Review: Transit agency meets requirements

www.avpress.com
Related
kusi.com
California tenants may see a 10% rent increase due to Tenant Protection Act
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Housing prices in San Diego are already incredibly high compared to other cities but now rent could be increased by up to 10%!. A law passed in 2019 was kicked back into effect on Monday. The “California Tenant Protection Act” limits annual rent increases to no more than 5% plus the inflation rate *or* 10% whichever is lower.
Antelope Valley Press
Letters from Readers, Aug. 4, 2022
Newsoms add which aired in Florida weeks ago asking Floridians to leave Florida for California. I wonder how many Floridians have taken Newsom on his offer.
Antelope Valley Press
State spares power plant owner from fines
SACRAMENTO (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California’s southern coast won’t be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes, through 2023, state water officials voted, Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that...
thecurrent-online.com
California Governor Announces a State of Emergency for Monkey Pox
Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, has proclaimed a state of emergency for monkeypox in order to support increased vaccination efforts as cases continue to spread throughout the state. The move comes days after a top health official stated that authorities were still debating whether a state declaration was necessary...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Los Angeles
Renting an Apartment in LA? Here's How Much You Need to Make Per Hour: Report
Californians are well aware of the high price of housing — but a new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows how deep the divide truly is between the minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental. The housing coalition, a nonprofit based in Washington,...
California Deploys “Water Police” to Impose Water-Wasting Fines Amid Drought
Much of the U.S. West Coast has been suffering from an ongoing drought — especially the state of California. For several summers in a row, the Golden State has gone into a "drought emergency," due to lack of precipitation, relentless wildfires, and unbearable heatwaves. So to combat the shortage...
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in California
LOS ANGELES - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Antelope Valley Press
Facts don’t matter to Sacramento’s densifying Democrats
There appears to be no end to the new laws that Sacramento’s dominant Democratic legislators want to pass in their effort to make California at least as dense as New York state. Their latest effort seems likely to be as onerous — and unsuccessful — at this task as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KGET 17
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources. According to the state, banning the watering of non-functional lawns will save hundreds of thousands of acre-feet of...
Opinion: Newsom Unlikely to Prevail in 57-Year Effort to Pump Delta Water South
Will the fifth time be the charm for California’s decades-long effort to replumb the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta so that more Northern California water can be transported to Southern California?. Don’t count on it. Last week, the state Department of Water Resources released a draft environmental impact report on...
KGET 17
Kern County In Depth: Reparations for descendants of slaves in California
This week on “Kern County: In Depth”: The case for slavery reparations in California. A discussion on the state’s Reparations Task Force with Dr. Cheryl Grills, a professor of clinical psychology at Loyola Marymount University and a member of the task force, on the work done so far.
GEICO closes all of its offices in California
Californians hoping to walk into a GEICO insurance office for their needs are out of luck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
California tenants: Your rent could increase up to 10% starting Aug. 1; here's why
LOS ANGELES - Starting August 1, landlords in California are allowed to increase rents on some apartments by as much as 10%, which is the maximum allowed under state law. This comes after the elimination of statewide eviction protections that were in place for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
California taxpayers will subsidize new A’s ballpark
A $279.5 million appropriation to the Port of Oakland was inserted into the state budget last year, and it turns out the money will subsidize a new baseball park.
SFGate
Rent-A-Center settles alleged California overpricing dispute
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rent-A-Center, one of the nation’s largest rent-to-own companies, will pay $15.5 million to settle California's allegations that it misled and overcharged tens of thousands of customers, Attorney General Rob Bonta said Tuesday. An investigation of the company's “kiosk” business inside traditional retail furniture stores...
postnewsgroup.com
The California Department of Aging: There Is Help for Elder Californians
The St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church’s Commission on Social Action held a community meeting on aging last Thursday in San Bernardino with representatives from the California Department of Aging (CDA) and the Bernardino County’s Department of Aging and Adult Services. Held in the sanctuary, the discussion featured...
KCRA.com
Organized crime rings drain accounts of Californians receiving money for food assistance
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians who depend on two state programs for help with food and other resources have had their accounts drained due to fraud committed by organized crime rings. The state has done little to fix the problem, a source close to the investigation told KCRA 3 Investigates.
Jalopnik
These Are the Worst Southern California Commutes I've Ever Seen
Any time someone talks about how EVs have more than enough range for the average American driver, I get irked. It’s a statement that generalizes American drivers and fails to take into account those of us who don’t live in a convenient area. Just because someone has a 20 or 40 miles round trip commute in New England or less than that somewhere else doesn’t mean that’s the case everywhere. Take my home region of Southern California.
Lawn expert gives water-saving tips to maintain green landscape during California drought
There are many things you can do around your home to help you save water and money, while keeping your lawn as green as possible.
The 2 ways Californians will receive their new stimulus payments
According to state authorities, Californians will receive their inflation relief payments in a few months. In the meantime, many are curious about how they might will be receiving their check once the payment date arrives.
Comments / 0