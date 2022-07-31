Wildfires in West explode in size

www.avpress.com
Related
Antelope Valley Press
Letters from Readers, Aug. 4, 2022
Newsoms add which aired in Florida weeks ago asking Floridians to leave Florida for California. I wonder how many Floridians have taken Newsom on his offer.
Antelope Valley Press
Facts don’t matter to Sacramento’s densifying Democrats
There appears to be no end to the new laws that Sacramento’s dominant Democratic legislators want to pass in their effort to make California at least as dense as New York state. Their latest effort seems likely to be as onerous — and unsuccessful — at this task as...
Comments / 0