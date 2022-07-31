FIRST ALERT: More hot and humid weather for Monday, with scattered storms developing in the afternoon

www.wbrc.com
Related
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Unsettled summer weather pattern continues
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some widely scattered thunderstorms are still holding on past sunset on our First Alert AccuTrack this evening. Storms will continue to be capable of producing heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning over the next couple of hours before fading away as activity wanes overnight. Expect a partly cloudy sky with a mild and muggy start tomorrow with temperatures in the 70s. We can’t rule out some patchy fog around sunrise. For tomorrow, expect a similar forecast today featuring unsettled summer weather. Highs will be seasonable near 90, staying muggy, a partly sunny sky with scattered showers and storms developing during the afternoon and evening hours.
wbrc.com
NOAA and Colorado State continues to forecast an active 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Colorado State University continues to forecast an active 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season. NOAA’s August 2022 outlook is forecasting 14-20 named storms (wind speeds of 39 mph or higher), 6-10 hurricanes (wind speeds 74 mph or higher), with 3-5...
Udder nonsense: Cow leads chase down I-65 near Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Moooove Over Law is now in effect in Alabama after a cow was seen leading an animal control vehicle on a chase along I-65 Wednesday. A video of the bovine galloping away from authorities near Cullman was filmed and posted on Twitter just after 10:45 a.m. by Alison Collins. “We […]
wbrc.com
Car fire shuts down portion of I-65 SB in Alabaster
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A portion of I-65 SB is shutdown in Alabaster at the 237 mile marker about 1 mile south of the Alabaster exit as officials work to put out a car fire. The left lane has been reopened. The left lane remains closed. Drivers are asked to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 injured after shots fired into residence on Five Mile Road
An investigation is underway after an early morning shooting left two people injured Thursday.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Jefferson County claimed the life of a pedestrian. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Ronald Orton, 45, of Birmingham was fatally injured when he was hit by a Toyota Sienna around 4:14 a.m. The crash occurred on I-459 near the 32 mile-marker, less […]
wbrc.com
Olympic javelin thrower finds home in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Olympian javelin thrower calls Birmingham home thanks to a throwing community created right here in the Magic City! Curtis Thompson is part of the U.S.A. Javelin Project. A javelin weighs less than a WBRC microphone, so about a pound. Meaning it takes a lot of...
wbrc.com
Missing, endangered person alert issued for 88-year-old Vestavia Hills man
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vestavia Hills Police Department is searching for a missing 88-year-old man. Officers said Earl Sharron Johnson may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement. He was last seen on August 2, 2022, at approximately 1:17 p.m. in the area of Montgomery Highway near Patton Creek Animal Clinic in Hoover.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Major crash shuts down northbound lanes on I-459 near Gadsden Hwy
A major crash Tuesday morning has Northbound lanes on I-459 shut down between Exit 32 in Trussville and I-59.
wbrc.com
Data shows higher murder rates per capita for Birmingham compared to other major nearby cities
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Data analysts are tracking murder rates around the country and Birmingham is nearing the top of the latest list. AH analytics is tracking murder rates in 90 different cities. While Atlanta and New York are bigger than Birmingham, they don’t have a larger murder rate.
wvtm13.com
Woman shot, killed at Marathon gas station on Highway 280 in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. — A homicide investigation is underway in Hoover after a woman was shot and killed at a gas station Wednesday night. Hoover Police Capt. Keith Czeskleba said the Hoover 911 Center received a call around 8:28 p.m. reporting a person shot inside of the Marathon gas station at 5423 Highway 280, near Hugh Daniel Drive.
$15 million Marshall Steakhouse, RV resort and cabins coming to Hallmark Farms
Memphis-area Marshall Steakhouse is planning a $15 million location in North Jefferson County just off Interstate 65 on the Hallmark Farms property. The Birmingham-area location will be one of several as the eatery and resort plans to expand across the Southeast. According to an announcement, Marshall Steakhouse in Hallmark Farms...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvtm13.com
Birmingham PD: Man shot after argument with neighbor in East Lake
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in the East Lake area this afternoon. See video of the scene above. Police said a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in the 800 block of 78th Street South at around 3 p.m. The victim was taken to UAB Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
wbrc.com
New technology in school buses adds extra layer of safety
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Transportation South in Pelham works with almost every school district in Alabama with school buses, and this time of the year is very busy for them. Owner and President, Bucky Law, said his crews help maintain older buses and get new buses ready to hit the road.
wbrc.com
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect wanted in connection to a Tuesday homicide in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has been arrested in Alabama, according to law enforcement. U.S. Marshal Marty Keely confirmed to WBRC that Caleb Anderson was taken into custody in the city of Helena, located south of Birmingham, Wednesday afternoon.
wbrc.com
Pelham City Schools implementing police precincts
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Pelham is taking a unique approach to make your child’s school safer. Schools like Pelham High School will now act as a police precinct. Pelham Superintendent Chuck Ledbetter said they kept asking themselves one question. “What can we do to enhance school...
Man found shot dead in yard of McCalla home
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death, lying in a yard in McCalla Tuesday night.
wbrc.com
Helena Police help US Marshals Service catch Wisconsin murder suspect
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect wanted in connection to a Wisconsin homicide is in custody after being arrested just south of Birmingham on August 3, 2022. The U.S. Marshals Service says Caleb Anderson was found in Helena. It all started on August 2 in Green Bay, Wisconsin when police...
birminghamtimes.com
Jeffco Commissioner Sheila Tyson caught in shootout driving through Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) – Bessemer Police are looking for witness information or video after a Jefferson County commissioner was caught in the middle of a shootout Sunday evening, July 31, 2022. “It scared me so bad, because I just wasn’t expecting that, because that’s not a dangerous area I...
WAFF
2 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck
Decatur city, Morgan county schools nearly fully staffed before school year. Decatur city, Morgan county schools nearly fully staffed before school year. Madison county schools perform proof of residency check-ins Updated: 3 hours ago. Madison county schools perform proof of residency check-ins Huntsville man dies in multi-vehicle crash in DeKalb...
Comments / 0