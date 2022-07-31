Photos: Chris Billam-Smith Works Over Isaac Chamberlain For Decision Win

www.boxingscene.com
Gilberto Ramirez Aims For LA Showdown With Bivol, Then First Title Defense In Mexico
Gilberto Ramirez has lofty plans that extend beyond his forthcoming light heavyweight title challenge. The unbeaten former WBO super middleweight titlist is currently in the negotiation stage of a mandatory title fight with WBA light heavyweight champ Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11KOs). The fight was ordered July 11, with the two sides granted a 30-day free negotiation period before the matter heads to a purse bid hearing.
Mares On Return From Second Detached Retina: I Want To Go Out On My Own Terms
The two independent retina specialists that the California State Athletic Commission chose weren’t the only ones Abner Mares needed to convince that he should return to boxing. Mares’ wife, Nathalie, and his two daughters, 16-year-old Emily and 11-year-old Amber, didn’t want him to fight again. He won world titles...
Hearn on Jake Paul: There Will Always Be People Trying To Make Sure He Doesn't Succeed
Promoter Eddie Hearn has given his take on the recent fight saga involving Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul. Paul was scheduled to headline a Showtime Pay-Per-View card this coming Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Initially, he was set to collide with light heavyweight prospect...
Lisa Whiteside Pleased With Win, Eager to Return As Soon As Possible
Lisa Whiteside marked her long-awaited comeback by flooring Jasmina Nad as part of a blood-stained battle in Newcastle. And the 36-year-old, boxing for the first time in almost three years, says her comeback victory at the Vertu Motors Arena this past weekend has put the super bantamweight world champions on notice.
Vergil Ortiz: Staying At 147 Until I Get First Title, Hopefully Don't Have To Wait Too Long
Vergil Ortiz Jr. isn’t consumed with having to silence the naysayers over claims of his struggling to remain at welterweight. How long he will have to wait for his first major title, however, could ultimately dictate how long—or soon—the time will come to move on to junior middleweight and beyond.
Blair Cobbs: Maurice Hooker is Tougher Opponent Than Alexis Rocha
Welterweight, Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (15-1-1, 10 KOs), who battles Maurice "Mighty Mo" Hooker (27-2-3, 18 KOs), this Saturday, August 6th on the undercard of Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson, has a new team in place. Cobbs is now training in Oxnard, CA with Roger Romo and his core team. Hooker vs. Cobbs, a 10-round bout, will take place at The Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, broadcasted worldwide on DAZN.
Jake Paul: I Was Ready To Go To 205 To Fight Rahman; These Guys Are Con Artists
Jake Paul dismissed Hasim Rahman Jr.’s claim that Paul pulled out of their pay-per-view fight, not Rahman. Rahman claims Paul was afraid to fight him at a limit of 215 pounds, the increased weight Rahman demanded after the New York State Athletic Commission required them late last week to bump up their contract weight from 200 pounds to 205 to make Rahman’s weight cut safer.
Shields’ Promoter Defends Baumgardner Against Mayer: Only Difference is Mayer Has ESPN Exposure
Dmitry Salita took exception to what he believes are Mikaela Mayer’s unsportsmanlike comments toward Alycia Baumgardner. The Brooklyn-raised ex-fighter and promoter of Claressa Shields is all for trash-talking between two top-notch competitors, but he believes Mayer crossed the line with her recent statement on The DAZN Boxing Show that Baumgardner “is getting the biggest payday of her life after doing nothing for the sport.” Mayer, the IBF, WBO junior lightweight champion from Southern California, added in her interview that she thinks Baumgardner, the WBC, IBO champion from Michigan, is taking advantage of a recent upsurge in women’s boxing derived from the work put in by Mayer herself, Claressa Shields, and lightweight champion Katie Taylor.
Troy Williamson: I'm Confident I'll Beat Josh Kelly in Good Fashion
Troy Williamson says Josh Kelly will “not be able to live” with the pace he plans on setting if the pair clash for the British super welterweight title. Williamson was ringside in Newcastle on Saturday night and was left deeply unimpressed by Kelly’s performance against Lucas Bastida.
Esparza: I Want The Day Where My Son Can Google My Name And Say 'My Mom Was Undisputed Champ'
Marlen Esparza left San Antonio with her fondest boxing memory to date following her most recent in-ring feat. It’s hardly her end game. A win over Japan’s Naoka Fujioka saw Houston’s Esparza (12-1, 1KO) emerge as the unified lineal/WBA/WBC/Ring flyweight champion following a ten-round, unanimous decision win on April 9 at Alamodome. Esparza described it at the time as a moment that surpassed her representing the U.S. and winning a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics.
Spencer vs. Salgado, Aleem vs. Plania on Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz Card
Rising unbeaten super welterweight Joey Spencer will battle Mexican contender Kevin Salgado in a 10-round showdown highlighting PBC action live on FOX and FOX Deportes beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on September 4 during Labor Day Weekend from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Prior to the FOX broadcast,...
Photos: Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga - Open Workouts
Featherweight contender Michael "Mick" Conlan (16-1, 8 KOs), the two-time Irish Olympian and Belfast native, makes his long-awaited ring return this Saturday, Aug. 6, in the 10-round main event against Miguel Marriaga (30-5, 26 KOs) at The SSE Arena Belfast. Conlan hopes to rebound from his dramatic 12th-round stoppage defeat to Leigh Wood, while Marriaga, a three-time world title challenger, is on the hunt for a fourth shot at the brass ring. (photos by Mikey Williams)
Teofimo Lopez: I Took Over at 135, I'm Coming To Clean Out 140!
The Takeover 2.0 is 10 days away. Teofimo Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs), the former unified and lineal lightweight champion, will make his junior welterweight debut against Mexican veteran Pedro Campa (34-1-1, 23 KOs) on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas. Lopez is...
Joe Joyce-Joseph Parker Set For September 24; Announcement Thursday In London
Three months after Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker stood side by side and prematurely announced their fight, the heavyweights will come together again Thursday in London to make it official. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the Joyce-Parker bout will be announced Thursday at a press conference in Joyce’s hometown. London’s Joyce...
Spence Trainer on Preparing For Crawford: Errol's Gonna Have to Push It To The Next Level
The most anticipated fight in boxing is far from official, but Derrick James is already preparing his charge–and himself–as if it is just around the corner. James, the longtime trainer of WBC, WBA, and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr., indicated in a recent interview that he plans to put his fighter through an especially grueling training camp for a potential 147-pound unification showdown with Terence Crawford, the WBO titlist.
Jake Paul's Business Partner Hits Back at Dana White Over Event Fallout Claims
Nakisa Bidarian, who is Jake Paul's business partner and co-promoter at Most Valuable Promotions, has fired back at UFC president Dana White over his recent statements with respect to the fallout of the canceled pay-per-view fight with Hasim Rahman Jr. Paul was scheduled to face heavyweight prospect Rahman Jr. this...
Murat Gassiev vs. Carlouse Welch Set For August 26 in Serbia
According to the handlers for former cruiserweight world champion Murat Gassiev, the boxer is going to face heavyweight veteran Carlouse Welch (21-2-1, 18 KOs). As BoxingScene.com previously reported, Gassiev (28-1, 21 KOs) will return to the ring on August 26th in Serbia. The event is being targeted to land in an ancient castle in the country.
Thurman on Danny Garcia: What He Did At 140, What I Did At 147, We're Hall of Fame Fighters
Keith Thurman holds a lot of respect for Danny Garcia, even if his frequent trashtalking does not necessarily reflect that. The Clearwater, Florida, native recently offered a pithy retort to Garcia after Garcia expressed interest in a rematch of their encounter in 2017 that saw Thurman pick up a split decision win. Garcia made his feelings clear last Saturday night upon making a successful debut at the 154-pound mark against Jose Benavidez Jr. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Esparza: I Think A Rematch With Seniesa Estrada Will Be Bigger Than Taylor-Serrano
Marlen Esparza was among the many in attendance for the Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano superlight earlier this year. The reigning unified flyweight champion was in awe of the magnitude of the event, one which she feels can be surpassed by the biggest fight that still awaits her career. Houston’s Esparza has long ago mapped out a set of goals she wishes to achieve before entering a long-awaited rematch with bitter rival Seniesa Estrada.
Haye: Joshua Needs To Make Usyk Rematch a Dogfight From The First Bell
Former two division world champion David Haye believes Anthony Joshua should rough up Oleksandr Usyk to the point of a near disqualification. Haye has long believed that using physicality is the key to overcoming Usyk in the upcoming rematch. Last September, Joshua was outboxed over twelve rounds by Usyk, who...
