July 25, by the Palmdale Water District Board of Directors. The Board awarded the construction contracts to Oxnard-based J. Vega Engineering for two separate main line replacement projects.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Antelope Valley Press
No mandate for most counties in the ‘high’ category
The numbers increase, then they decrease, but one thing seems to remain steady: the number of COVID cases is ever-changing, which always results in local health departments trying to plot the next course of action. Recently, Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer hit the pause button on reinstating the...
Antelope Valley Press
City expanding informational maps contract
CALIFORNIA CITY — The city will expand the existing contract with an engineering firm to make informational maps easily available to developers and members of the public to facilitate planning efforts. The existing contract with Arrow Engineering Services is for GIS mapping of the city’s water and sewer lines....
Antelope Valley Press
SOAR grad lands Jenny Parks scholarship
PALMDALE — Rocio Rivera, a 2022 SOAR High School graduate, received a $15,000 Jenny Parks Memorial Scholarship. SOAR High School is an early college program on the Antelope Valley College campus. The school’s program is based on AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) principles. Rivera served as the student trustee on the Antelope Valley Community College District Board of Trustees, her senior year.
Antelope Valley Press
A busy first day of school
ANTELOPE ACRES — Wednesday was the first day of school for nearly 9,000 students across Westside Union School District’s 13 school sites. Del Sur School bustled as parents dropped their children off for their first day back at school. The campus, at 90th Street West and Avenue H, was energized. Students reunited with old friends or made new ones as they walked to their homerooms.
Antelope Valley Press
District to consider another bond measure
PALMDALE — The Palmdale School District Board of Education, today, will consider a proposed resolution to place a $120 million bond measure on the Nov. 8 ballot. Proceeds from the proposed bond measure would be used to modernize and renovate existing facilities and would also be used on health, safety and security projects, technology and other construction projects and improvements.
Antelope Valley Press
Return to the trail
The Antelope Valley Summer Cross Country Series, presented by the High Desert Runners, is back. Or, at least, an abbreviated version of it is back.
Antelope Valley Press
Bermani shifts sights to two-year Board seat
A day after Dr. Jawad Bermani pulled candidate nomination papers to run for one of two four-year seats on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors, in the Nov. 8 election, Bermani switched course and filed nomination papers for the two-year seat, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters.
Antelope Valley Press
Gold medal champ
Palmdale boxer Samuel Contreras won a gold medal in the Elite Male Division at 139 pounds on July 15 at the 2022 National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival in Wichita, Kansas. The Summer Festival is an annual event put on by USA Boxing.
Comments / 0