ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Coroner IDs boy, 12, killed in Valley crash

By CITY NEWS SERVICE
Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago
www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Antelope Valley Press

Motorcyclist dies as result of collision

LANCASTER — A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a vehicle that failed to yield at a two-way stop, Monday night, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The man, who identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was riding...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Suspect in Palmdale burglary attempt at restaurant arrested

PALMDALE — A man is in custody after he tried to burglarize a fast food location, Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:48 a.m., Tuesday, to an alarm at a Wienerschnitzel’s restaurant in the 3000 block of East Avenue S, Lt. Jeffery Rhea of the Palmdale station told City News Service.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

80-year-old store owner shoots suspect in attempted robbery

NORCO, Calif. — A man armed with a rifle was shot by a quick-acting convenience store owner who pulled a shotgun out from behind the counter and opened fire during an attempted robbery. The faceoff was recorded by surveillance cameras at the convenience store around 2:45 a.m., Sunday, in...
NORCO, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Motorcyclist killed on Sierra Highway

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man riding a motorcycle was killed, early Monday, in a hit-and-run collision on Sierra Highway, north of Avenue I, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Martin Contreras, 59, was exiting a private driveway and heading west across Sierra Highway, at about 12:50 a.m.,...
LANCASTER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Lancaster, CA
Accidents
Lancaster, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Antelope Valley Press

Checkpoint results in one arrest

PALMDALE — Deputies arrested one person for driving under the influence during a DUI checkpoint, on Friday, at Avenue S and 40th Street East. The checkpoint was held from 6 p.m., to 2 a.m.. During that time, 1,152 vehicles were contacted, four of which were impounded or stored, according to Palmdale Sheriff Station officials.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Walmart evacuated over fear of alleged gunman

LANCASTER — The Walmart on Valley Central Way in Lancaster was evacuated for several hours, Monday, after a false report of an armed man in the store, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials reported. Deputies were called to the store at about 10:30 a.m., on what was originally reported...
Antelope Valley Press

California City police getting upgraded weapons

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Police Department will get new guns, after the City Council approved replacing their old sidearms following a lengthy discussion about the unbudgeted cost. On July 26, the Council approved purchasing 35 Glock 17 handguns to replace the 15- to 20-year-old Sig P220 that...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Small earthquake strikes near Lake LA; no injuries, damage

LOS ANGELES — A small earthquake struck, Wednesday, near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3, occurred at 11:45 a.m., roughly 10 miles south of Lake Los Angeles, according to the US Geological Survey.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ids#Coroner#The Boy#Traffic Accident
Antelope Valley Press

LA mourning death of Scully

LOS ANGELES — Mitch Hammontree stood back and gazed at the flowers, candles and handwritten messages laid out beneath a sign welcoming fans to Dodger Stadium at the main entrance on Vin Scully Avenue. “This is an altar,” said the 68-year-old fan from Placentia.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

County hopes to exit ‘high’ category

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County could move out of the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category, today, based on recent drops in the rate of people being hospitalized with the virus, although the number of people being treated in local medical centers has risen slightly in recent days.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Get a free catalytic converter etching

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station will host a catalytic converter theft prevention event, today, at Antelope Valley Chevrolet. The event is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m., at the dealership on 1160 Motor Lane.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

PWD to replace water main lines

PALMDALE — More than 1,100 linear feet of water main lines will be replaced under twin contracts approved, July 25, by the Palmdale Water District Board of Directors. The Board awarded the construction contracts to Oxnard-based J. Vega Engineering for two separate main line replacement projects.
PALMDALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Antelope Valley Press

No mandate for most counties in the ‘high’ category

The numbers increase, then they decrease, but one thing seems to remain steady: the number of COVID cases is ever-changing, which always results in local health departments trying to plot the next course of action. Recently, Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer hit the pause button on reinstating the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City expanding informational maps contract

CALIFORNIA CITY — The city will expand the existing contract with an engineering firm to make informational maps easily available to developers and members of the public to facilitate planning efforts. The existing contract with Arrow Engineering Services is for GIS mapping of the city’s water and sewer lines....
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

SOAR grad lands Jenny Parks scholarship

PALMDALE — Rocio Rivera, a 2022 SOAR High School graduate, received a $15,000 Jenny Parks Memorial Scholarship. SOAR High School is an early college program on the Antelope Valley College campus. The school’s program is based on AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) principles. Rivera served as the student trustee on the Antelope Valley Community College District Board of Trustees, her senior year.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

A busy first day of school

ANTELOPE ACRES — Wednesday was the first day of school for nearly 9,000 students across Westside Union School District’s 13 school sites. Del Sur School bustled as parents dropped their children off for their first day back at school. The campus, at 90th Street West and Avenue H, was energized. Students reunited with old friends or made new ones as they walked to their homerooms.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

District to consider another bond measure

PALMDALE — The Palmdale School District Board of Education, today, will consider a proposed resolution to place a $120 million bond measure on the Nov. 8 ballot. Proceeds from the proposed bond measure would be used to modernize and renovate existing facilities and would also be used on health, safety and security projects, technology and other construction projects and improvements.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Return to the trail

The Antelope Valley Summer Cross Country Series, presented by the High Desert Runners, is back. Or, at least, an abbreviated version of it is back.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Bermani shifts sights to two-year Board seat

A day after Dr. Jawad Bermani pulled candidate nomination papers to run for one of two four-year seats on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors, in the Nov. 8 election, Bermani switched course and filed nomination papers for the two-year seat, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Gold medal champ

Palmdale boxer Samuel Contreras won a gold medal in the Elite Male Division at 139 pounds on July 15 at the 2022 National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival in Wichita, Kansas. The Summer Festival is an annual event put on by USA Boxing.
PALMDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy