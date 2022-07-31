Coroner IDs boy, 12, killed in Valley crash

ANTELOPE ACRES — Wednesday was the first day of school for nearly 9,000 students across Westside Union School District’s 13 school sites. Del Sur School bustled as parents dropped their children off for their first day back at school. The campus, at 90th Street West and Avenue H, was energized. Students reunited with old friends or made new ones as they walked to their homerooms.

LANCASTER, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO