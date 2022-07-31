ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Jenkins is poised to join crowded Healthcare race

By JULIE DRAKE Valley Press Staff Writer
Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago
Antelope Valley Press

Additional candidates enter November race

Seven people have pulled or filed candidate nomination papers for two full-term seats on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors in the Nov. 8 consolidated general election. Dr. Jawad Bermani and Palmdale resident John Bryson are the latest potential candidates. They pulled nomination papers on Tuesday, according to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Bermani shifts sights to two-year Board seat

A day after Dr. Jawad Bermani pulled candidate nomination papers to run for one of two four-year seats on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors, in the Nov. 8 election, Bermani switched course and filed nomination papers for the two-year seat, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

County hopes to exit ‘high’ category

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County could move out of the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category, today, based on recent drops in the rate of people being hospitalized with the virus, although the number of people being treated in local medical centers has risen slightly in recent days.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Republican assemblymember Kelly Seyarto discusses his bills recently signed by Gov. Newsom

Below is a transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and California assemblymember Kelly Seyarto. Jonathan Linden: Republican assemblymember Kelly Seyarto represents assembly district 67, which includes the cities of Murrieta, Lake Elsinore, and a portion of Riverside. On July 19, Governor Newsom signed assembly bill 1876, which was authored by Seyarto. Just to get started here, assemblymember, can you tell listeners about your bill AB-1876 and the issue it's trying to address?
CALIFORNIA STATE
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Elections
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Lancaster, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Lancaster, CA
Government
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita City Council ‘Remains Steadfast’ In Opposition To Criminals Being Housed In Camp Scott

Having consistently condemned the relocation of young men convicted of violent crimes to Camp Scott, the City of Santa Clarita remains “steadfast” in preventing the permanent youth housing facility near residential homes, despite Los Angeles County allegedly breaching an environmental lawsuit and beginning maintenance. With the next Juvenile...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach passes $25 healthcare worker minimum wage

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The Long Beach City Council announced Wednesday it voted 9-0 in favor of a $25 minimum wage for healthcare workers in the Southern California city. With the vote, Long Beach becomes the fourth city in Los Angeles County to pass a fair wage ordinance for healthcare workers. The other cities to pass a similar measure are Los Angeles, Downey and Monterey Park.
LONG BEACH, CA
Antelope Valley Press

No mandate for most counties in the ‘high’ category

The numbers increase, then they decrease, but one thing seems to remain steady: the number of COVID cases is ever-changing, which always results in local health departments trying to plot the next course of action. Recently, Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer hit the pause button on reinstating the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
dot.LA

What if we simply…stopped building new gas stations? That’s the gist of a new idea from Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz. A ban? So serious! Even radical. Depending on whom you ask, it’s either brilliantly forward-thinking or outrageously irresponsible. In reality, it’s probably neither. Let’s do...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

Voting power for non-citizens: Expect continued push in Santa Ana

Should people who are not American citizens be able to vote in Orange County? Johnathan Ryan Hernandez, a Santa Ana City Councilman, brought up the idea of a ballot measure that would allow green card holders and undocumented residents to cast ballots in local elections. A few other cities nationwide do this, but some places deem it unconstitutional.
SANTA ANA, CA
SFGate

Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?

VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Santa Clarita Radio

New L.A. County Fire Chief Appointed

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has appointed Deputy Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone to serve as the new acting fire chief for the L.A. County Fire Department. The appointment comes after the retirement of Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby in July. Beginning Aug. 1, Marrone is set to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Covid Numbers Plummet In Los Angeles, Daily Case Tally Down Nearly 50% In Past Week

Click here to read the full article. Over the last seven days, the average number of daily new Covid cases in Los Angeles was 5,332, an 11% decrease from one week ago when the average number of daily new cases reported was 6,014. While the 7-day average of cases is a reliable number, it does not indicate the trend in cases, which is decidedly down. Last Monday, the one-day number of daily new cases recorded in Los Angeles was 6,422. Today, just eight days later, the 24-hour tally is just 3,227. That’s very near a 50% drop in one week. Muddying...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City expanding informational maps contract

CALIFORNIA CITY — The city will expand the existing contract with an engineering firm to make informational maps easily available to developers and members of the public to facilitate planning efforts. The existing contract with Arrow Engineering Services is for GIS mapping of the city’s water and sewer lines....
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

SOAR grad lands Jenny Parks scholarship

PALMDALE — Rocio Rivera, a 2022 SOAR High School graduate, received a $15,000 Jenny Parks Memorial Scholarship. SOAR High School is an early college program on the Antelope Valley College campus. The school’s program is based on AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) principles. Rivera served as the student trustee on the Antelope Valley Community College District Board of Trustees, her senior year.
PALMDALE, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Amendment To Authorize Supervisors to Remove a Sheriff for Unlawful Actions or Abuse of Power Heads to November Ballot

Aug. 3, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, approved an ordinance drafted by county counsel that will allow for a special election this November for an amendment to the county charter. If passed by voters, the charter amendment would grant the Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a Sheriff for unlawful actions or a violation of statutory duties by a four-fifths vote of the Board.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

