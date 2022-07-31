Authorities seek help to solve 2004 fatal shooting

www.avpress.com
Man, woman believed to be homeless killed when driver crashes into their tents in South LA
A man and a woman believed to be homeless were killed Tuesday afternoon when a driver crashed into their tents in South Los Angeles, according to police.
Man slumped over in vehicle had fatal gunshot wound: LAPD
A man who was slumped over in a vehicle in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning was found to have at least one gunshot wound, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of East 15th and San Pedro streets around 12:45 a.m. They discovered a vehicle there with a man still inside who had suffered a […]
Suspect in Palmdale burglary attempt at restaurant arrested
PALMDALE — A man is in custody after he tried to burglarize a fast food location, Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:48 a.m., Tuesday, to an alarm at a Wienerschnitzel’s restaurant in the 3000 block of East Avenue S, Lt. Jeffery Rhea of the Palmdale station told City News Service.
Police: Domestic violence suspect hits, kills 2 pedestrians in South L.A.
A man wanted following multiple reports of domestic violence was arrested by Los Angeles police officers Tuesday after he allegedly struck and killed two pedestrians while speeding. Police originally responded to the 4300 block of Figueroa Street around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a domestic violence incident. While at the scene, police found no […]
Man sentenced for murdering mother, leaving body in trash bin in Huntington Park
A man was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison on Monday for murdering his 66-year-old mother, whose body authorities found in a trash bin in Huntington Park.
US Marshals Fugitive Task Force Searches for Wanted Suspect in North Hollywood
North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: The United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Los Angeles Police Department North Hollywood Division and Burbank Police Department along with Pasadena and Glendale Air units were searching for a possible suspect on Wednesday, Aug. 3, around 1:30 p.m. on the 5000 block of Lankershim Boulevard in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Authorities Seek Public's Help to Identify Hospitalized Patient
Authorities sought the public's help today to identify a patient who has been a patient at LAC+USC Medical Center since being brought to the hospital by paramedics.
Man found guilty of murder for shooting innocent bystander in Downtown parking lot
"My heart doesn't feel so heavy anymore," the victim's mother said after the verdict. "I waited three and a half years for this. Now I can go home and pick her up in her little urn and tell her she got justice." The post Man found guilty of murder for shooting innocent bystander in Downtown parking lot appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Authorities ID man killed in fatal freeway collision
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a vehicle collision on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway was identified Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the eastbound Santa Monica Freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. Tuesday when they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
Help sought identifying possible juvenile hospitalized in L.A. for nearly 2 weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying a possible juvenile who has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. The unidentified male patient was brought into County-USC Medical Center On July 22, the Department of Health Services stated in a news release. No further information about the […]
Man in Lynwood violently attacks 3 victims in 2 separate, unprovoked assaults
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday sought the public's help in identifying and locating a man who, seemingly unprovoked, attacked three people in two different assaults in Lynwood. According to authorities, the first attack happened on June 30, at around 8:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near Long Beach Boulevard. The victim, a Hispanic man, and his wife were walking when a white Ford F-150 pickup truck pulled into a nearby driveway. The suspect exited the truck with a "large metal object" that authorities said might have been a tire iron. The suspect,...
Los Angeles man wanted for allegedly stabbing ex-girlfriend arrested in Indiana
A Los Angeles man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend fourteen times was located and arrested in Indiana. Gerber Efrain Canizalez-Estrada (40) had been wanted for attempted murder for nearly two months before he was located and arrested by special agents from the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and officers from the Columbus Police Department. He was taken into custody on July 27th and awaits extradition back to California.
LAPD seeks public's help solving man’s mysterious death in Tujunga
TUJUNGA, Calif. - The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s assistance with information in helping solve a man’s mysterious death in Tujunga overnight. Officers responded to the scene in the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard, near the intersection of McVine Avenue, just before 1 a.m. after someone reported what appeared to be a person sleeping in their car in the driver's seat.
Authorities ID Man Killed in Reseda Shooting
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot in Reseda. Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday found the mortally wounded man lying near a tree, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Earl Hunter, 31, died at a hospital, according to the Los...
Pasadena police seeking newly identified suspect vehicle in May homicide
Pasadena police are continuing to investigate the killing of Eric Lynn Thomas who was found shot dead in the common area of an apartment complex earlier this year. Thomas was found by police on May 2 after the city’s ShotSpotter gunfire-detection system alerted them of the sound of gunfire on the 1700 block of North […]
2 Persons Killed In A Car Crash In South LA (Los Angeles, CA)
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a car crash that killed two people in South Los Angeles. The accident occurred at the intersection of W.52nd and Flower Street in South LA, according to the police.
Longtime Santa Ana Detective Caught in Sting
A veteran Santa Ana police detective who was allegedly caught up in a sting operation was charged today with child annoyance.
Motorcyclist dies as result of collision
LANCASTER — A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a vehicle that failed to yield at a two-way stop, Monday night, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The man, who identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was riding...
Santa Ana police detective charged after allegedly sending graphic messages to whom he thought was 14-year-old girl
A Santa Ana police detective has been charged after allegedly sending graphic messages to a person who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, authorities announced Tuesday. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, faces one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a victim believed to be under the age of 18, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s […]
Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Sunland
An investigation is underway after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Sunland early Tuesday. Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. A parked vehicle was found at the […]
