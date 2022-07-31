California chief justice won’t seek second 12-year term

www.avpress.com
Antelope Valley Press
Facts don’t matter to Sacramento’s densifying Democrats
There appears to be no end to the new laws that Sacramento’s dominant Democratic legislators want to pass in their effort to make California at least as dense as New York state. Their latest effort seems likely to be as onerous — and unsuccessful — at this task as...
Antelope Valley Press
State spares power plant owner from fines
SACRAMENTO (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California’s southern coast won’t be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes, through 2023, state water officials voted, Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that...
Antelope Valley Press
Court overturns three deputies’ convictions
SAN JOSE (AP) — An appellate court has reversed the murder convictions of the three Northern California deputies convicted in the 2015 jail beating death of a mentally ill inmate after a judge ruled that the primary legal theory prosecutors cited was invalidated by recent changes in state law.
