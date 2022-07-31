Jenkins is poised to join crowded Healthcare race

www.avpress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Antelope Valley Press
Additional candidates enter November race
Seven people have pulled or filed candidate nomination papers for two full-term seats on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors in the Nov. 8 consolidated general election. Dr. Jawad Bermani and Palmdale resident John Bryson are the latest potential candidates. They pulled nomination papers on Tuesday, according to...
Antelope Valley Press
Bermani shifts sights to two-year Board seat
A day after Dr. Jawad Bermani pulled candidate nomination papers to run for one of two four-year seats on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors, in the Nov. 8 election, Bermani switched course and filed nomination papers for the two-year seat, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters.
Antelope Valley Press
County hopes to exit ‘high’ category
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County could move out of the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category, today, based on recent drops in the rate of people being hospitalized with the virus, although the number of people being treated in local medical centers has risen slightly in recent days.
Republican assemblymember Kelly Seyarto discusses his bills recently signed by Gov. Newsom
Below is a transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and California assemblymember Kelly Seyarto. Jonathan Linden: Republican assemblymember Kelly Seyarto represents assembly district 67, which includes the cities of Murrieta, Lake Elsinore, and a portion of Riverside. On July 19, Governor Newsom signed assembly bill 1876, which was authored by Seyarto. Just to get started here, assemblymember, can you tell listeners about your bill AB-1876 and the issue it's trying to address?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita City Council ‘Remains Steadfast’ In Opposition To Criminals Being Housed In Camp Scott
Having consistently condemned the relocation of young men convicted of violent crimes to Camp Scott, the City of Santa Clarita remains “steadfast” in preventing the permanent youth housing facility near residential homes, despite Los Angeles County allegedly breaching an environmental lawsuit and beginning maintenance. With the next Juvenile...
foxla.com
Long Beach passes $25 healthcare worker minimum wage
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The Long Beach City Council announced Wednesday it voted 9-0 in favor of a $25 minimum wage for healthcare workers in the Southern California city. With the vote, Long Beach becomes the fourth city in Los Angeles County to pass a fair wage ordinance for healthcare workers. The other cities to pass a similar measure are Los Angeles, Downey and Monterey Park.
Antelope Valley Press
No mandate for most counties in the ‘high’ category
The numbers increase, then they decrease, but one thing seems to remain steady: the number of COVID cases is ever-changing, which always results in local health departments trying to plot the next course of action. Recently, Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer hit the pause button on reinstating the...
Subscribe to our newsletter to catch every headline.
What if we simply…stopped building new gas stations? That’s the gist of a new idea from Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz. A ban? So serious! Even radical. Depending on whom you ask, it’s either brilliantly forward-thinking or outrageously irresponsible. In reality, it’s probably neither. Let’s do...
IN THIS ARTICLE
More Orange County Cities Resist Calls to Switch to District Elections
Under the threats of costly lawsuits, elected officials in Orange County have increasingly found themselves forced to switch to district voting after various groups claimed current election systems disenfranchise minority voters. But this year, city council members in some of the county’s smaller cities like Cypress and Brea have pushed...
kcrw.com
Voting power for non-citizens: Expect continued push in Santa Ana
Should people who are not American citizens be able to vote in Orange County? Johnathan Ryan Hernandez, a Santa Ana City Councilman, brought up the idea of a ballot measure that would allow green card holders and undocumented residents to cast ballots in local elections. A few other cities nationwide do this, but some places deem it unconstitutional.
SFGate
Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?
VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
Bill allowing safe injection sites in Los Angeles heads to governor's desk
The bill would allow the city and county of Los Angeles -- along with San Francisco and Oakland -- to provide spaces where people can consume pre-obtained drugs with provided clean needles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Clarita Radio
New L.A. County Fire Chief Appointed
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has appointed Deputy Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone to serve as the new acting fire chief for the L.A. County Fire Department. The appointment comes after the retirement of Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby in July. Beginning Aug. 1, Marrone is set to...
theavtimes.com
DPSS launches campaign to encourage residents to apply for benefits
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has launched its August “Essential Services Month” campaign to inform all county residents about its benefit programs and encourage anyone in need to apply. “We offer several ways to apply for benefits. You can go online to the...
Covid Numbers Plummet In Los Angeles, Daily Case Tally Down Nearly 50% In Past Week
Click here to read the full article. Over the last seven days, the average number of daily new Covid cases in Los Angeles was 5,332, an 11% decrease from one week ago when the average number of daily new cases reported was 6,014. While the 7-day average of cases is a reliable number, it does not indicate the trend in cases, which is decidedly down. Last Monday, the one-day number of daily new cases recorded in Los Angeles was 6,422. Today, just eight days later, the 24-hour tally is just 3,227. That’s very near a 50% drop in one week. Muddying...
LA County Supervisors Set Ballot Measure Allowing Sheriff Removal
As expected, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to place a measure on the November ballot that would give the board authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause.
Antelope Valley Press
City expanding informational maps contract
CALIFORNIA CITY — The city will expand the existing contract with an engineering firm to make informational maps easily available to developers and members of the public to facilitate planning efforts. The existing contract with Arrow Engineering Services is for GIS mapping of the city’s water and sewer lines....
Bill allowing safe injection sites in L.A. heads to Gov. Newsom’s desk
Los Angeles could soon become one of three cities in California to provide supervised injection sites under legislation passed by the state Senate today and heading to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.
Antelope Valley Press
SOAR grad lands Jenny Parks scholarship
PALMDALE — Rocio Rivera, a 2022 SOAR High School graduate, received a $15,000 Jenny Parks Memorial Scholarship. SOAR High School is an early college program on the Antelope Valley College campus. The school’s program is based on AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) principles. Rivera served as the student trustee on the Antelope Valley Community College District Board of Trustees, her senior year.
randomlengthsnews.com
Amendment To Authorize Supervisors to Remove a Sheriff for Unlawful Actions or Abuse of Power Heads to November Ballot
Aug. 3, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, approved an ordinance drafted by county counsel that will allow for a special election this November for an amendment to the county charter. If passed by voters, the charter amendment would grant the Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a Sheriff for unlawful actions or a violation of statutory duties by a four-fifths vote of the Board.
Comments / 0