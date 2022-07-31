ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

FIRST ALERT: More hot and humid weather for Monday, with scattered storms developing in the afternoon

By Wes Wyatt
wbrc.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wbrc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Unsettled summer weather pattern continues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some widely scattered thunderstorms are still holding on past sunset on our First Alert AccuTrack this evening. Storms will continue to be capable of producing heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning over the next couple of hours before fading away as activity wanes overnight. Expect a partly cloudy sky with a mild and muggy start tomorrow with temperatures in the 70s. We can’t rule out some patchy fog around sunrise. For tomorrow, expect a similar forecast today featuring unsettled summer weather. Highs will be seasonable near 90, staying muggy, a partly sunny sky with scattered showers and storms developing during the afternoon and evening hours.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Udder nonsense: Cow leads chase down I-65 near Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Moooove Over Law is now in effect in Alabama after a cow was seen leading an animal control vehicle on a chase along I-65 Wednesday. A video of the bovine galloping away from authorities near Cullman was filmed and posted on Twitter just after 10:45 a.m. by Alison Collins. “We […]
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

Car fire shuts down portion of I-65 SB in Alabaster

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A portion of I-65 SB is shutdown in Alabaster at the 237 mile marker about 1 mile south of the Alabaster exit as officials work to put out a car fire. The left lane has been reopened. The left lane remains closed. Drivers are asked to...
ALABASTER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
County
Cullman County, AL
State
Alabama State
County
Blount County, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian struck, killed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Jefferson County claimed the life of a pedestrian. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Ronald Orton, 45, of Birmingham was fatally injured when he was hit by a Toyota Sienna around 4:14 a.m. The crash occurred on I-459 near the 32 mile-marker, less […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Olympic javelin thrower finds home in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Olympian javelin thrower calls Birmingham home thanks to a throwing community created right here in the Magic City! Curtis Thompson is part of the U.S.A. Javelin Project. A javelin weighs less than a WBRC microphone, so about a pound. Meaning it takes a lot of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Missing, endangered person alert issued for 88-year-old Vestavia Hills man

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vestavia Hills Police Department is searching for a missing 88-year-old man. Officers said Earl Sharron Johnson may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement. He was last seen on August 2, 2022, at approximately 1:17 p.m. in the area of Montgomery Highway near Patton Creek Animal Clinic in Hoover.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Wind Shear#Open Waters#Blount#Wbrc Fox6 News
wvtm13.com

Woman shot, killed at Marathon gas station on Highway 280 in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. — A homicide investigation is underway in Hoover after a woman was shot and killed at a gas station Wednesday night. Hoover Police Capt. Keith Czeskleba said the Hoover 911 Center received a call around 8:28 p.m. reporting a person shot inside of the Marathon gas station at 5423 Highway 280, near Hugh Daniel Drive.
HOOVER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wvtm13.com

Birmingham PD: Man shot after argument with neighbor in East Lake

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in the East Lake area this afternoon. See video of the scene above. Police said a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in the 800 block of 78th Street South at around 3 p.m. The victim was taken to UAB Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

New technology in school buses adds extra layer of safety

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Transportation South in Pelham works with almost every school district in Alabama with school buses, and this time of the year is very busy for them. Owner and President, Bucky Law, said his crews help maintain older buses and get new buses ready to hit the road.
PELHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect wanted in connection to a Tuesday homicide in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has been arrested in Alabama, according to law enforcement. U.S. Marshal Marty Keely confirmed to WBRC that Caleb Anderson was taken into custody in the city of Helena, located south of Birmingham, Wednesday afternoon.
GREEN BAY, WI
wbrc.com

Pelham City Schools implementing police precincts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Pelham is taking a unique approach to make your child’s school safer. Schools like Pelham High School will now act as a police precinct. Pelham Superintendent Chuck Ledbetter said they kept asking themselves one question. “What can we do to enhance school...
PELHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Helena Police help US Marshals Service catch Wisconsin murder suspect

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect wanted in connection to a Wisconsin homicide is in custody after being arrested just south of Birmingham on August 3, 2022. The U.S. Marshals Service says Caleb Anderson was found in Helena. It all started on August 2 in Green Bay, Wisconsin when police...
HELENA, AL
WAFF

2 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck

Decatur city, Morgan county schools nearly fully staffed before school year. Decatur city, Morgan county schools nearly fully staffed before school year. Madison county schools perform proof of residency check-ins Updated: 3 hours ago. Madison county schools perform proof of residency check-ins Huntsville man dies in multi-vehicle crash in DeKalb...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy