FIRST ALERT: More hot and humid weather for Monday, with scattered storms developing in the afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some widely scattered thunderstorms are still holding on past sunset on our First Alert AccuTrack this evening. Storms will continue to be capable of producing heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning over the next couple of hours before fading away as activity wanes overnight. Expect a partly cloudy sky with a mild and muggy start tomorrow with temperatures in the 70s. We can’t rule out some patchy fog around sunrise. For tomorrow, expect a similar forecast today featuring unsettled summer weather. Highs will be seasonable near 90, staying muggy, a partly sunny sky with scattered showers and storms developing during the afternoon and evening hours.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO