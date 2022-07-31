New York to Roll Out Electric and Gas Credits for Low Income Families

wnynewsnow.com
wnynewsnow.com
Gov. Hochul Announces $682 Million in Financing for Affordable Housing
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $682 million dollars have been awarded to create or preserve more than 1,600 affordable homes across the state. The governor’s office says the money will further local economic development efforts and reduce homelessness. “We are working tirelessly to expand...
wnynewsnow.com
NYS Senate Republicans Outline Plan To Relieve Inflation Impacts
ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) – Republican’s in State’s Senate are outlining a plan to help taxpayers, families and businesses find relief from inflation impacts in New York. Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt unveiled the report on Monday, shining a light on the true struggles of everyday...
wnynewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Receives $1.28M For Emergency Communications
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County has received over a million dollars in state funding to better emergency communications. The allocation is part of $100 million in funding being awarded to 57 counties across New York State, with Chautauqua County getting $1.28 million. Known as the Interoperable...
wnynewsnow.com
Wolf Touts Education Spending Increase, Discusses Accountability for Historic Investment
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf said he remains committed to improving Pennsylvania’s education system during his final months in office. Wolf visited with students and faculty at the Marshall Math Science Academy in Harrisburg to speak about how this year’s budget increase for education will pay off.
wnynewsnow.com
Paladino Addresses Lack Of Media Interviews During Jamestown Visit
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Citing an unfair press, congressional candidate Carl Paladino is addressing why he has declined media interviews and debates. The Republican candidate for New York’s newly redrawn 23rd Congressional District spoke with WNY News Now exclusively during a campaign stop at a WNY Freedom Seekers meeting in Jamestown on Tuesday night.
wnynewsnow.com
Silver Creek Resident Accused Of Obstructing Emergency Medical Services
FORESTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 59-year-old Silver Creek resident is accused of obstructing emergency medical services. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, Chautauqua County EMS and Forestville Fire Department responded to an address on Route 39 in the Town of Hanover, for a medical emergency on Wednesday afternoon.
wnynewsnow.com
Remaining Warm And Sticky With Storms Through The Weekend
JAMESTOWN – Summer heat and humidity will stay us over the next several days with scattered showers and thunderstorm chances each day. The NOAA Storm Prediction Center has placed the inland Southern Tier and Northwestern Pennsylvania under a low-end Marginal Risk, a level 1 out of 5, for severe thunderstorms this afternoon.
